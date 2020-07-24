Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification

/EIN News/ -- NORTON, Mass., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call which will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 4:45 P.M. (Eastern). Grant Bennett, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the three and six months ended June 27, 2020.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:
1-833-953-1394
Conference ID: 6958894

About CPS

CPS Technologies Corporation is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines. They are also used as heat spreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS also develops and produces metal-matrix composite armor.

CPS Technologies Corporation
Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Telephone: (508) 222-0614
Web Site: www.alsic.com

