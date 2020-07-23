Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,944 in the last 365 days.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- 2nd Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Net income of $63.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.1 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year second quarter net income of $52.4 million. 
  • Current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.66, an increase of 8 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61.
  • The Company originated U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans for businesses in its communities.  The Company funded 15,291 PPP loans in the amount of $1.427 billion. 
  • The loan portfolio organically increased $1.365 billion, or 14 percent, in the current quarter and increased $1.545 billion, or 17 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
  • Core deposits increased $1.818 billion, or 16 percent, during the current quarter, with non-interest bearing deposit growth of $1.168 billion, or 30 percent.
  • Debt security income of $25.8 million increased $4.8 million, or 23 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $3.9 million, or 18 percent, over the prior year second quarter.
  • Gain on sale of loans of $25.9 million, increased $14.0 million, or 118 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $18.1 million, or 233 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter.
  • Interest expense of $7.2 million decreased $1.3 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $4.9 million, or 41 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter.
  • Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.27 percent, which compared to 0.26 percent in the prior quarter and 0.41 percent in the prior year second quarter.
  • Early stage delinquencies (accruing 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans in the current quarter was 0.22 percent, which compared to 0.41 percent in the prior quarter and 0.43 percent in the prior year second quarter.
  • During the current quarter, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the Company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600® to the S&P MidCap 400®.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share.  The Company has declared 141 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times.

First Half 2020 Highlights:

  • Net income of $106.8 million for the first half of 2020, an increase of $5.3 million, or 5 percent, over the first half of 2019 net income of $101.5 million. 
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.13, a decrease of 5 percent from the prior year first six months diluted earnings per share of $1.19.
  • The loan portfolio organically grew $1.489 billion, or 16 percent, during the first six months of 2020.
  • Core deposits organically increased $2.0 billion, or 19 percent, during the first half of 2020, with non-interest bearings deposit growth of $1.2 billion, or 33 percent.
  • Gain on sale of loans of $37.7 million, increased $24.2 million, or 178 percent, compared to the prior year first half.
  • Dividends declared of $0.58 per share, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, over the prior year first six months dividends of $0.53.
  • On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with total assets of $744 million.

Financial Highlights 

  At or for the Three Months ended   At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019
Operating results                  
Net income $ 63,444     43,339     52,392     106,783     101,524  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.67     0.46     0.61     1.13     1.19  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66     0.46     0.61     1.13     1.19  
Dividends declared per share 1 $ 0.29     0.29     0.27     0.58     0.53  
Market value per share                  
Closing $ 35.29     34.01     40.55     35.29     40.55  
High $ 46.54     46.10     43.44     46.54     45.47  
Low $ 30.30     26.66     38.65     26.66     37.58  
Selected ratios and other data                  
Number of common stock shares outstanding 95,409,061   95,408,274   86,637,394   95,409,061   86,637,394
Average outstanding shares - basic 95,405,493   93,287,670   85,826,290   94,346,582   85,191,658
Average outstanding shares - diluted 95,430,403   93,359,792   85,858,286   94,395,930   85,241,238
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.57 %   1.25 %   1.69 %   1.42 %   1.68 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 11.68 %   8.52 %   12.82 %   10.15 %   12.91 %
Efficiency ratio 49.29 %   52.55 %   54.50 %   50.81 %   54.93 %
Dividend payout ratio 43.28 %   63.04 %   44.26 %   51.33 %   44.54 %
Loan to deposit ratio 86.45 %   88.10 %   90.27 %   86.45 %   90.27 %
Number of full time equivalent employees 2,954   2,955   2,703   2,954   2,703
Number of locations 192   192   175   192   175
Number of ATMs 251   247   228   251   228

KALISPELL, Mont., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $63.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.1 million, or 21 percent, from the $52.4 million of net income for the prior year second quarter.  Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.66 per share, an increase of 8 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61.  Included in the current quarter was $3.7 million of acquisition-related expenses.  “The Glacier team delivered outstanding results despite the continuing pandemic and the resulting challenging environment.  The team did an exceptional job servicing our customers and communities by making over 15,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans for over $1.5 billion,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “We remain confident that our significant liquidity, high quality loan portfolio, strong balance sheet and solid core business, positions us to successfully respond to a full range of future possible economic conditions.”

