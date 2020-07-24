The American College of Financial Services Annual National Conference of African American Financial Professionals Goes Virtual

The nation’s premier conference for Black financial professionals will take place virtually in a one-day event

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Financial Services, the nation’s largest accredited, non-profit educational institution devoted to financial services, will host the Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP) on August 4, 2020 in a five-hour virtual event.

Now, more than ever, is a time for collaboration and discussion. If we can’t be together physically, we can gather as a community in this virtual space. Created as an educational and experimental experience, the CAAFP is now the largest gathering of its kind within financial services with a mission to advance and foster professional relationships and development among African Americans working in the profession. Even though African Americans make up about 13% of the U.S. population, they account for only 8% of financial advisors, according to studies by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CAAFP strives to significantly increase the number of Black financial services practitioners in the profession and provides complimentary registrations to historically black college and university (HBCU) students to encourage them to consider financial services as a career path.

The one-day, virtual conference will include sessions covering a range of personal and professional development topics with a focus on addressing the wealth gap in African American communities. Guests will hear from thought leaders from a variety of backgrounds, including:

Master of Ceremonies – Mike James, Head of Individual Solutions and President, NFP Life Solutions

– Mike James, Head of Individual Solutions and President, NFP Life Solutions Inspirational Message – Caroline Clarke, Chief Brand Officer of Black Enterprise’s Women of Power Summit

– Caroline Clarke, Chief Brand Officer of Black Enterprise’s Women of Power Summit Keynote Speaker – George Nichols III, President & CEO of The American College of Financial Services

– George Nichols III, President & CEO of The American College of Financial Services Fireside Chat with: DeForest Soaries, Jr., Founder & CEO of dfree Financial Freedom Movement JP Julien and Shelley Stewart III, Partners at McKinsey & Company Salene Hitchcock-Gear, JD, President of Individual Life Insurance and Prudential Advisors, Prudential Lata N. Reddy, JD, Senior Vice President of Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial and Chair of The Prudential Foundation

Derrius Quarles and Ras Asan, Co-Founders of Breaux Capital

Pamela Jolly, EdD, CEO and Founder of Torch Enterprises

Dennis Kimbro, PhD, Educator, Author, and Business School Professor

In addition, the lunch hour will feature top-bill entertainment from legendary comedian and actor Sinbad. Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of All Time,” Sinbad has kept audiences laughing for over three decades. Throughout his incredibly successful career as a standup comedian, he has starred in two Comedy Central specials and four HBO comedy presentations. As an actor, he held leading roles in such popular comedy films as Jingle All the Way and Good Burger.

“Our Black communities have faced a systemic struggle for decades and remain an underserved and underutilized population by this profession, but with this conference and the challenges our nation is facing, we have an opportunity to help enact a sustainable and generational change,” says George Nichols III, President, and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. “As the national leader in financial services education, The American College of Financial Services is honored to continue its mission of supporting Black financial professionals. We are excited by the opportunity to still provide engaging content, thought leadership and a virtual connection in this time of distance. Join us as we rise as one to support each other, share stories and strategies, and lift up communities.”

Financial professionals play a significant role in helping individuals achieve long-term financial security. The CAAFP was designed to help advance participants’ careers and deepen their expertise to better serve their clients in need of guidance and fiscal stability. To learn more about the event please visit: TheAmericanCollege.edu/CAAFP

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

