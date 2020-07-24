Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,647 in the last 365 days.

PHOTO RELEASE - Amphibious Assault Ship Tripoli (LHA 7) Sails Away from Ingalls Shipbuilding

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship, USS Tripoli (LHA 7), departed from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division today, sailing to its homeport in San Diego.

Tripoli sailing away to join the fleet is a proud moment for all of our shipbuilders, industry partners and the hundreds of suppliers that contributed to the production of this remarkable ship,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “LHA 7 is an incredible asset that will strengthen the Navy’s fleet and protect our nation. We look forward to what the future holds for Tripoli and the sailors and Marines aboard her.”

Ingalls is the sole builder of large-deck amphibious ships for the Navy. America-class amphibious warships are designed to enhance Marine Corps aviation, capable of supporting the tilt-rotor MV-22 and F-35B Joint Strike Fighter. Tripoli will be the flagship of an Amphibious Ready Group, strategically positioning Marine Expeditionary Units ashore across a full spectrum of missions, including humanitarian, disaster relief, maritime security, antipiracy and other operations while providing air support for ground forces.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/lha-7-sail-away.

Tripoli is the third ship to bear the name that commemorates the capture of Derna in 1805 by a small force of Marines and nearly 370 soldiers from 11 nations. The battle, memorialized in the Marines’ Hymn with the line, “to the shores of Tripoli,” brought about a successful conclusion to the combined operations of the First Barbary War.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Teckie Hinkebein
teckie.hinkebein@hii-co.com
(228) 935-1323

Primary Logo

You just read:

PHOTO RELEASE - Amphibious Assault Ship Tripoli (LHA 7) Sails Away from Ingalls Shipbuilding

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.