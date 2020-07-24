Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Friday, July 31, 2020 after NASDAQ market close.

UNITY will not conduct a conference call in conjunction with the financial results press release.

About UNITY
UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases, neurological diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter.

