Governor reiterates commitment to improving social conditions

Bailundo, ANGOLA, July 24 - The governor of the central Huambo Province, Lotti Nolika, reiterated last Thursday the bet on the continuous improvement of the social conditions of the citizens, with a view to raising the common well-being.,

Lotti Nlika told journalists at the end of a visit she made to Bailundo, with the aim of assessing the economic and social reality of the municipality, whose headquarters are located 75 kilometres from Huambo City.

On the occasion, he stressed the need for greater improvement of the province's health system, in order to provide the population with desired health care, as well as the expansion of the school network, are challenges of the current governance.

Lotti Nolika also pointed out, among the actions that she considers to be the “banner of governance”, the facilitation of access to drinking water and electricity by citizens, as fundamental factors for guaranteeing common well-being.

The local governor said that these actions will be carried out, in collaboration with the central bodies, to seek solutions capable of solving the current problems, within the framework of the challenges of promoting the desired social development process for the province.

On the occasion, she made a positive assessment of the visit she made to the Municipality of Bailundo, stressing that she noted a considerable involvement of the local administration, especially in terms of promoting governance aimed at the well-being of citizens.

During her stay in the municipality, Lotti Nolika visited the covid-19 fixed tracking post, installed at the Jango Catholic Mission, in the commune of Luvemba, as part of the measures to contain this pandemic, where he also learned about the aquaculture project Catito Farm and the rehabilitation works of local and community health centres.

On the other hand she assessed the ongoing earthworks on the road connecting the municipal headquarters of Bailundo to the commune of Hengue, in a 30-kilometre route.

At the municipal headquarters she found, among others, the thermal power station, the municipal hospital, construction works for a school with seven classrooms, the Hospital of Evangelical Mission in Cilume, the water collection and treatment stations, and then held meetings with several members of the local civil society.