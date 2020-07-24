Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,749 in the last 365 days.

Fomer Defence minister Kundi Paihama dies

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 24 - Former Defence minister, Kundi Paihama, passed away this Friday dawn, in a hospital in Luanda, ANGOP learnt from a family source.,

 

Kundi Paihama stood out in government functions and in the armed forces.

 

Born in the southern Province of Huíla, on December 12, 1944, he was Minister of the Interior, Minister of State Security, Minister of State Integration and Control, among other functions.

 

From the biography of Kundi Paihama the following data stand out:

- He attended primary studies in the city of Lubango. Secondary education schooling done in the provinces of Huíla and Luanda.

 

- 1976-1979- Political Commissioner of the Province of Cunene

- 1979/1980 - Minister of the Interior.

- 1980/1981 - Minister of State Security.

- 1986/1991 - Minister of State Integration and Control.

- 1991/1993 - Governor of the Province of Luanda.

- 1992 - Promoted to the rank of general.

- 1993/1995 - Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

- 1996/1997 - Governor of Huíla Province.

- 1998/1999 - Governor of the Province of Benguela.

- 199/2010 - Minister of National Defence.

- 2010/2014 - Minister of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland.

- 2014-2016 - Governor of Huambo Province.

- 2016-2018- Governor of the Province of Cunene.

,

You just read:

Fomer Defence minister Kundi Paihama dies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.