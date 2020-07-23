New Report Highlights International Auto Industry Contributions to the U.S. Economy

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autos Drive America, together with the American International Automobile Dealers Association (AIADA), released their annual economic impact report highlighting the significant contributions international automakers and dealers have on the U.S. economy.

According to the report, in CY 2019:

● International automakers invested more than $92 billion into U.S. operations and contributed $290 billion to the gross domestic product.

● International automakers, dealers, and suppliers supported nearly 2.5 million American jobs.

● International automakers built almost half of the cars and light trucks made in America.

● International nameplate dealers were responsible for 56 percent of new vehicle registrations in the U.S.

● More than half of all U.S. new vehicle dealership jobs were created by international nameplate dealers.

● Economic activity by international automakers and dealers in America generated $67 billion in federal, state, and local tax receipts and other revenues.

● 832,000 U.S.-built vehicles were exported by international automakers.

“Nearly two and half million American jobs depend on international automakers’ U.S. operations,” said Jennifer Safavian, Autos Drive America’s president and CEO. “While 2020 looks very different compared to 2019, what has not changed is their unwavering resolve to ensure the U.S. auto industry and the communities they serve remain strong and healthy.” “International nameplate auto dealers are engines of economic growth in the United States, responsible for 56 percent of all new cars sold last year,” said Cody Lusk, AIADA’s president and CEO. “We are proud to share these numbers and increase awareness of the 564,000 Americans international nameplate dealerships employ and the $34 billion payroll they generate. As our country shifts into recovery mode, AIADA’s dealers will be leading the way toward better days ahead.” The report is designed to educate policymakers and the public that the U.S. auto industry is comprised of a global array of companies, each of which is deeply invested in growing and thriving in America.

Autos Drive America represents the U.S. operations of international automakers. Membership is open to motor vehicle manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and like-minded trade associations that share the goal of growing the U.S. economy through trade. We represent an industry that has invested $92 billion in U.S. operations, produces almost half of all vehicles made in America and supports nearly 2.5 million U.S. jobs.

AIADA is and continues to be the only association whose sole purpose is to represent America's international nameplate automobile franchises that sell and service the following brands in the United States: Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes, MINI, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Scion, Smart, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. These retailers have a positive economic impact both nationally and in the local communities they serve, providing over 564,000 American jobs.

