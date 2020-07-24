Child Protective Services Task Force Public Meeting August 3

07.24.2020

CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES TASK FORCE

Public Meeting

Tuesday, August 3, @6:00 PM

Agenda and link to virtual meeting to follow this announcement.

Members of the public are welcome to provide public comment at this meeting. To allow as many people to speak as possible, comments will be limited to 2 minutes and this meeting will have a dedicated time for public comment, to be determined by the larger agenda. You must sign up to speak by emailing cyfd.comments@state.nm.us prior to the start of the meeting, 6 PM on 8/3/20, with your name, e-mail address, and the general subject of your comment. Note: Please sign in to the meeting using the same name you used to sign up. Names that do not match will not be unmuted for public comment. Anonymous comments or questions will not be included.

Interested individuals may submit public comments in writing to cyfd.comments@state.nm.us, or by regular mail at Attn: Child Protective Services Task Force, CYFD, P.O. Drawer 5160, Santa Fe, NM 87502. Written comments will be distributed to the Task Force and CYFD Secretary at the start of the meeting.

Any person with a disability who is in need of a Spanish language translator, reader, amplifier, qualified American Sign Language interpreter, or auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting should contact (505) 827-7602 or email cyfd.comments@state.nm.us at least two (2) days prior to the hearing.

