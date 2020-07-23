Jostens Delivers Three 2019 Championship Rings for LSU Football

Custom rings celebrate achievements of a perfect 15-0 season

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for college and professional sports teams, delivered Louisiana State University’s 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship ring in early July. Players and staff received their rings at a private ceremony hosted by LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

“LSU had a remarkable 15-0 season capped off with their first CFP National Championship victory and 4th title in program history,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens College and Professional Sports Division. “We at Jostens are absolutely honored to partner with LSU to create and deliver these championship rings to celebrate their historic season.”

“The three rings we created exceeded our expectations in production. Working with the Jostens team was a pleasure and they made the process simple,” said Greg Stringfellow, Assistant Athletic Director for Equipment. “We feel that we created three unique designs that represent our team and accomplishments in a timeless manner. Jostens has gone above and beyond to make this process seamless while enduring the current health crisis.”

Special attention was given to the design of LSU’s 2019 national championship ring, which is a brand new design by Jostens, and was designed in collaboration with the team.

The top of the ring features the College Football Playoff trophy, representing their 2019 win, along with the school’s signature LSU logo encrusted with stones. Surrounding the logo and trophy, making up the inner ellipse border, are 16 cubic zirconias, which represent the 16 conference titles won by the program throughout its history. Four marquise cubic zirconias are set in the corners of the ring top, representing the four national championship titles earned by LSU.

Each side of the ring also symbolizes the significance of their 2019 season, with designs featuring the team’s 15-0 record, the state of Louisiana, LSU’s Tiger Stadium, and the team mantra “One Team One Heartbeat”. Inside the ring, “LSU Standard of Performance” is engraved, symbolizing the team’s internal motivation for excellence.

In addition to their College Football Playoff National Championship ring, players and staff also received a ring commemorating their SEC Championship, as well as the Official College Football Playoff Championship Ring, both also created by Jostens.

Jostens also partnered with LSU in producing an Official National Championship jewelry collection allowing the entire fan community to commemorate the 2019 National Championship victory. Tiger fans can capture their piece of the National Championship and commemorate this exciting time in program history through a custom selection of personalized fine jewelry and championship collectables. All pieces in this collection are inspired by the team’s Championship Ring and are available now for a limited time by ordering online at www.jostens.com/lsufootball.

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com .

ABOUT LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY:

LSU football is one of the winningest programs in the history of college football, capturing four national titles and 12 Southeastern Conference Championships. In 2019, LSU had the most dominant season in college football history, posting a 15-0 record, beating seven Top-10 teams along the way, including a 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the CFP National Semifinal followed by a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the National Championship Game. Located in Baton Rouge, La., LSU is a charter member of the Southeastern Conference and academically is rated as the No. 1 landscape architecture school in America and among the Top 12 nationally in construction management, nursing and graphic design. LSU is one of only eight universities nationally with a medical school, dental school, law school, veterinary school and elite MBA program.

