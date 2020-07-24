Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2020 

/EIN News/ -- STURGIS, Mich., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced net income of $2.9 million for the first half of 2020 and $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC.  The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has loan production offices in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan.  Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services.  Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank.  Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products.  Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

  • Net income increased 22% for the first half of 2020 to $2,863,000, compared to $2,339,000 for the first half of 2019, primarily due to mortgage banking activities.
  • Sales of $69.9 million residential mortgages generated $1.9 million of noninterest income in the first half of 2020, compared to $406,000 on $12.6 million of sales in the first half of 2019.
  • Net loans increased 13.2% to $398.9 million.
  • The Bank supported 515 borrowers with SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, for a total of $34.7 million on June 20, 2020.
  • Total assets increased 30% to $617.5 million. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $364.7 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased 22.2% to $431.3 million.
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.13% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, “I am very pleased to report the Bank remained open during the entire stay-at-home orders in the State of Michigan. Although Bank branch lobbies were operating under an appointment-only system, we successfully served all our customer needs during the height of the COVID pandemic. The Bank’s technology investments over the past few years well prepared the Bank for full service, using drive-thru, night deposit, Telebank, Internet, mobile banking, and remote deposit. The Bank had a strong first half, led by mortgage banking activities. The Bank provided $1.1 million to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL) under GAAP with an incurred loss model. This increase in ALLL addresses the growth in total loans and COVID-impacted industries, such as hotel loans.  The Bank has proactively deferred loan payments for several affected borrowers.  However, most of these borrowers have indicated they believe they will be able to handle a short-term interruption to service.  Many have also utilized the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program to assist their business. The Bank was able to assist 515 borrowers in obtaining PPP loans, introducing some new commercial clients to the Bank. The Bank has already realized strong deposit growth from these new customers, as well as from existing depositors. Overall credit quality has remained strong. The Bank constantly analyzes the loan portfolio and economic conditions in our market area to determine the extent of required allocations for unidentified loan losses. Appropriate adjustments are realized every quarter, as market conditions change.”

Six months ended June 30, 2020 vs. six months ended June 30, 2019Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2,863,000, or $1.35 per share, compared to net income of $2,339,000, or $1.11 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.  The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.44% in the first six months of 2020 from 4.01% in the first six months of 2019.

Net interest income increased to $8.3 million in 2020 from $7.8 million in 2019. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $732,000 to $9.1 million.  Total interest income increased $713,000 to $10.1 million, and interest expense only increased $214,000 to $1.8 million.

The Company provided $1.1 million to the allowance for loan losses in the first six months of 2020, compared to $113,000 in the same period of 2019.  Net charge-offs were $62,000 in 2020 and $0 in 2019.

Noninterest income was $4.1 million in the first half of 2020, compared to $2.6 million in the first half of 2019.  Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $1.5 million, to $1.9 million.  Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $69.9 million in 2020, compared to $12.6 million in 2019.  Investment brokerage commission income also increased 12% in 2020 to $685,000 in 2020 from $612,000 in 2019. The Bank also realized $157,000 gain on sale of securities in 2020, compared to $1,000 in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $7.9 million in 2020, compared to $7.5 million 2019.  Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $182,000, or 3.9%. 

Three months ended June 30, 2020 vs. three months ended June 30, 2019 - Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,355,000, or $0.64 per share, compared to net income of $1,297,000, or $0.62 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.92% in the second quarter of 2020 from 4.02% in the second quarter of 2019. 

Net interest income increased to $4.2 million in 2020 from $4.0 million in 2019.  The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $264,000 to $9.2 million.  Total interest income increased $255,000 to $5.1 million in 2020, and interest expense only increased $90,000 to $926,000 in 2020.

The Company provided $974,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $75,000 in the same quarter of 2019.  Net charge-offs were ($2,000) in 2020 and $3,000 in 2019. 

Noninterest income was $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Most of the increase was due to mortgage banking activities, up $928,000, to $1.1 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $36.9 million in 2020, compared to $7.5 million in 2019. The Bank also realized $157,000 gain on sale of securities in 2020, compared to $44,000 in 2019.

Noninterest expense was $3.9 million in 2020, compared to $3.8 million 2019.  Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $65,000, or 3.0%. 

Total assets increased to $617.5 million at June 30, 2020 from $473.4 million at December 31, 2019, primarily in cash and cash equivalents and loans.  Loans increased $46.4 million from December 31, 2019, primarily in commercial nonmortgage loans, commercial real estate loans and residential mortgages. At June 30, 2020, the Bank had $34.7 million of PPP loans.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $312.2 million at June 30, 2020 from $263.2 million at December 31, 2019.  Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $11.9 million in the first half of 2020, to $27.8 million at June 30, 2020. 

Total equity was $43.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $43.6 million at December 31, 2019.  The regular quarterly dividend was increased in the first half of 2020 to a record-high $0.16 per share.  Book value per share was $20.62 ($17.05 tangible) at June 30, 2020. 

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements.  These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp.  Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement.  Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies.  Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgisbank.com.

