HighPoint Resources Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced that the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results press release after the market close on Monday, August 3, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, to discuss the results. The call is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Mountain time). Please join the webcast conference call live at www.hpres.com, accessible from the Investor Relations page. To join by telephone, call 855-760-8152 (631-485-4979 international callers) with passcode 5813538. A replay of the call will be available through August 11, 2020, at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 international) with passcode 5813538.

ABOUT HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is a Denver, Colorado based company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Additional information about the Company may be found on its website www.hpres.com.

Company contact: Larry C. Busnardo, Vice President, Investor Relations, 303-312-8514

