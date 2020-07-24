Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,696 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Liberia: On the Occasion of Liberia’s Independence Day

U.S. Department of State Download logo

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend my congratulations to the people of Liberia as you mark 173 years of independence.

The United States and Liberia share deep historical and cultural bonds, and we are proud to partner with you in fostering economic development, promoting strong democratic institutions, upholding human rights, and deepening commercial ties between our two nations.  Our collaboration is particularly important as we combat the COVID-19 pandemic together.  Longstanding U.S. investments made in Liberia’s health sector during the Ebola outbreak have been critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia.  We commend your efforts to strengthen health outcomes for all Liberians.

Best wishes to the people of Liberia for a happy Independence Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Liberia: On the Occasion of Liberia’s Independence Day

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.