Contacts:
Sturgis Bancorp -- Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO -- P: 269 651-9345

 
 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
       
  June 30,   Dec. 31,
    2020       2019  
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $ 12,138     $ 13,301  
Other short-term investments     74,599         9,896  
Total cash and cash equivalents   86,737       23,197  
Interest-earning deposits in banks   1,979       2,720  
Securities - available for sale   79,107       55,850  
Securities - held to maturity   -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,917       3,612  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   6,786       2,977  
Loans, net of allowance of $4,514 and $3,451   398,910       352,531  
Premises and equipment, net   10,422       9,367  
Goodwill   5,834       5,834  
Core deposit intangibles   94       113  
Originated mortgage servicing rights   1,634       1,112  
Real estate owned   181       193  
Bank-owned life insurance   10,943       10,797  
Accrued interest receivable   2,507       1,610  
Other assets     7,422         3,458  
               
Total assets $  617,473     $  473,371  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Liabilities              
Deposits              
Noninterest-bearing $ 119,133     $ 89,747  
Interest-bearing     312,203         263,189  
Total deposits   431,336       352,936  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings   132,254       70,000  
Accrued interest payable   521       438  
Other liabilities     9,671         6,425  
Total liabilities   573,782       429,799  
               
Stockholders' equity              
Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares              
issued and outstanding - 0 shares   -       -  
Common stock – $1 par value:  authorized – 9,000,000 shares              
issued and outstanding 2,118,791 shares at June 30, 2020 and 2,113,591 shares at December 31, 2019   2,119       2,114  
Additional paid-in capital   7,969       7,893  
Retained earnings   36,376       34,190  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,773 )       (625 )
Total stockholders' equity     43,691         43,572  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $  617,473     $  473,371  


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 
 
 
   
  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2020     2019
Interest income          
Loans $ 4,578   $ 4,314
Investment securities:          
Taxable   232     259
Tax-exempt   165     215
Dividends     123       55
Total interest income   5,098     4,843
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   484     511
Borrowed funds     442       325
Total interest expense     926       836
           
Net interest income   4,172     4,007
           
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     974       75
           
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses   3,198     3,932
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges and other fees   270     313
Interchange income   219     220
Investment brokerage commission income   323     321
Mortgage banking activities   1,122     194
Trust fee income   103     164
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance   73     72
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned   -     59
Loss on sale of securities   157     44
Other income     15       22
Total noninterest income   2,282     1,409
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits   2,322     2,257
Occupancy and equipment   499     477
Interchange expenses   97     99
Data processing   220     198
Professional services   52     70
Real estate owned expense   1     3
Advertising   58     76
FDIC premiums   41     46
Other expenses     566       569
Total noninterest expenses     3,856       3,795
           
Income before income tax expense   1,624     1,546
           
Income tax expense     269       249
           
Net income $   1,355   $   1,297
           
Earnings per share $ 0.64   $ 0.61
Dividends per share $ 0.16   $ 0.15
           


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Six Months Ended
    2020       2019
Interest income            
Loans $  9,087     $  8,355
Investment securities:            
Taxable     489         539
Tax-exempt     394         437
Dividends     174         100
Total interest income    10,144         9,431
             
Interest expense            
Deposits     999         1,013
Borrowed funds     830         602
Total interest expense     1,829         1,615
             
Net interest income     8,315         7,816
             
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     1,125         113
             
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses     7,190         7,703
             
Noninterest income:            
Service charges and other fees     595         637
Interchange income     430         413
Investment brokerage commission income     685         612
Mortgage banking activities     1,898         406
Trust fee income     201         258
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance     146         134
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned      (2 )       61
Loss on sale of securities     157         1
Other income     36         52
Total noninterest income     4,146         2,574
             
Noninterest expenses:            
Salaries and employee benefits     4,847         4,665
Occupancy and equipment     1,009         949
Interchange expenses     198         186
Data processing     422         394
Professional services     185         180
Real estate owned expense     3         8
Advertising     127         134
FDIC premiums     86         89
Other expenses     1,033         920
Total noninterest expenses     7,910         7,525
             
Income before income tax expense     3,426         2,752
             
Income tax expense     563         413
             
Net income $  2,863     $  2,339
             
Earnings per share $   1.35     $   1.11
Dividends per share $   0.32     $   0.30
             


OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended June 30,
   
    2020       2019  
               
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:              
Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 109,060     $ 83,926  
Average interest-bearing deposits   298,697       265,464  
Average total assets   579,891       446,180  
Total risk-weighted assets   364,497       311,843  
Sturgis Bancorp:              
Average equity   43,013       41,437  
Average total assets   580,008       446,279  
Total risk-weighted assets   364,599       311,923  
               
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:              
Return on average assets   0.94 %     1.17 %
Return on average equity   12.67 %     12.55 %
Net interest margin   2.87 %     3.96 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin   2.92 %     4.02 %
               
     
  Six Months Ended June 30,
   
    2020       2019  
               
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:              
Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 97,916     $ 86,772  
Average interest-bearing deposits   285,925       273,152  
Average total assets   540,293       500,636  
Sturgis Bancorp:              
Average equity   43,250       43,343  
Average total assets   540,364       500,719  
               
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:              
Return on average assets   1.07 %     1.21 %
Return on average equity   13.31 %     13.99 %
Net interest margin   3.39 %     3.65 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin   3.44 %     3.72 %

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


