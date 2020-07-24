Popular Cinedigm Networks Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel, are Available Now on the New Redbox Live TV Streaming Service

/EIN News/ -- Viewers Can Access Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel Content Via the Redbox app for the Roku® platform, iPhone®, Apple TV®, Android-enabled devices, VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that four of the Company’s most popular offerings Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel are now available on Redbox’s new Free Live TV streaming platform.



Long-established as America’s destination for entertainment, Redbox is once again providing their users with even more value, choice and convenience with Redbox Free Live TV. The new service is curated to the interests of the broad Redbox audience, offering a growing selection of live-streamed films and series free of charge.

Redbox Free Live TV viewers can easily enjoy Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel exclusive programming libraries by clicking “Free Live TV” and selecting their prefered channel within the Redbox app for the Roku® platform, iPhone®, Apple TV®, Android-enabled devices, VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Comedy Dynamics - The largest collection of stand-up comedy! It’s a no-drink minimum stand-up show 24/7, with the top names of comedy in new & classic performances.

Docurama - The first network dedicated solely to documentary and factual entertainment. Enjoy full-length feature films & TV series spanning arts, politics, science, music & history. Everything Else Is Pure Fiction.

CONtv - Waste the best years of your life on hours of pop culture essentials: enigmatic sci-fi, fantasy, horror, cringe-worth grindhouse and retro film & TV series.

Dove Channel - Dedicated to safe family-friendly entertainment. Movies, iconic television shows. Dove Channel brings family viewing back to America.

“Since its inception, Redbox has revolutionized the home entertainment industry, making it easier than ever for viewers to access their favorite films and series,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s Senior Vice President of Product & Technology. “With the launch of Redbox Free Live TV, they are poised to do so yet again, and Cinedigm is proud to join forces with them to bring our popular Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel networks to their loyal audience. This partnership perfectly complements our own strategy to redefine the traditional viewing experience, putting the power firmly in the viewer’s hands, and offering a diverse range of content that they can enjoy whenever and wherever on any device they choose.”

