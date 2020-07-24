Crescent Cities Charities, Inc. Helps MDINLANGTECH Implement the T and A of STEAM

The Maryland Institute of Language and Technology received a $1200.00 grant from Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., 6907 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745.

OXON HILL, MD (HOME OF NATIONAL HARBOR), UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 3rd, 2020, the Maryland Institute of Language and Technology received a $1200.00 grant from Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., 6907 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Steven G. Novak, Chairman, Grants Committee, thanked the institute for "assisting those less fortunate in our community." Oftentimes the less fortunate don’t possess a degree or certification. While all STEAM components require a degree or certification, positions in the T and A of STEAM, technology and arts, can easily be filled with candidates with the skills needed to do the job.A position in STEAM will help those less fortunate transitions from degree/certificate/diploma driven position to skills driven positions. Sun Tzu said when you’re faced with an obstacle to take the course of least resistance. The Enhancing Lives Though Language and Technology program places low income students and students of color on a course of least resistance to a better paying job.The Maryland Institute of Language and Technology will use the grant to implement its ENHANCING LIVES THROUGH LANGUAGE AND TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM. The program helps low income students and students of color enter college or career training programs. We will guide low income students and students of color to take advantage of the opportunities as either a bilingual administrative specialist or entry level cyber security specialist. Successful completion will lead participants closer to economic self-sufficiency and out of poverty The Enhancing Lives Through Language and Technology Program’s example of successful completion is the increase in income greater than the amount necessary to move from poverty to lower middle class. Normally this can lead to a $1500.00 to $3000.00 annual increase in income. The median annual Administrative Assistant - Bilingual salary is $42,538, with a range usually of $37,258-$46,122, however this can vary widely depending on a variety of factors ( http://www1.salary.com/Administrative-Assistant-Bilingual-Salaries.html ). Earnings for Entry-Level Information Security Analysts come in at around $64K annually on average. Total cash earnings of Entry-Level Information Security Analysts range from $44K on the low end to $88K on the high end; the final amount can include bonuses and profit sharing proceeds that occasionally exceed $8K and $10K, respectively. The majority of Entry-Level Information Security Analysts claim high levels of job satisfaction. http://www.payscale.com/research/US/Job=Information_Security_Analyst/Salary/630064a0/Entry-Level Once participants receive a better paying position in the Washington, DC area they are in a position to work for the betterment of their larger community.Our motto: Education and training to help mitigate the effects of poverty!URL: http://www.mdinlangtech.info/home.html The Maryland Institute of Language and TechnologyE-mail: milt@mdinlangtech.org