CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported second quarter net income of $6.2 million and pre-tax pre-provision income of $9.6 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.34, an increase of $0.03 from the second quarter of 2019. Excluding merger-related charges, diluted operating(1) earnings per share were $0.36, a decline of $0.02 from the second quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2020 were 1.06% and 8.83%, respectively. On an operating basis, return on average assets was 1.11% and return on average tangible common equity was 11.02%. Net income for the quarter included provision for loan losses of $1.6 million, severance expense of $1.4 million, and merger related expenses of $448,000.



“I am proud of the CapStar team for their remarkable dedication during an extremely challenging operating environment,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s president and CEO. “In keeping with our vision, mission and values, we have been unwavering in our commitment to support our employees, clients and communities through the public health crisis. Our non-financial center work force mobilized to working 100% remotely and continues to provide outstanding service. Importantly, we prioritized client assistance by offering loan deferrals and took a leadership position in facilitating PPP loans to protect all local business – both clients and non-clients – as they navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19. Our inclusive and response-driven approach is supporting our communities and presents the prospect for many new and expanded relationships.”

“In the second quarter, we delivered solid financial results with strong pre-tax pre-provision revenue led by our mortgage and Tri-Net divisions,” continued Schools. “During the quarter, we saw a significant rise in both loans related to PPP and in deposits which will bring short-term compression to our net interest margin and we continued to actively monitor our portfolio to identify potential weaknesses. On July 1, we completed our merger with The Bank of Waynesboro and The First National Bank of Manchester, creating an approximately $3 billion financial institution which will enhance our funding profile, diversify our loan portfolio, expand our geographic reach, and improve our net interest margin, efficiency ratio, and return on assets."

Soundness



Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.32% at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.90% at June 30, 2019.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.18% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 0.02% for the same period in 2019.

Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.20% at June 30, 2020 compared to 0.16% at June 30, 2019.

The leverage ratio was 10.08% at June 30, 2020 compared to 11.01% at June 30, 2019.

The total risk based capital ratio was 16.76% at June 30, 2020 compared to 13.29% at June 30, 2019.

Profitability



Operating annualized return on average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 1.11% compared to 1.40% for the same period in 2019.

Operating annualized return on average tangible equity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 11.02% compared to 13.05% for the same period in 2019.

Net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 3.23% compared to 3.68% for the same period in 2019; approximately 17 bps of the decline is attributed to the impact of PPP loans and an increase in cash due to significant deposit growth during the quarter.

The operating efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 64.87% compared to 61.39% for the same period in 2019.

Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 1.71% compared to 1.86% for the same period in 2019.

Growth



Average deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 21.1% to $2.03 billion, compared to $1.68 billion for the same period in 2019.

Average gross loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 6.3% to $1.56 billion, compared to $1.47 billion for the same period in 2019.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 26.3% to $9.6 million, compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Tangible book value per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 9.7% to $13.02, compared to $11.87 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Dividend

On July 23, 2020, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be paid on August 27, 2020 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on August 13, 2020.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of June 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.45 billion, gross loans of $1.59 billion, total deposits of $2.10 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $282.0 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 19,086 $ 20,999 $ 38,823 $ 41,591 Securities: Taxable 1,096 1,165 2,272 2,512 Tax-exempt 312 363 633 739 Federal funds sold — 6 — 25 Restricted equity securities 140 214 282 401 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 107 411 469 857 Total interest income 20,741 23,158 42,479 46,125 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 831 1,827 2,732 3,420 Savings and money market accounts 731 1,782 2,283 3,500 Time deposits 1,416 2,217 2,897 4,030 Federal funds purchased — — — 4 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — — 5 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 88 324 231 1,156 Total interest expense 3,066 6,150 8,143 12,115 Net interest income 17,675 17,008 34,336 34,010 Provision for loan losses 1,624 — 9,177 886 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,051 17,008 25,159 33,124 Noninterest income: Treasury management and other deposit service charges 691 813 1,466 1,611 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 13 (121 ) 40 (108 ) Tri-Net fees 1,260 1,024 1,860 1,664 Mortgage banking income 7,123 3,087 9,376 4,472 Wealth management fees 374 334 781 639 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 729 991 1,454 1,569 Other noninterest income 633 904 1,720 1,920 Total noninterest income 10,823 7,032 16,697 11,767 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,305 8,563 20,307 16,995 Data processing and software 2,100 1,862 3,964 3,336 Professional fees 581 501 1,216 1,043 Occupancy 797 809 1,616 1,692 Equipment 680 1,026 1,431 1,878 Regulatory fees 333 272 496 546 Merger related expenses 448 1,711 738 2,305 Amortization of intangibles 375 419 761 850 Other operating 1,315 1,307 2,616 2,551 Total noninterest expense 18,934 16,470 33,145 31,196 Income before income taxes 7,940 7,570 8,711 13,695 Income tax expense 1,759 1,814 1,184 3,160 Net income $ 6,181 $ 5,756 $ 7,527 $ 10,535 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 0.59 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.41 $ 0.56 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 18,307,083 17,663,992 18,349,998 17,723,286 Diluted 18,320,006 18,650,706 18,381,866 18,740,322

