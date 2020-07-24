COVID-19 Positive Case at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center »

A staff member of the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center (SBVCC) has tested positive for COVID-19. Testing was performed on July 16 and the test results were returned on July 22. The staff member, who last worked on July 13, is asymptomatic, at home in self-isolation, and under the care of their personal health care provider.

SBVCC has notified residents, family members, and staff of the positive COVID-19 case.

Measures currently in place to protect the health and safety of SBVCC residents and staff include:

SBVCC is closed to all visitors. The only exception is for family members to visit a resident in an end-of-life stage, with prior coordination;

All persons entering the building are screened (temperature taken) and are asked about potential COVID-19 exposure. Persons with a fever or a positive response to the questionnaire are denied entry;

Residents are screened three times a day (temperature and vitals). Any resident with a temperature above 100.4 or showing other potential signs of COVID-19 exposure is immediately isolated. A COVID-19 test is conducted upon the direction of the SBVCC medical director;

Resident trips outside SBVCC have been cancelled, except for visits to outside medical facilities for medically necessary appointments or emergency room (ER) visits;

Residents who have been admitted to a hospital must have a negative COVID-19 result that is less than 24 hours old, and must not have been tested or treated on any dedicated COVID-19 wing or isolation unit of the hospital prior to readmission to SBVCC;

All staff who enter a resident room wear masks. If a resident’s condition calls for it, additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves and gowns, is worn per VDH protocol;

Staff are following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) guidelines related to handwashing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, covering coughs, and use of PPE;

Staff who are sick have been directed to stay home and contact their personal health care provider; and

SBVCC continues to follow the latest VDH, CDC, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) guidelines closely.

The Sitter & Veterans Care Center (SBVCC) is one of two state homes for veterans in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The mission of the SBVCC is to provide affordable, high quality, comprehensive nursing, short-term rehabilitative, and Alzheimer’s/memory care to Commonwealth of Virginia residents who are admitted to the SBVCC.

SBVCC has 200 beds in all private rooms and provides comprehensive, high quality care with physical therapy and many other ancillary health care services. The McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center (McGuire VAMC) is located next door for additional services for those qualified.

As of July 23, 2020, there were 173 residents at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center. Three hundred and twenty eight staff members care for them.