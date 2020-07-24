Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,748 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: call for bids for personal protective equipment

British High Commission Nairobi Download logo

The British High Commission Nairobi is inviting bids from reputable and competent service providers to supply comprehensive Personal Protective Equipment

On behalf of the Secretary of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the British High Commission Nairobi is inviting all reputable and competent service providers with the relevant professional skills, experience, technical resources and financial capability for the tender to supply COVID-19 related Personal Protective Equipment.

The British High Commission Nairobi would like Personal Protective Equipment to be delivered for the High Commission’s staff and visitors. Full details on the requirements, including instructions for interested bidders and registration are available via the FCO’s e-Procurement portal, which requires registration.

Competent and financially stable suppliers are invited to access the invitation to tender documents by following these steps:

  1. Open website https://fco.bravosolution.co.uk
  2. Navigate to Personal Protective Equipment CPG/3732/2020. ITT 3890. Project 4604.

Kindly note that responses should be in English. Contact the Regional Procurement Lead, Mr Tankiso Potiane at Tankiso.Potiane@fco.gov.uk for any queries.

The invitation to tender documents should be completed and uploaded on the Bravo System by 1700hrs CAT on 31 July 2020

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British High Commission Nairobi.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: call for bids for personal protective equipment

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.