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $106.8 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 5 percent, from the $101.5 million net income from the first six months of the prior year.  Diluted earnings per share for the first half of the current year was $1.13 per share, a decrease of 5 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.19 for the same period last year.

The Company continues to navigate through the coronavirus disease of 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic to ensure the safety of its employees and customers along with monitoring credit quality and protecting shareholder value.  The Company’s pandemic team remains flexible in responding to the changing conditions in all the markets that it serves. 

In order to meet the needs of customers impacted by the pandemic, the Company has contacted customers to assess their needs and provide funding, flexible repayment options or modifications as necessary.  During the current quarter, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion primarily with short-term payment deferrals under six months.

In addition, the Company originated SBA PPP loans for businesses in its communities.  The Company funded 15,291 PPP loans in the amount of $1.427 billion during the current quarter.  These loans provided an additional $7.3 million of interest income (including net deferred fees and costs) during the current quarter and $8.4 million of deferred compensation costs for a total increase in income of $15.7 million ($11.7 million net of tax).

During the current quarter, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the Company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600® to the S&P MidCap 400® effective prior to the opening trading on Monday, June 22, 2020.  The S&P MidCap 400® index consists of 400 companies that are chosen with regard to market capitalization, liquidity and industry representation.

On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, “SBAZ”).  SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott.  Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ merged into the Company's Foothills Bank division, which expanded the Company's footprint in Arizona to cover all major markets in the state and be a leading community bank in Arizona. 

The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the SBAZ acquisition and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

    State Bank  
  (Dollars in thousands) February 29,
2020		  
         
  Total assets $ 744,109   
  Debt securities 142,174   
  Loans receivable 451,702   
  Non-interest bearing deposits 141,620   
  Interest bearing deposits 461,669   
  Borrowings 10,904   


Asset Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
Cash and cash equivalents $ 547,610       273,441       330,961       231,209       274,169       216,649       316,401    
Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,533,950       3,429,890       2,575,252       2,470,634       104,060       958,698       1,063,316    
Debt securities, held-to-maturity 203,275       203,814       224,611       252,097       (539 )     (21,336 )     (48,822 )  
Total debt securities 3,737,225       3,633,704       2,799,863       2,722,731       103,521       937,362       1,014,494    
Loans receivable                                                        
Residential real estate 903,198       957,830       926,388       920,715       (54,632 )     (23,190 )     (17,517 )  
Commercial real estate 6,047,692       5,928,303       5,579,307       4,959,863       119,389       468,385       1,087,829    
Other commercial 3,547,249       2,239,878       2,094,254       2,076,605       1,307,371       1,452,995       1,470,644    
Home equity 654,392       652,942       617,201       596,041       1,450       37,191       58,351    
Other consumer 300,847       309,253       295,660       288,553       (8,406 )     5,187       12,294    
Loans receivable 11,453,378       10,088,206       9,512,810       8,841,777       1,365,172       1,940,568       2,611,601    
Allowance for credit losses (162,509 )     (150,190 )     (124,490 )     (129,054 )     (12,319 )     (38,019 )     (33,455 )  
Loans receivable, net 11,290,869       9,938,016       9,388,320       8,712,723       1,352,853       1,902,549       2,578,146    
Other assets 1,330,944       1,313,223       1,164,855       1,009,698       17,721       166,089       321,246    
Total assets $ 16,906,648       15,158,384       13,683,999       12,676,361       1,748,264       3,222,649       4,230,287    

Total debt securities of $3.737 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $104 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.014 billion, or 37 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 22 percent of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 20 percent at December 31, 2019 and 21 percent of total assets at June 30, 2019. 

