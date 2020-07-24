Cedar Point Public Fishing and Boating Access Area Named to Honor Wildlife Commission Executive Director Gordon Myers

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 24, 2020) – At its business meeting yesterday, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Chairman David Hoyle, Jr. recognized Executive Director Gordon Myers for his service to the agency and announced that the Public Fishing and Boating Access Area at Cedar Point in Carteret County has been named in his honor. Myers’ last day as executive director is Friday, July 31, 2020.

“The Commission chose to name the Cedar Point Public Fishing and Boating Access Area after you as a way of memorializing your commitment and leadership,” said Commissioner Wes Seegars. “I speak on behalf of Commissioners, agency staff and the citizens of North Carolina in expressing appreciation for your dedication and service all these years.”

Gordon Myers has served as executive director of the Wildlife Commission since 2008. After graduating from N.C. State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1990, Myers spent 17 years in the agency’s Engineering Division, where he was involved with design and construction of boating access areas, fishing piers and other agency infrastructure. He also oversaw development of the LEED certified agency headquarters, the first sustainably designed state government office building in North Carolina.

“Boating access areas are near and dear to me, because they, as are our fishing access areas and game lands, the doorways to the state’s amazing wildlife resources,” said Myers in response. “This is deeply meaningful, and I can’t thank you enough.”

The Gordon S. Myers Public Fishing and Boating Access Area at Cedar Point is located at 144 Cedar Point Blvd. on N.C. 24 in Cedar Point, east of the White Oak River Bridge, and provides access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Amenities include a 70-foot fishing pier, a two-lane boat ramp, paved parking lot with eight single-vehicle spaces and 39 parking spots for vehicles with trailers.