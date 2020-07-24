The Workers Union Slams ‘Pathetic’ Statutory Sick Pay and Launches A “Stuff the Sick Pay” Campaign

The Workers Union “Stuff the Sick Pay” Campaign

“Stuff the Sick Pay” Campaign

We’re saying enough is enough. Pathetic sick pay has had a devastating effect on the livelihoods of our members.

The “Stuff the Sick Pay” campaign will petition the government to get rid of the qualifying period. Demanding an increase in the £95.85 a week payments to £180 a week for a minimum of 12 weeks. ”
— Colin Mahoney General Secretary
COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Union has issued a stinging rebuke to the government over statutory sick pay (SSP).

The union’s General Secretary, Colin Mahoney, described current SSP arrangements as ‘outrageous’. In a statement released today, Mr Mahoney said:

‘We’re saying enough is enough. Pathetic sick pay has had a devastating effect on the livelihoods of our members. We had many, many people get in touch with us during lockdown. In most cases, they were asking for advice about statutory sick pay.’

Under SSP rules, workers only become eligible for pay on the fourth day of sickness. The first three days are classed as “waiting days”.

Mr Mahoney pointed out that meagre sick pay was implicated in the devastating spread of COVID-19 in care homes.

‘People have been faced with a simple choice. Either go to work and earn the money that keeps a roof over their head or wait to be eligible for sick pay. In reality, it’s no choice at all. Sick people have been forced to work because the consequences are devastating if they stay at home. That can’t be right.

‘What’s worse is that ministers were aware of the impending crisis in care homes. The fact they chose to ignore the warnings is an insult to the hard-working people who refused to abandon their duty of care.

‘Yes the Prime Minister temporarily suspended the qualifying period for ‘self isolaters’ in March, but by then, much of the damage was done.’

Stuff the Sick Pay
The Workers Union is launching a new initiative to get rid of SSP and replace it with a better alternative. The “Stuff the Sick Pay” campaign will petition the government to get rid of the qualifying period. It will also demand an increase in the £95.85 a week payments to £180 a week for a minimum of 12 weeks.

Mr Mahoney said: ‘We think these are entirely reasonable proposals. Hard-working people should not be subject to a punitive test designed to assess how sick they really are. People on low pay have suffered enough in this crisis; to maintain the status quo is morally indefensible.’

The Workers Union is Britain’s fastest growing union. The find out more about the benefits of becoming a member, visit our why join page.

Ends

The Workers Union – Britain's hardest working union

Colin Mahoney
The Workers Union
+44 2477981194
email us here

You just read:

The Workers Union Slams ‘Pathetic’ Statutory Sick Pay and Launches A “Stuff the Sick Pay” Campaign

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Colin Mahoney
The Workers Union
+44 2477981194
Company/Organization
The Workers Union
112 New Union Street
Coventry, CV1 2NT
United Kingdom
+44 24 7798 1194
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Our pedigree stretches back to the end of the nineteenth century, when John Mahoney, Charles Duncan and Tom Chambers created a union that stood up for the rights of working people everywhere. Fast forward to the present day and you’ll see the values of our founding fathers in everything that we do. Just as they saw the need for a campaigning body that tackled the issues of their time, we’ve seen the need for a truly modern union that understands the realities of our time today.

https://www.theworkersunion.com/

More From This Author
The Workers Union Slams ‘Pathetic’ Statutory Sick Pay and Launches A “Stuff the Sick Pay” Campaign
The Workers Union, General Secretary, Colin Mahoney Union House, 111 Union Street, Coventry, CV1 2NT COVID19 Statement
Colin Mahoney of The Workers Union calls for end to ‘derisory’ minimum wage
View All Stories From This Author