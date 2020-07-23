Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hallmark Financial Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

  First Quarter
  2020   2019
$ in millions: (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Net (Loss) Income $   (64.3 ) $   15.0
Operating Earnings (1) $   4.6   $   5.6
       
$ per diluted share:      
Net (Loss) Income $   (3.55 ) $   0.83
Operating Earnings (1) $   0.25   $   0.31

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

First Quarter 2020 Highlights (all comparisons to same prior year period):

  • Hallmark Financial reported a net combined ratio of 97.6% as compared to 96.5% for the first quarter of 2019.  During the quarter, as previously announced on March 2nd, the Company decided to exit the Binding Primary Auto business.  The combined ratio was negatively impacted by 7.5 points from this discontinued line of business during the quarter. 

  • Hallmark Financial saw continued momentum on rate increases, as rates were up 13% for all lines and 16% for the Specialty Commercial Segment.

  • Gross premiums written increased 8% to $201.6 million

  • Net premiums written increased 8% to $126.5 million

  • Net premiums earned increased 25% to $123.9 million

  • Net combined ratio of 97.6% compared to 96.5%

  • Net loss of $64.3 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share

  • Operating earnings of $4.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share (see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) 

  • Net investment losses of $29.3 million compared to net investment gains of $11.9 million 

  • In connection with its normal process for evaluating impairment triggering events, the Company determined that a significant decline in its market capitalization below its stockholders’ equity during the quarter indicated the impairment of the goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets included in its balance sheet.  As a result, the Company took a $44.7 million charge to goodwill and a $1.3 million charge to indefinite-lived assets as of March 31, 2020.
  First Quarter
  2020 2019 % Change
($ in thousands, unaudited)          
Gross premiums written 201,589   187,316 8 %
Net premiums written 126,505   117,403 8 %
Net premiums earned 123,933   99,030 25 %
Investment income, net of expenses 4,458   5,111 -13
Investment (losses) gains, net (29,330 ) 11,937 -346
Net (loss) income (64,310 ) 15,025 -528
Operating earnings (1) 4,584   5,595 -18
Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (3.55 ) $ 0.83 -528
Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (3.55 ) $ 0.83 -528
Operating earnings per share - diluted (1) $ 0.25   $ 0.31 -19
Book value per share $ 10.39   $ 15.10 -31

(1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

First Quarter 2020 Financial Review

Gross Premiums Written
During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Hallmark Financial’s gross premiums written were $201.6 million, representing an increase of 8% from the $187.3 million in gross premiums written for the same period in 2019.

Net Premiums Written
During the three months ended March 31, 2020, Hallmark Financial’s net premiums written were $126.5 million, representing an increase of 8% from the $117.4 million in net premiums written for the same period of 2019. 

Net Premiums Earned
Hallmark Financial’s net premiums earned were $123.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, representing a 25% increase from the $99.0 million in net premiums earned for the same period in 2019. 

Investments
During the three months ended March 31, 2020, net investment income was $4.5 million as compared to $5.1 million during the same period in 2019. Net investment losses were $29.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net investment gains of $11.9 million for the same period the prior year. The total portfolio return was negative 5.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, primarily due to the historic first quarter market declines associated with the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic.

At March 31, 2020 fixed-income securities were $589.4 million, with a tax equivalent book yield of 2.4% compared to 3.7% as of March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the fixed-income portfolio had an average modified duration of 1.2 years and 89% of the securities had remaining time to maturity of five years or less. As of March 31, 2020, 2% of the investment portfolio was invested in equity securities.

At March 31, 2020, total investments were $603.7 million. Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash were $68.9 million. Total investments, cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $672.6 million or $37.08 per share.

Pre-Tax Income
Hallmark Financial had pre-tax loss of $69.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to pre-tax income of $18.9 million reported during the same period in 2019. 

The decline in pre-tax results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was predominately driven by the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets of $46.0 million as well as net investment losses of $29.3 million as compared to net investment gains of $11.9 million reported during the same period in 2019.

Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses (“LAE”) and Net Combined Ratios
Losses and LAE for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $23.3 million as compared to the prior year period due primarily to increased net premiums earned, as well as unfavorable net prior year reserve development.  Hallmark Financial reported $8.6 million of net unfavorable prior year loss reserve development during the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net favorable prior year loss reserve development of $0.1 million during the same period the prior year.

Hallmark Financial had a net loss ratio of 75.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 70.8% reported during the same period in 2019.  Catastrophe losses contributed 4.9% to the net loss ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 2.1% for the same period of the prior year. 

The expense ratio was 22.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 25.7% reported during the same period in 2019.  The Company reported a net combined ratio of 97.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 96.5% during the same period in 2019. 

Net Income
Hallmark Financial reported a net loss of $64.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $15.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. 

On a diluted basis per share, the Company reported a net loss of $3.55 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net income of $0.83 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).  However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for the results reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial statements.  In addition, the Company’s definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies. 

Operating earnings and operating earnings per share are calculated by excluding net investment gains and losses and impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets from GAAP net income.  Management believes that operating earnings and operating earnings per share provide useful information to investors about the performance of and underlying trends in the Company’s core insurance operations.  Net income and net income per share are the GAAP measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating earnings per share.  A reconciliation of operating earnings and operating earnings per share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

        Weighted  
  Income Less Tax Net Average Diluted
($ in thousands) Before Tax Effect After Tax Shares Diluted Per Share
First Quarter 2020                  
Reported GAAP measures $   (69,586 ) $   (5,276 ) $   (64,310 ) 18,123 $   (3.55 )
Excluded impairment of goodwill                  
and other intangible assets $   45,996   $   273   $   45,723   18,123 $   2.52  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $   29,330   $   6,159   $   23,171   18,123 $   1.28  
Operating earnings $   5,740   $   1,156   $   4,584   18,123 $   0.25  
                   
First Quarter 2019                  
Reported GAAP measures $   18,918   $   3,893   $   15,025   18,193 $   0.83  
Excluded investment (gains)/losses $   (11,937 ) $   (2,507 ) $   (9,430 ) 18,193 $   (0.52 )
Operating earnings $   6,981   $   1,386   $   5,595   18,193 $   0.31  

About Hallmark Financial

Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform.  With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Jersey City and Atlanta, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services approximately $800 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets.  Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "HALL."  

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, continued acceptance of the Company’s products and services in the marketplace, competitive factors, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, the availability of financing, underwriting loss experience and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

     For further information, please contact:
Mr. David Webb, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at 817.348.1600
www.hallmarkgrp.com

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets    
($ in thousands, except par value)    Mar. 31     Dec. 31  
ASSETS    2020     2019  
Investments:   (unaudited)      
Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $597,170 in 2020 and $569,498 in 2019) $ 589,383   $ 574,279  
Equity securities (cost: $19,783 in 2020 and $71,895 in 2019)   14,139     99,215  
Other investment (cost: $3,763 in 2020 and $3,763 in 2019)   168     2,169  
Total investments   603,690     675,663  
Cash and cash equivalents   67,165     53,336  
Restricted cash   1,732     1,612  
Ceded unearned premiums   151,296     164,221  
Premiums receivable   140,220     148,288  
Accounts receivable   3,812     4,286  
Receivable for securities   16,282     12,581  
Reinsurance recoverable   364,470     315,466  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   25,587     22,994  
Goodwill   -     44,695  
Intangible assets, net   3,173     5,087  
Federal income tax recoverable   9,467     8,995  
Deferred federal income taxes, net   9,577     2,185  
Prepaid expenses   5,373     2,603  
Other assets   31,326     33,262  
Total Assets $ 1,433,170   $ 1,495,274  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Liabilities:            
Senior unsecured notes due 2029 (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $917 in 2020 and $942 in 2019) $ 49,083   $ 49,058  
Subordinated debt securities (less unamortized debt issuance cost of $834 in 2020 and $846 in 2019)   55,868     55,856  
Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   653,490     620,355  
Unearned premiums   378,573     388,926  
Reinsurance balances payable   57,953     59,274  
Pension liability   1,305     1,388  
Payable for securities   104     1,648  
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses   48,348     55,487  
Total Liabilities   1,244,724     1,231,992  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock, $.18 par value, authorized 33,333,333 shares; issued 20,872,831 shares in 2019 and 2018 3,757     3,757  
Additional paid-in capital   122,718     123,468  
Retained earnings   96,260     160,570  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (9,257 )   688  
Treasury stock (2,731,335 shares in 2020 and 2,749,738 shares in 2019), at cost   (25,032 )   (25,201 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity   188,446     263,282  
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,433,170   $ 1,495,274  