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 17,675 $ 16,661 $ 16,581 $ 17,156 $ 17,008 Provision for loan losses 1,624 7,553 — (125 ) — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,051 9,108 16,581 17,281 17,008 Treasury management and other deposit service charges 691 775 736 788 813 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 13 27 9 — (121 ) Tri-Net fees 1,260 599 274 847 1,024 Mortgage banking income 7,123 2,253 2,316 2,679 3,087 Wealth management fees 374 407 407 379 334 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 729 724 928 754 991 Other noninterest income 633 1,089 1,049 1,341 904 Total noninterest income 10,823 5,874 5,719 6,788 7,032 Salaries and employee benefits 12,305 8,002 9,318 9,229 8,563 Data processing and software 2,100 1,864 1,835 1,790 1,862 Professional fees 581 636 531 528 501 Occupancy 797 820 795 858 809 Equipment 680 751 834 1,012 1,026 Regulatory fees 333 163 28 18 272 Merger related expenses 448 290 163 187 1,711 Amortization of intangibles 375 386 397 408 419 Other operating 1,315 1,299 1,365 1,501 1,307 Total noninterest expense 18,934 14,211 15,266 15,531 16,470 Net income before income tax expense 7,940 771 7,034 8,538 7,570 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,759 (575 ) 1,613 2,072 1,814 Net income $ 6,181 $ 1,346 $ 5,421 $ 6,466 $ 5,756 Weighted average shares - basic 18,307,083 18,392,913 18,350,994 17,741,778 17,663,992 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,320,006 18,443,725 18,443,916 18,532,479 18,650,706 Net income per share, basic $ 0.34 $ 0.07 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 Net income per share, diluted 0.34 0.07 0.29 0.35 0.31 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 368,820 $ 91,450 $ 101,269 $ 154,021 $ 156,085 Securities available-for-sale 223,034 219,213 213,129 203,500 194,957 Securities held-to-maturity 2,699 3,306 3,313 3,319 3,721 Loans held for sale 129,807 186,937 168,222 129,613 89,629 Total loans 1,592,725 1,446,835 1,420,102 1,411,768 1,440,617 Allowance for loan losses (21,035 ) (20,114 ) (12,604 ) (12,828 ) (12,903 ) Total assets 2,445,172 2,072,585 2,037,201 2,033,911 2,018,421 Non-interest-bearing deposits 546,974 442,789 312,096 352,266 326,550 Interest-bearing deposits 1,548,591 1,320,920 1,417,355 1,379,497 1,396,220 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 39,464 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Total liabilities 2,163,222 1,796,795 1,764,155 1,765,829 1,755,757 Shareholders' equity $ 281,950 $ 275,790 $ 273,046 $ 268,082 $ 262,664 Total shares of common stock outstanding 18,302,188 18,307,802 18,361,922 18,343,403 17,561,476 Total shares of preferred stock outstanding — — — — 878,048 Book value per share of common stock $ 15.41 $ 15.06 $ 14.87 $ 14.61 $ 14.44 Tangible book value per share of common stock* 13.02 12.66 12.45 12.17 11.87 Market value per share of common stock $ 12.00 $ 9.89 $ 16.65 $ 16.58 $ 15.15 Capital ratios: Total risk based capital 16.76 % 13.68 % 13.45 % 13.46 % 13.29 % Tier 1 risk based capital 13.76 % 12.56 % 12.73 % 12.71 % 12.53 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.76 % 12.56 % 12.73 % 12.71 % 12.01 % Leverage 10.08 % 11.23 % 11.37 % 11.24 % 11.01 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,709 $ 114,272 $ 115,100 $ 129,114 $ 93,523 Investment securities 238,762 226,537 225,265 211,460 228,283 Loans held for sale 176,193 180,401 140,731 101,835 91,585 Loans 1,560,626 1,421,256 1,431,027 1,445,755 1,469,210 Assets 2,350,021 2,059,306 2,030,231 2,005,950 2,004,207 Interest bearing deposits 1,519,877 1,411,666 1,388,496 1,370,988 1,364,211 Deposits 2,031,924 1,735,635 1,711,021 1,704,873 1,678,240 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 10,966 20,989 22,391 12,174 42,088 Liabilities 2,068,408 1,780,756 1,758,663 1,739,509 1,743,010 Shareholders' equity 281,614 278,550 271,568 266,441 261,197 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.06 % 0.26 % 1.06 % 1.28 % 1.15 % Annualized return on average equity 8.83 % 1.94 % 7.92 % 9.63 % 8.84 % Net interest margin (1) 3.23 % 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.66 % 3.68 % Annualized Noninterest income to average assets 1.85 % 1.15 % 1.12 % 1.34 % 1.41 % Efficiency ratio 66.44 % 63.06 % 68.46 % 64.87 % 68.51 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 621,541 $ 447,311 $ 394,408 $ 382,816 $ 404,745 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 147,682 166,652 172,456 169,370 173,316 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 408,402 378,170 387,443 407,378 421,496 Construction and development 117,830 141,087 143,111 132,222 123,901 Consumer real estate 238,696 248,243 256,097 254,736 255,043 Consumer 27,542 27,739 28,426 29,059 26,704 Other 31,032 37,633 38,161 36,187 35,412 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.32 % 1.39 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 705 % 550 % 861 % 754 % 894 % Nonaccrual loans $ 2,982 $ 3,658 $ 1,464 $ 1,701 $ 1,443 Troubled debt restructurings 1,228 1,306 2,717 2,725 1,238 Loans - over 89 days past due and accruing 639 399 38 551 302 Total non-performing loans 2,982 3,658 1,464 1,701 1,443 OREO and repossessed assets 147 147 1,044 914 914 Total non-performing assets 3,129 3,805 2,508 2,615 2,357 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.10 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.12 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.16 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.18 % 0.01 % 0.06 % (0.01 )% 0.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 703 $ 43 $ 224 $ (50 ) $ 56 Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 4.50 % 5.10 % 5.24 % 5.48 % 5.44 % Securities (1) 2.73 % 3.04 % 3.00 % 3.14 % 3.22 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.78 % 4.56 % 4.67 % 4.95 % 5.00 % Deposits 0.59 % 1.14 % 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.39 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 3.16 % 2.77 % 2.88 % 4.12 % 3.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.81 % 1.43 % 1.58 % 1.74 % 1.75 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 286 288 289 290 290

