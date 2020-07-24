Genius Brands International Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward Issues Statement on Preliminary Proxy Statement Filing

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) today filed a preliminary proxy statement in connection with a special meeting of stockholders that is expected to be held via live webcast at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



Genius Brands Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward, issued the following statement:

“Today we filed a preliminary proxy for a special meeting of stockholders that is expected to be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 . The primary purpose of this meeting is to amend our Articles of Incorporation to increase the authorized number of shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. common stock from 233 million to 400 million shares.

I want to make sure that all our shareholders understand exactly why we have proposed this amendment, and why we are confident it is in the shareholders’ interests. The purpose of these new shares will be to take advantage of unusual current opportunities to acquire assets in the consolidating entertainment space, which will be accretive to the company.

Normally, people associate the issuance of shares with dilution, however when the dilution is accretive, the benefit to the company is exceeded by the acquisition of the asset, and is greater than the dilutive effect . That is the primary purpose of having these new shares available. I speak not only as your Chairman and CEO, but as one of the largest shareholders in the company. My interests are fully aligned with those of our shareholders of common stock. We have only one class of voting stock, it is common stock and mine1 is the exact same as all other shareholders.

Today, there is great consolidation going on in the entertainment industry. There are valuable program and distribution assets available and a smart company able to be deft and nimble can acquire them on extremely attractive terms, and may witness values that might not be available for a long time. The Genius common stock is a valuable currency that I believe will enable us to do that.

One only needs to look at The Walt Disney Company’s playbook, to see the value changing transformation of important assets….all acquired through issuance of new stock.

Pixar

LucasFilms/StarWars

Marvel Entertainment

Imagine what the Walt Disney Company would have been today without having been smart and moved to acquire these companies.

We believe there are opportunities today for Genius Brands as well, which can be equally as important for our company.

I have often spoken about the caliber of our management team, and its pedigree from the top of the most successful companies in Hollywood. I also want to draw attention to the pedigree of your Board of Directors. We have the former Managing Director of Entertainment at J.P. Morgan, one of the largest banks in the world, with a leading global media mergers and acquisitions practice. We have the former Governor of California, the former President of ABC Entertainment, and the former Head of Entertainment for Bear Stearns.

The Board met and voted this morning and determined unanimously it was in the company’s interests to pursue a robust M&A strategy, by increasing the availability of new shares to issue. We are focused and determined to grow Genius Brands into the leader in children’s and family entertainment. As Genius Brand’s largest shareholder, I can say wholeheartedly that my interests are aligned with our shareholders to create value. We are committed to doing what’s in our shareholders’ best interests and our interests are fully aligned with yours.”

1 Technically, I still own 100 shares of Preferred stock remaining from when we had Preferred stock. These shares will shortly be converted to common stock, ensuring I am 100% fully aligned with all shareholders’ common stock.