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,
  2020 2019
   (unaudited)  (unaudited)
Gross premiums written $ 201,589   $ 187,316  
Ceded premiums written   (75,084 )   (69,913 )
Net premiums written   126,505     117,403  
Change in unearned premiums   (2,572 )   (18,373 )
Net premiums earned   123,933     99,030  
             
Investment income, net of expenses   4,458     5,111  
Investment (losses) gains, net   (29,330 )   11,937  
Finance charges   1,644     1,734  
Commission and fees   324     293  
Other income   19     16  
Total revenues   101,048     118,121  
             
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   93,405     70,087  
Operating expenses   29,148     27,246  
Interest expense   1,468     1,253  
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets   45,996     -  
Amortization of intangible assets   617     617  
Total expenses   170,634     99,203  
             
(Loss) income before tax   (69,586 )   18,918  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (5,276 )   3,893  
Net (loss) income $ (64,310 ) $ 15,025  
             
Net (loss) income per share:            
Basic $ (3.55 ) $ 0.83  
Diluted $ (3.55 ) $ 0.83  


Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Segment Data
Three Months Ended Mar. 31
  Specialty Commercial Segment
 		Standard Commercial Segment
 		Personal Segment
 		Corporate Consolidated
($ in thousands, unaudited) 2020 2019 2020   2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020   2019  
Gross premiums written $   149,470   $   134,399   $   26,376   $   25,528   $ 25,743   $ 27,389   $  - $  - $ 201,589   $ 187,316  
Ceded premiums written (63,964 ) (57,361 ) (7,463 ) (8,103 ) (3,657 ) (4,449 ) - - (75,084 ) (69,913 )
Net premiums written 85,506   77,038   18,913   17,425   22,086   22,940   - - 126,505   117,403  
Change in unearned premiums 1,466   (12,850 ) (2,495 ) (51 ) (1,543 ) (5,472 ) - - (2,572 ) (18,373 )
Net premiums earned 86,972   64,188   16,418   17,374   20,543   17,468   - - 123,933   99,030  
                                     
Total revenues 92,120   67,967   17,636   18,373   22,323   19,483    (31,031) 12,298 101,048   118,121  
                                     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 60,883   45,949   11,855   11,651   20,667   12,487   - - 93,405   70,087  
                                     
Pre-tax income (loss) 16,292   7,968   716   1,507   (5,655 ) 1,573    (80,939) 7,870 (69,586 ) 18,918  
                                     
Net loss ratio (1) 70.0 % 71.6 % 72.2 % 67.1 % 100.6 % 71.5 %     75.4 % 70.8 %
Net expense ratio (1) 17.7 % 22.3 % 32.5 % 30.4 % 28.4 % 22.2 %     22.2 % 25.7 %
Net combined ratio (1) 87.7 % 93.9 % 104.7 % 97.5 % 129.0 % 93.7 %     97.6 % 96.5 %
                                     
Net Favorable (Unfavorable) Prior Year Development (3,153 ) (1,926 ) (125 ) 1,805   (5,281 ) 187       (8,559 ) 66  

(1) The net loss ratio is calculated as incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP.  The net expense ratio is calculated as total underwriting expenses offset by agency fee income divided by net premiums earned, each determined in accordance with GAAP.  The net combined ratio is calculated as the sum of the net loss ratio and the net expense ratio.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Hallmark Financial Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


