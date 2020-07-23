Construction Begins on SH 21 Super 2 Project in Hays County

AUSTIN – Construction is now underway on more than 15 miles of State Highway 21 in Hays County from SH 80 to the Caldwell County line. The roadway is being converted to a “super 2” highway with paved shoulders to improve safety between San Marcos and Niederwald.

A super 2 highway helps to increase safety by providing a periodic passing lane on a 2-lane rural road. The passing lane alternates from one direction of travel to the other, allowing passing opportunities in both directions for motorists.

“The improvements will allow vehicles to safely pass on what is currently a narrow 2-lane road,” said TxDOT Area Engineer Epi Gonzalez. “Ultimately, this project will help motorists arrive safely at their destinations.”

The shoulder improvements start west of William Pettus Road and the super 2 section starts east of FM 1966.

“We’re happy this project has begun,” said Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 1, Debbie Ingalsbe. “As Commissioner, I work hard to ensure we are doing all we can to provide safety to all motorists, and this transportation project will help accomplish that goal.”

There will be two sections of the super 2 passing lane constructed in both the eastbound and westbound direction.

“From highways to county roads, we are committed to doing our part to improve safety and quality of life for all travelers,” said Hays County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Mark Jones. “This project will help ensure our highway system remains as safe as possible.”

Construction on the $17.4 million project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2022, weather permitting. The contractor for the project is Hunter Industries.