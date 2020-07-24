Top 5 Qualities Needed when Hiring a Workers Compensation Lawyer Says Top PA Law Firm

Most people never need a Workers Compensation Lawyer but when they do they usually don't know what qualities to look for to hire one.

Finding a highly qualified comp attorney in Pennsylvania can be a daunting task. You need someone who will go the extra mile for you, someone who genuinely cares about you and the case outcome.” — Jim Haggarty, Partner

Workers injured on the job have a hard time recovering their lost compensation and benefits. Workers’ Compensation insurance is in place, usually by state mandate, to help injured workers. Workers’ compensation is generally paid for by the employer and claims against that insurance cause the employer’s rates to rise, pitting an employer against the injured worker.

Employers appear to have the upper hand when dealing with an injured worker. Many employers attempt to make it difficult for employees to receive workers’ compensation benefits. It doesn’t have to be that way, according to the lawyers at Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith (HGSK), a preeminent Pennsylvania personal injury law firm that specializes in workers’ compensation cases.

A work injury lawyer can help their clients navigate a highly complex system, where injured workers are supposed to receive the compensation that they deserve when hurt on the job. An experienced lawyer from a reputable law firm will aggressively fight for the injured workers’ rights. That attorney should specialize in workers’ comp cases and should be able to defend the case from every position or angle that the employer may use to fight the injured worker, preventing him or her from receiving compensation.

Not every work injury lawyer will be the right fit to represent you. Look for a lawyer that possesses specific characteristics that are vitally important to winning a workers’ compensation claim. Ensure that the lawyer provides a free consultation and will discuss the case before hiring him or her.

According to experts, when selecting a work injury lawyer, look for the following essential characteristics.

1. Experience – While education is essential, it may be more important to look at the number of clients or claims that the attorney has settled or won outright. Like most professions, education is a plus, but the experience that comes from being a seasoned practicing lawyer can not be taught in school.

A workers’ compensation lawyer who has significant expertise fighting for workplace injury victims is the best choice for winning a claim or case. The attorneys at Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith have years of combined legal experience working with most types of comp claims (and yes, the lawyers are well educated.) Whether the injury occurred from a car accident or a back injury or some other job related to personal injury, the HGSK lawyers can help. Their attorneys have comprehensive knowledge and experience to understand client needs. HGSK Lawyers fight to win their clients the compensation that is deserved.



2. Expertise – You should make sure that your attorney has the requisite licensing to represent you in the state where the injury occurred. Living in one state but working in another state can complicate matters. The highly complex nature of the law and the differences between varying states can be crucial to your claim prevailing in court. A misstep or error that causes a claim or case to fail in one jurisdiction may or may not cause that claim to end in another state.

Asking for a recommendation for a workers’ comp lawyer from friends or family may not be helpful. Most people have not experienced workers’ compensation claims or work injuries, so their referral may not be valid. They will most likely recommend you to a do-it-all generalist rather than an attorney who understands the complexity and nuance of the worker’s compensation law.



3. Success – You want an attorney that knows the law, but you also want to make sure that they can win your case. Make sure to review their success rate in work-related injury compensation claims to make sure they will be able to get you the comp benefits you deserve. Choose an attorney who has a proven track record of winning comp cases and workers’ comp settlements.



4. Dedication – Workers’ compensation claims involve a lot of time and effort. It’s crucial to find a workers’ comp lawyer you feel comfortable with who will happily discuss your work accident and discuss any preexisting conditions and permanent injuries you may have. Find a lawyer who is dedicated to fighting for your claim and getting you the most compensation you deserve, no matter how much effort it requires.

If this type of law were easy, more injured employees would be able to receive the medical treatments and benefits that they deserve. Unfortunately, it is not that easy, and a lot of claims are lost or worse yet, denied. A dedicated attorney who wants to see their client succeed is the last hope for some of them. A workers’ compensation attorney who is unafraid of the challenge and will devote the necessary time and effort is essential to your claim’s success.



5. Communication – As an injured employee, you want answers. A reliable attorney will be ready to answer your questions, and they will anticipate future problems so that you prepare for every speed bump that may interfere with your claim. Have an idea of what kind of service you are expecting from a lawyer before you contact them. Look for a workers’ comp lawyer that impresses you, one where you can imagine building a trusting and honest relationship.

Before hiring the attorney, make sure that he or she explains your legal rights and remedies. Discuss the fee arrangement, will the lawyer take your case on a contingency basis?. If it is not a contingency basis, you will most likely have to provide them with up-front money or what is known as a retainer.

Your initial consultation with the law firm of Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith is the best time to evaluate the attorney’s professionalism, skills, and likeability. To make your time with the lawyer more valuable, consider getting a free or independent medical examination and evaluation. Follow any orders from medical providers. Additionally, gather any correspondence from your employer or their insurance company, and all medical bills. If you corresponded via text messages or CHAT sessions, bring these messages along with any other information that you feel is important. These items can be beneficial to your claim.

It’s vital to your case that you are not only comfortable with the attorney; look for the attorney that conveys that he or she is invested in your case and who will provide that extra push so that you are awarded the compensation you rightfully deserve. The lawyers and the staff at At Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith will amaze you as they strive to get you the best compensation possible, which is what you deserve.

When you or a loved one are injured in a workplace accident or work-related function or even a personal injury matter look for the attorney that respectfully answers aloof the workers’ questions thoroughly. The HGSK team will provide a free case evaluation and review and answer your questions and concerns. They will even tell you if they think that you are eligible for social security disability insurance (SSDI) payments.

You don’t need to sign up with the first lawyer that you speak with regarding your workers’ compensation case. Not every attorney that you consider will be the right fit. You want to find the attorney that is confident and listens to you. The five qualities listed above are vital for the success of your case.