Excluding $1.427 billion of the PPP loans, the loan portfolio of $11.453 billion decreased $61.6 million, or 61 basis points, during the current quarter.  Excluding the PPP loans, the notable changes during the current quarter included other commercial loans which decreased $119 million, or 5 percent, and commercial real estate which increased $119 million or 2 percent.  Excluding the PPP loans, the current year SBAZ acquisition and the prior year acquisition of Heritage Bank of Nevada, the loan portfolio increased $118 million, or 1 percent, since the prior year second quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $204 million, or 4 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the Six Months ended   At or for the Three Months ended   At or for the Year ended   At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
Allowance for credit losses              
Balance at beginning of period $ 124,490     124,490     131,239     131,239  
Impact of adopting CECL 3,720     3,720          
Acquisitions 49     49          
Credit loss expense 36,296     22,744     57     57  
Charge-offs (5,235 )   (2,567 )   (15,178 )   (6,200 )
Recoveries 3,189     1,754     8,372     3,958  
Balance at end of period $ 162,509     150,190     124,490     129,054  
Other real estate owned $ 4,743     4,748     5,142     7,281  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 6,071     6,624     1,412     3,463  
Non-accrual loans 35,157     28,006     30,883     41,195  
Total non-performing assets $ 45,971     39,378     37,437     51,939  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.27 %   0.26 %   0.27 %   0.41 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 394 %   434 %   385 %   289 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.42 %   1.49 %   1.31 %   1.46 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.02 %   0.01 %   0.07 %   0.03 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 25,225     41,375     23,192     37,937  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 41,759     44,371     34,055     25,019  
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 8,204     6,911     3,346     6,041  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 3,305     3.204     1,786     2,785  

Non-performing assets of $46.0 million at June 30, 2020 increased $6.6 million, or 17 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $6.0 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year second quarter.  Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2020 was 0.27 percent.  Excluding the government guaranteed PPP loans, the non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2020 was 0.30 percent at June 30, 2020, an increase of 4 basis points from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 11 basis points from the prior year second quarter.  Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $25.2 million at June 30, 2020 decreased $16.2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $12.7 million from the prior year second quarter.  Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2020 was 0.22 percent, which was a decrease of 19 basis points from prior quarter and a 21 basis points decrease from prior year second quarter. 

The current quarter credit loss expense was $13.6 million, a decrease of $9.2 million from the prior quarter credit loss expense of $22.7 million.  The increase in the ACL during the first six months was primarily attributable to the Company recognizing $37.6 million of credit loss expense related to COVID-19 and an additional $4.8 million of credit loss expense related to the SBAZ acquisition.  The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2020 was 1.42 percent, which was a 7 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter.  The decrease was the result of originating $1.427 billion of government guaranteed PPP loans for which no ACL was recorded.  Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.62 percent, a 13 basis points increase over the prior quarter and was primarily the result of changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. 

Credit Quality Trends and Credit Loss Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Credit Loss
Expense		   Net
Charge-Offs		   ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		   Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		   Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
                                 
Second quarter 2020 $ 13,552     $ 1,233     1.42 %   0.22 %   0.27 %
First quarter 2020 22,744     813     1.49 %   0.41 %   0.26 %
Fourth quarter 2019     1,045     1.31 %   0.24 %   0.27 %
Third quarter 2019     3,519     1.32 %   0.31 %   0.40 %
Second quarter 2019     732     1.46 %   0.43 %   0.41 %
First quarter 2019 57     1,510     1.56 %   0.44 %   0.42 %
Fourth quarter 2018 1,246     2,542     1.58 %   0.41 %   0.47 %
Third quarter 2018 3,194     2,223     1.63 %   0.31 %   0.61 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.2 million compared to $813 thousand for the prior quarter and $732 thousand from the same quarter last year.  Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the credit loss expense. 

