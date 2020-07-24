Mona Kulkarni Featured in Exclusive Thrive Global Interview
Recognized anesthesiologist Mona Kulkarni sat down to discuss her extensive volunteer experience and to provide professional insight into the medical field.SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced anesthesiologist, Mona Kulkarni was recently featured in an inclusive interview with Thrive Global - a highly popular platform that helps working professionals adopt healthy habits through inspirational storytelling.
Throughout her interview Mona takes the time to discuss her medical background and the factors that influenced her decision to pursue anesthesiology. Having come from a family of physicians, Mona claims that it was her parents that helped build a strong foundation of scientific interest.
After initially starting her career in Los Angeles, Mona now serves as a consultant, including for various non profit organizations like bags2masks, a company that creates and distributes masks to frontline workers.
Mona also shares her opinion on the prerequisites needed to enter the medical field arguing that passion alongside the right attitude will set individuals up for long-term success.
"Your passion for the field will get you through the training process. Learning is continuous, and doesn’t stop when you get your degrees. Medicine is a life-long learning process, but can bring the greatest rewards." - Mona Kulkarni
Those interested in reading the full interview can do so here.
About Mona Kulkarni
Mona Kulkarni graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas School of Medicine after completing a residency in anesthesiology. Since then she has worked as an associate professor at the University of Southern California, and has provided anesthetic services Haiti and Guatemala.
Mona Kulkarni is a recognized healthcare professional who has been published in various medical journals and has held multiple membership positions in top medical societies including her present role at the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists (SCA).
Alongside her professional endeavors, Mona also takes the time to give back to her community by supporting various impactful charities such as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Direct Relief, American Heart Association, and HELPS International, among others.
As a committed medical professional and avid volunteer, Mona takes every opportunity to help individuals in need.
Mona Kulkarni
Healthcare Professional
+1 626-774-8616
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter