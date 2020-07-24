Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Earnings Call & Webcast  
When: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT  
Website: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sb22ur4e  
How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above  
  By phone -- Please call (833) 519-1257
And enter conference number 5688933		  
Contact: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893.  

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 4, 2020.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use playback conference number 5688933.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com) through September 28, 2020.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