COVID-19 Total Loan Modifications and PPP Loans

  June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands) Number of Loan Modifications   Amount of Loan Modifications   Number of PPP Loans   Amount of PPP Loans   Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		   Loan Modifications (Amount) as a Percent of Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		   PPP Loans (Amount) as a Percent of Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
                                               
Residential real estate 227     $ 66,395         $     $ 903,198     7.35 %   %
Commercial real estate and other commercial                          
Real estate rental and leasing 607     587,609     1,072     62,382     3,244,073     18.11 %   1.92 %
Accommodation and food services 413     395,882     1,373     144,036     644,648     61.41 %   22.34 %
Healthcare 264     126,808     1,752     263,259     792,272     16.01 %   33.23 %
Manufacturing 134     49,338     728     69,370     202,151     24.41 %   34.32 %
Retail and wholesale trade 159     46,623     1,532     159,433     476,841     9.78 %   33.44 %
Construction 122     38,751     2,045     193,606     765,539     5.06 %   25.29 %
Other 580
     192,060
     6,789
     534,660
     2,042,671
     9.40
 %   26.17
 %
Home equity and other consumer 548     11,326             955,239     1.19 %   %
Total 3,054     $ 1,514,792     15,291     $ 1,426,746     $ 10,026,632     15.11 %   14.23 %

In response to COVID-19, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion during the current quarter.  These modifications were primarily short-term payment deferrals under six months.

The PPP loan originations generated $53.6 million of SBA processing fees, or an average of 3.75 percent, and $8.4 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $45.2 million.  Net deferred fees remaining on the PPP loans at June 30, 2020 were $40.6 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the life of the loans, generally two years, or when the loans are forgiven by the SBA.

COVID-19 Higher Risk Industries - Enhanced Monitoring

  June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands) Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		   Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans   Average
Loan-To-
Value on Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		   Amount of Loan Modifications   Loan Modifications as a Percent of Loans
Receivable, Net of PPP Loans		   Amount of PPP Loans
                                         
Hotel and motel $ 421,569     4.20 %   50.75 %   $ 300,747     71.34 %   $ 36,933  
Restaurant 150,515     1.50 %   68.97 %   76,632     50.91 %   93,853  
Travel and tourism 20,758     0.21 %   52.66 %   7,845     37.79 %   9,969  
Gaming 15,118     0.15 %   72.13 %   9,214     60.95 %   1,084  
Oil and gas 22,748     0.23 %   57.61 %   6,013     26.43 %   24,315  
Total $ 630,708     6.29 %       $ 400,451     63.49 %   $ 166,154  

Excluding the PPP loans, the Company has $631 million, or 6 percent, of its loan portfolio with direct exposure to industries for which it has identified as higher risk, requiring enhanced monitoring.  The Company modified 63 percent of the higher risk loans which accounted for 26 percent of the total loan modifications during the current quarter.  The Company also originated $166 million in PPP loans to support these customers which was 12 percent of the total PPP loans originated during the current quarter.  Although there is limited exposure, the Company is conducting enhanced portfolio reviews and monitoring for potential credit deterioration related to COVID-19.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release.  The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
Deposits                          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 5,043,704      3,875,848      3,696,627      3,265,077      1,167,856        1,347,077        1,778,627     
NOW and DDA accounts 3,113,863      2,860,563      2,645,404      2,487,806      253,300        468,459        626,057     
Savings accounts 1,756,503      1,578,062      1,485,487      1,412,046      178,441        271,016        344,457     
Money market deposit accounts 2,403,641      2,155,203      1,937,141      1,647,372      248,438        466,500        756,269     
Certificate accounts 995,536      1,025,237      958,501      897,625      (29,701 )     37,035        97,911     
Core deposits, total 13,313,247      11,494,913      10,723,160      9,709,926      1,818,334        2,590,087        3,603,321     
Wholesale deposits 68,285      62,924      53,297      144,949      5,361        14,988        (76,664 )  
Deposits, total 13,381,532      11,557,837      10,776,457      9,854,875      1,823,695        2,605,075        3,526,657     
Repurchase agreements 881,227      580,335      569,824      494,651      300,892        311,403        386,576     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 37,963      513,055      38,611      319,996      (475,092 )     (648 )     (282,033 )  
Other borrowed funds 32,546      32,499      28,820      14,765      47        3,726        17,781     
Subordinated debentures 139,917      139,916      139,914      139,912                     
Other liabilities 229,748      198,098      169,640      164,786      31,650        60,108        64,962     
Total liabilities $ 14,702,933      13,021,740      11,723,266      10,988,985      1,681,193        2,979,667        3,713,948     

