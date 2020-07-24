Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hans George Koch and Marksmen Energy Inc.: Early Warning Report

/EIN News/ -- This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103- The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

CRANBROOK, British Columbia, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the closing of a private placement ("Private Placement") on March 20, 2020, Marksmen Energy Inc. (the "Company") issued 2,000,280 units ("Units") consisting of one common share ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") at a price of $0.05 per Unit to Mr. Hans Koch, for total consideration of $100,014.  

Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Koch had control of 8,119,814 Common Shares representing 7.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 3,416,667 Warrants. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants, Mr. Koch would have control or direction over 11,536,481 Common Shares, representing 9.89% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at that time.

Immediately after the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Koch had control of 10,120,094 Common Shares representing 8.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 5,416,947 Warrants. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants, Mr. Koch would have control or direction over 15,537,041 Common Shares, representing 12.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of March 20, 2020.

Mr. Koch's acquisition of the Common Shares was made for investment purposes and Mr. Koch intends to increase or decrease his holdings in the Issuer depending on market conditions and as circumstances warrant.  

A report respecting this acquisition will be filed with the applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and will be available for viewing on the Issuer’s profile at www.sedar.com.

