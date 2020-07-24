Coronavirus: African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases as of 24 July 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (790,069), deaths (16,723), and recoveries (447,874) by region:
Central (44,220 cases; 871 deaths; 27,801 recoveries): Burundi (345; 1; 270), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,590; 58; 1,452), Chad (915; 75; 805), Congo (3,038; 51; 756), DRC (8,767; 201; 5,109), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,588; 47; 4,235), Sao Tome & Principe (749; 14; 604)
Eastern (63,053; 1,493; 34,999): Comoros (340; 7; 324), Djibouti (5,039; 58; 4,949), Eritrea (261; 0; 189), Ethiopia (11,933; 197; 5,645), Kenya (16,268; 274; 7,446), Madagascar (8, 741; 76; 5,522), Mauritius (343; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,710; 5; 889), Seychelles (108; 0; 11), Somalia (3,171; 93; 1,499), South Sudan (2,239; 45; 1,185), Sudan (11,302; 706; 5,855), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,089; 1; 975)
Northern (143,305; 6,148; 69,583): Algeria (24,877; 1,115; 17,049), Egypt (90,413; 4,480; 31,066), Libya (2,314; 56; 501), Mauritania (6,027; 155; 3,977), Morocco (18,264; 292; 15,872), Tunisia (1,406; 50; 1,118), Sahrawi Republic (4; 0; 0)
Southern (424,591; 6,425; 241,922): Angola (851; 33; 236), Botswana (682; 1; 52), Eswatini (2,021; 28; 882), Lesotho (419; 9; 113), Malawi (3,386; 79; 1,328), Mozambique (1,582; 11; 528), Namibia (1,618; 7; 72), south Africa (408,052; 6,093; 236,260), Zambia (3,856; 136; 1,941), Zimbabwe (2,124; 28; 510)
Western (114,900; 1,786; 73,569): Benin (1,694, 34; 918), Burkina Faso (1,075; 53; 920), cape Verde (2,190; 21; 1, 150), Cöte d'Ivoire (15,001; 93; 9,282), Gambia (170; 5; 58), Ghana (30,366; 153; 26,687), Guinea (6,747; 41; 5,891), Guinea-Bissau (1,954; 26; 903), Liberia (1,135; 71; 621), Mali (2,494; 123; 1,889), Niger (1,124; 69; 1,022), Nigeria (38,948; 833; 16,061), Senegal (9,422; 182; 6,291), Sierra Leone (1,752; 66; 1,292), Togo (828; 16; 584)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).