Core deposits of $13.313 billion as of June 30, 2020 increased $1.818 billion or 16 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, increased customer savings rate, and federal stimulus deposits.  Excluding current and prior year acquisitions, core deposits increased $2.278 billion, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing $1.341 billion, or 41 percent.  Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2020 compared to 34 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2019.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $38.0 million at June 30, 2020 decreased $475 million from the prior quarter and decreased $282 million from the prior year second quarter.  These decreases were the result of the significant increase in core deposits that more than funded the loans and debt security growth.  FHLB advances will continue to fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
Common equity $ 2,073,806     2,036,920     1,920,507     1,643,928     36,886     153,299     429,878  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 129,909     99,724     40,226     43,448     30,185     89,683     86,461  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,203,715     2,136,644     1,960,733     1,687,376     67,071     242,982     516,339  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (574,088 )   (576,701 )   (519,704 )   (385,533 )   2,613     (54,384 )   (188,555 )
Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,629,627     1,559,943     1,441,029     1,301,843     69,684     188,598     327,784  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.03 %   14.10 %   14.33 %   13.31 %            
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 9.98 %   10.70 %   10.95 %   10.59 %            
Book value per common share $ 23.10     22.39     21.25     19.48     0.71     1.85     3.62  
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.08     16.35     15.61     15.03     0.73     1.47     2.05  

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.630 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $70 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of earnings retention and an increase in other comprehensive income.  Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $328 million over the prior year second quarter which was the result of $342 million of Company stock issued for the acquisitions of SBAZ and Heritage Bank of Nevada, an increase in other comprehensive income and earnings retention.  These increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the acquisitions.  The current quarter decrease in both the stockholder’s equity to total assets ratio and the tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets ratio was the result of adding $1.427 billion in the PPP loans.  Both ratios would have increased if the PPP loans were excluded from total assets.  Tangible book value per common share of $17.08 at current quarter end increased $0.73 per share from the prior quarter and increased $2.05 per share from a year ago.

Cash Dividends
On June 24, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share.  The dividend was payable July 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2020. The dividend was the 141st consecutive dividend.  Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations. 


Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 
Compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019

Income Summary

  Three Months ended   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019		   Mar 31,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019
Net interest income                  
Interest income $ 155,404     142,865     132,385     12,539     23,019  
Interest expense 7,185     8,496     12,089     (1,311 )   (4,904 )
Total net interest income 148,219     134,369     120,296     13,850     27,923  
Non-interest income                              
Service charges and other fees 11,366     14,020     20,025     (2,654 )   (8,659 )
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,682     1,285     1,192     397     490  
Gain on sale of loans 25,858     11,862     7,762     13,996     18,096  
Gain on sale of investments 128     863     134     (735 )   (6 )
Other income 2,190     5,242     1,721     (3,052 )   469  
Total non-interest income 41,224     33,272     30,834     7,952     10,390  
Total income 189,443     167,641     151,130     21,802     38,313  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.12 %   4.36 %   4.33 %            

Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $148 million increased $13.9 million, or 10 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $27.9 million, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter.  The current quarter interest income of $155 million increased $12.5 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven by an increase debt security income and an increase in income from the PPP loans.  The current quarter interest income increased $23.0 million, or 17 percent, over prior year second quarter and was due to an increase in income from commercial loans and an increase in income on debt securities.

