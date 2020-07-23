Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SCDA Seeks Peanut Inspectors

South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – July 23, 2020

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture plans to hire 125 peanut grading inspectors in the coming weeks.

Jobs are available in the communities of Alcolu, Bowman, Cameron, Dalzell, Darlington, Fairfax, Hartsville, Hemingway, Kingstree, Mullins and Nichols.

As peanut season gears up, inspectors are needed to grade peanuts at buying points throughout the state. The part-time temporary jobs generally run from Labor Day through December. Pay is $13-$16 per hour for inspectors and $11-$14 per hour for aides.

Peanuts are one of the state’s most important crops. South Carolina peanut farmers planted 65,000 acres of peanuts last year, with about 216 million pounds of peanuts passing through buying points in the state.

Candidates must apply online at governmentjobs.com/careers/sc/scda. Call 803-737-4588 with any questions.