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans (1) $ 1,560,626 $ 17,459 4.50 % $ 1,469,210 $ 19,931 5.44 % Loans held for sale 176,193 1,627 3.71 % 91,585 1,068 4.68 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 194,876 1,236 2.54 % 175,742 1,379 3.14 % Investment securities exempt from

federal income tax (3) 43,886 312 3.60 % 52,541 363 3.50 % Total securities 238,762 1,548 2.73 % 228,283 1,742 3.22 % Cash balances in other banks 237,738 107 0.18 % 75,485 411 2.18 % Funds sold 1 — 1.27 % 767 6 2.96 % Total interest-earning assets 2,213,320 20,741 3.78 % 1,865,330 23,158 5.00 % Noninterest-earning assets 136,701 138,877 Total assets $ 2,350,021 $ 2,004,207 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 691,063 831 0.48 % $ 467,326 1,827 1.57 % Savings and money market deposits 492,682 731 0.60 % 479,012 1,782 1.49 % Time deposits 336,132 1,416 1.69 % 417,873 2,217 2.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,519,877 2,978 0.79 % 1,364,211 5,826 1.71 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 11,131 88 3.16 % 42,117 324 3.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,531,008 3,066 0.81 % 1,406,328 6,150 1.75 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 512,046 314,029 Total funding sources 2,043,054 1,720,357 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 25,353 22,653 Shareholders’ equity 281,614 261,197 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,350,021 $ 2,004,207 Net interest spread (4) 2.98 % 3.25 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 17,675 3.23 % $ 17,008 3.68 %





Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities. Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Operating net income: Net income $ 6,181 $ 1,346 $ 5,421 $ 6,466 $ 5,756 Add: merger related expenses 448 290 163 187 1,711 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (117 ) (76 ) (43 ) (49 ) (447 ) Operating net income $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 $ 7,020 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 $ 7,020 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,320,006 18,443,725 18,443,916 18,532,479 18,650,706 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.36 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 0.38 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 $ 7,020 Average assets $ 2,350,021 $ 2,059,306 $ 2,030,231 $ 2,005,950 $ 2,004,207 Operating annualized return on

average assets 1.11 % 0.30 % 1.08 % 1.31 % 1.40 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 281,614 $ 278,550 $ 271,568 $ 266,441 $ 261,197 Less: average intangible assets (43,871 ) (44,253 ) (44,646 ) (45,050 ) (45,456 ) Average tangible equity 237,743 234,297 226,922 221,391 215,741 Operating net income $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 $ 6,604 $ 7,020 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 11.02 % 2.68 % 9.69 % 11.83 % 13.05 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 18,934 $ 14,211 $ 15,266 $ 15,531 $ 16,470 Less: merger related expenses (448 ) (290 ) (163 ) (187 ) (1,711 ) Total operating noninterest expense 18,486 13,921 15,103 15,344 14,759 Net interest income 17,675 16,661 16,581 17,156 17,008 Total noninterest income 10,823 5,874 5,719 6,788 7,032 Total revenues $ 28,498 $ 22,535 $ 22,300 $ 23,944 $ 24,040 Operating efficiency ratio: 64.87 % 61.78 % 67.73 % 64.08 % 61.39 % Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: Income before income taxes $ 7,940 $ 771 $ 7,034 $ 8,538 $ 7,570 Add: merger related expenses 448 290 163 187 1,711 Add: provision for loan losses 1,624 7,553 — (125 ) — Operating pre-tax pre-provision income 10,012 8,614 7,197 8,600 9,281 Average assets $ 2,350,021 $ 2,059,306 $ 2,030,231 $ 2,005,950 $ 2,004,207 Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to

average assets: 1.71 % 1.68 % 1.41 % 1.70 % 1.86 % June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 281,950 $ 275,790 $ 273,046 $ 268,082 $ 262,664 Less: intangible assets (43,633 ) (44,008 ) (44,393 ) (44,790 ) (45,199 ) Tangible equity $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 $ 217,465 Tangible Common Equity: Tangible equity $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 $ 217,465 Less: preferred equity — — — — (9,000 ) Tangible common equity $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 $ 208,465 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 $ 223,292 $ 208,465 Total shares of common stock outstanding 18,302,188 18,307,802 18,361,922 18,343,403 17,561,476 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 13.02 $ 12.66 $ 12.45 $ 12.17 $ 11.87





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Second quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating net income: Net income $ 7,527 $ 10,535 Add: merger related expenses 738 2,305 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (193 ) (603 ) Operating net income $ 8,072 $ 12,237 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 8,072 $ 12,237 Weighted average shares - diluted 18,381,866 18,740,322 Operating diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.44 $ 0.65 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 8,072 $ 12,237 Average assets $ 2,204,663 $ 1,996,386 Operating annualized return on

average assets 0.74 % 1.24 % Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 280,082 $ 259,162 Less: average intangible assets (44,062 ) (45,672 ) Average tangible equity 236,020 213,490 Operating net income $ 8,072 $ 12,237 Operating annualized return on

average tangible equity 6.88 % 11.56 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 33,145 $ 31,196 Less: merger related expenses (738 ) (2,305 ) Total operating noninterest expense 32,407 28,891 Net interest income 34,336 34,010 Total noninterest income 16,697 11,767 Total revenues $ 51,033 $ 45,777 Operating efficiency ratio: 63.50 % 63.11 %