The current quarter interest expense of $7.2 million decreased $1.3 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit and borrowing interest rates.  Current quarter interest expense decreased $4.9 million, or 41 percent, over prior year second quarter which was due to the decrease in higher cost FHLB advances.  During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 8 basis points to 21 basis points compared to 29 basis points for the prior quarter primarily as a result of a decrease in rates on both deposits and borrowings.  The total cost of funding decreased 24 basis points from the prior year second quarter of 45 basis points and was attributable to a decrease in rates and a shift from higher cost borrowings to low cost deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.12 percent compared to 4.36 percent in the prior quarter.  The core net interest margin, excluding  3 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest income reversals, and 11 basis points of income from the PPP loans was 4.21 percent compared to 4.30 in the prior quarter and 4.27 percent in the prior year second quarter.  The Company experienced a 9 basis points decrease in the core net interest margin during the current quarter from decreased yields on loans that more than offset the increase in yields on debt securities and the decrease in the cost of funding.  The core net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from the prior year second quarter primarily from a decrease in earning asset yields, primarily loan yields, that were more than the decrease in funding costs.  “The 6 basis points reduction in the cost of core deposit funding is a tribute to the Bank divisions focus on increasing non-interest bearing deposits, while also reducing the cost of interest bearing deposits,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.  “The reduction in rates paid on repurchase agreements and the current quarter reduction in higher cost FHLB advances contributed to the 8 basis points reduction in the total cost of funding.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $41.2 million which was an increase of $8.0 million, or 24 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $10.4 million, or 34 percent, over the same quarter last year.  Service charges and other fees of $11.4 million for the current quarter decreased $2.7 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of decreased overdraft activity as customers received federal stimulus funds and had decreased activity during the second quarter of 2020.  Service charges and other fees decreased $8.7 million from the prior year second quarter due to the decrease in overdraft activity and the decrease in interchange fees as a result of the Durbin Amendment.  As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing.  Gain on the sale of loans of $25.9 million for the current quarter increased $14.0 million, or 118 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $18.1 million, or 233 percent, from the prior year second quarter due to the significant increase in refinance activity driven by the decrease in interest rates.  Other income of $2.2 million decreased $3.1 million, or 58 percent, from the prior quarter primarily as a result of a $2.4 million gain on the sale of a former branch building in the prior quarter. 

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019		   Mar 31,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019
                               
Compensation and employee benefits $ 57,981     59,660     51,973     (1,679 )   6,008  
Occupancy and equipment 9,357     9,219     8,180     138     1,177  
Advertising and promotions 2,138     2,487     2,767     (349 )   (629 )
Data processing 5,042     5,282     4,062     (240 )   980  
Other real estate owned 75     112     191     (37 )   (116 )
Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,037     1,090     1,848     (53 )   (811 )
Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,613     2,533     1,865     80     748  
Other expenses 19,898     11,545     15,284     8,353     4,614  
                               
Total non-interest expense $ 98,141     91,928     86,170     6,213     11,971  

Total non-interest expense of $98.1 million for the current quarter increased $6.2 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $12.0 million, or 14 percent, over the prior year second quarter.  Compensation and employee benefits decreased by $1.7 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and included a decrease of $8.4 million from deferring compensation on originating the PPP loans with offsetting increases in commission expense and increases in compensation expense as result of increased employees from the SBAZ acquisition.  Compensation and employee benefits increased $6.0 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an increased number of employees driven by acquisitions and organic growth which more than offset the impact from originating the PPP loans.  Occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.2 million, or 14 percent, over the prior year second quarter primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions.  Data processing expense increased $980 thousand, or 24 percent, over the prior year second quarter as a result of the current and prior year acquisitions along with general cost increases.  Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $811 thousand from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an accrual adjustment for the State of Montana regulatory semi-annual assessment which was waived for the first half of 2020.  Other expenses of $19.9 million, increased $8.4 million, or 72 percent, from the prior quarter and was largely due to a $6.9 million increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments.  In the current quarter, there was a $3.4 million expense related to unfunded loan commitments compared to the prior quarter which had a $3.5 million reversal of expense related to unfunded loan commitments.  The current quarter unfunded loan commitment expense reflects changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19.  Other expenses increased $4.6 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was due to the increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments and $1.9 million increase in acquisition-related expenses.  Other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $3.7 million in the current quarter compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the prior year second quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2020 was $14.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 49 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.7 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year second quarter.  The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 18 percent which compares 19 percent prior year second quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The current quarter efficiency ratio was 49.29 percent.  Excluding the $15.7 million impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 55.73 percent, which was a 318 basis points increase from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 52.55 percent and was primarily due to an increase in expenses related to unfunded loan commitments and increases in compensation that were greater than the increase in gain on sale of loans.  Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, the current quarter efficiency ratio increased 123 basis points from the prior year second quarter efficiency ratio of 54.50 percent which was driven by the increased compensation costs and decreases in service fee income from the Durbin Amendment that outpaced the increases in commercial loan interest income and gain on sale of loans.

