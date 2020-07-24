Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVCO) will release earnings for the first quarter ended June 27, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Date:   July 31, 2020

Time:   1:00 PM ET
           
Listen via Internet: https://investor.cavco.com/

Listen via Telephone: + 1 (844) 348-1686 (domestic) or + 1 (213) 358-0891 (international)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be available for 90 days on https://investor.cavco.com/.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. The Company is also one of the leading producers of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Mark Fusler
Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations
Investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavco.com

