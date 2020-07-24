Angola implements pioneer reform

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 24 - The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, said last Thursday that the country is implementing a pioneer reform process on the democratic institutions and public administration's moralization, highlighting the fight against corruption. ,

Bornito de Sousa intervened in the final debate, by videoconference, of the 9th meeting dubbed “Strategic Triangle Latin America-Europe-Africa”.

The Vice-President of the Republic underlined that the reforms extend to the decentralization of municipal power, improving the business environment and diversifying the economy.

“Angola is a country that has everything to succeed. It has demographic and hydrographic resources, arable land, among others. It is open to private investment,” said Bornito de Sousa.

According to Bornito de Sousa, although Covid-19 conditions a set of measures, the government seeks to ensure the health and well-being of citizens without blocking economic growth.

Bornito de Sousa said that Angola is part of the multilateralism strategy and of the Inter-Atlantic strategic alliances.

The Vice-President assured the participants of European, Latin American and African countries and institutions that Angola can play a fundamental role in the framework of public assistance for development.

The absence of this model in African countries, he said, has led young people to immigrate illegally to countries with stability.

Bornito de Sousa defended joint action in the promotion of political stability, democratic environment, offer of education and education systems that promote employability and entrepreneurship, agribusiness and local transformation of raw materials.

To Bornito de Sousa, in the scope on the response to the global crisis, Africa ends up being the weakest link, due to the struggle to solve its issues with local resources and the shortcomings in knowhow and educative systems.

He urged the transformation of the triangle into an instrument for exchanging human and technological experinces, as well as in infrastructures, ecological resources, opportunities and solving common problems such as debt.

He said it was essential to transfer scientific and technological knowledge within the framework of education systems, tourism, culture and history, agribusiness, industry, family farming, infrastructure, logistics, security, as well as challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution, to local governance and the strengthening of democratic institutions, among others.

The secretary general of the Ibero-American Organization, Rebeca Grynspan, also took part in the final debate, who considered the reforms in Angola courageous.

Enrique Iglesias, former minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, defended the reconciliation of the interests of the countries that share the Atlantic Ocean.

The final session also had the participation of the former ministers of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Manuel Cuadros, and Susana Malcorra (Argentina), who defended the strengthening of cooperation between the countries of Latin America, Europe and Africa.