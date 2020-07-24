The Workers Union Slams ‘Pathetic’ Statutory Sick Pay and Launches A “Stuff the Sick Pay” Campaign
We’re saying enough is enough. Pathetic sick pay has had a devastating effect on the livelihoods of our members.
The “Stuff the Sick Pay” campaign will petition the government to get rid of the qualifying period. Demanding an increase in the £95.85 a week payments to £180 a week for a minimum of 12 weeks. ”COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Union has issued a stinging rebuke to the government over statutory sick pay (SSP).
— Colin Mahoney General Secretary
The union’s General Secretary, Colin Mahoney, described current SSP arrangements as ‘outrageous’. In a statement released today, Mr Mahoney said:
‘We’re saying enough is enough. Pathetic sick pay has had a devastating effect on the livelihoods of our members. We had many, many people get in touch with us during lockdown. In most cases, they were asking for advice about statutory sick pay.’
Under SSP rules, workers only become eligible for pay on the fourth day of sickness. The first three days are classed as “waiting days”.
Mr Mahoney pointed out that meagre sick pay was implicated in the devastating spread of COVID-19 in care homes.
‘People have been faced with a simple choice. Either go to work and earn the money that keeps a roof over their head or wait to be eligible for sick pay. In reality, it’s no choice at all. Sick people have been forced to work because the consequences are devastating if they stay at home. That can’t be right.
‘What’s worse is that ministers were aware of the impending crisis in care homes. The fact they chose to ignore the warnings is an insult to the hard-working people who refused to abandon their duty of care.
‘Yes the Prime Minister temporarily suspended the qualifying period for ‘self isolaters’ in March, but by then, much of the damage was done.’
Stuff the Sick Pay
The Workers Union is launching a new initiative to get rid of SSP and replace it with a better alternative. The “Stuff the Sick Pay” campaign will petition the government to get rid of the qualifying period. It will also demand an increase in the £95.85 a week payments to £180 a week for a minimum of 12 weeks.
Mr Mahoney said: ‘We think these are entirely reasonable proposals. Hard-working people should not be subject to a punitive test designed to assess how sick they really are. People on low pay have suffered enough in this crisis; to maintain the status quo is morally indefensible.’
