Fomer Defence minister Kundi Paihama dies

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 24 - Former Defence minister, Kundi Paihama, passed away this Friday dawn, in a hospital in Luanda, ANGOP learnt from a family source.,

Kundi Paihama stood out in government functions and in the armed forces.

Born in the southern Province of Huíla, on December 12, 1944, he was Minister of the Interior, Minister of State Security, Minister of State Integration and Control, among other functions.

From the biography of Kundi Paihama the following data stand out:

- He attended primary studies in the city of Lubango. Secondary education schooling done in the provinces of Huíla and Luanda.

- 1976-1979- Political Commissioner of the Province of Cunene

- 1979/1980 - Minister of the Interior.

- 1980/1981 - Minister of State Security.

- 1986/1991 - Minister of State Integration and Control.

- 1991/1993 - Governor of the Province of Luanda.

- 1992 - Promoted to the rank of general.

- 1993/1995 - Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

- 1996/1997 - Governor of Huíla Province.

- 1998/1999 - Governor of the Province of Benguela.

- 199/2010 - Minister of National Defence.

- 2010/2014 - Minister of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland.

- 2014-2016 - Governor of Huambo Province.

- 2016-2018- Governor of the Province of Cunene.