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Compared to June 30, 2019

Income Summary

  Six Months ended        
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019		   $ Change   % Change
Net interest income              
Interest income $ 298,269     $ 258,501     $ 39,768     15 %
Interest expense 15,681     22,993     (7,312 )   (32 )%
Total net interest income 282,588     235,508     47,080     20 %
Non-interest income              
Service charges and other fees 25,386     38,040     (12,654 )   (33 )%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,967     2,159     808     37 %
Gain on sale of loans 37,720     13,560     24,160     178 %
Gain on sale of investments 991     347     644     186 %
Other income 7,432     5,202     2,230     43 %
Total non-interest income 74,496     59,308     15,188     26 %
  $ 357,084     $ 294,816     $ 62,268     21 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.23 %   4.33 %        

Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $283 million for the first half of 2020 increased $47.1 million, or 20 percent, over the first half of 2019.  Interest income of $298 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $39.8 million, or 15 percent, from the first six months of 2019 and was primarily attributable to a $33.4 million increase in income from commercial loans.  Interest expense of $15.7 million for the first six months of 2020 decreased $7.3 million, or 32 percent over the prior year same period primarily as a result of decreased higher cost FHLB advances and the decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings.  The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first six months of 2020 was 25 basis points compared to 44 basis points for the first six months of 2019.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first six months of 2020 was 4.23 percent, a 10 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.33 percent for the first six months of 2019.  The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion and 6 basis points of income from the PPP loans was 4.26 which was the same as the prior year first half core margin.  The Company has benefited this year with a reduction in higher cost FHLB advances and decreases in interest rates that has lowered the cost of funds, the combination of which offset the decrease in yields on the earning assets.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $74.5 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $15.2 million, or 26 percent, over the same period last year.  Service charges and other fees of $25.4 million for 2020 year to date decreased $12.7 million, or 33 percent, from the same period prior year as a result of a decrease in overdraft activity and the impact of the Durbin Amendment.  Gain on the sale of loans of $37.7 million for the first six months of 2020, increased $24.2 million, or 178 percent, compared to the prior year as a result of increased refinance activity.  Other income increased $2.2 million from the prior year and was the result of a gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Six Months ended        
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019		   $ Change   % Change
Compensation and employee benefits $ 117,641     $ 104,701     $ 12,940     12 %
Occupancy and equipment 18,576     16,617     1,959     12 %
Advertising and promotions 4,625     5,155     (530 )   (10 )%
Data processing 10,324     7,954     2,370     30 %
Other real estate owned 187     330     (143 )   (43 )%
Regulatory assessments and insurance 2,127     3,133     (1,006 )   (32 )%
Core deposit intangibles amortization 5,146     3,559     1,587     45 %
Other expenses 31,443     27,551     3,892     14 %
Total non-interest expense $ 190,069     $ 169,000     $ 21,069     12 %

Total non-interest expense of $190 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $21.1 million, or 12 percent, over the prior year same period.  Compensation and employee benefits for the first six months of 2020 increased $12.9 million, or 12 percent, from the same period last year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth and annual salary increases which more than offset the deferral of  compensation cost from the PPP loans.  Occupancy and equipment expense for the first six months of 2020 increased $2.0 million, or 12 percent from the prior year primarily from increased cost from acquisitions.  Data processing expense for the first six months of 2020 increased $2.4 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year as a result of recent acquisitions along with general cost increases.  Regulatory assessments and insurance decreased $1.0 million from the prior year primarily as a result of the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020.  Other expenses of $31.4 million, increased $3.9 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase in acquisition-related expenses which were $6.5 million in the current year first half compared to $2.0 million in the prior year first half. 

Credit Loss Expense
The credit loss expense was $36.3 million for the first six months of 2020, an increase of $36.2 million from the same period in the prior year, this increase was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19.  Net charge-offs during the first six months of 2020 were $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the same period in 2019.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $23.9 million in the first six months of 2020 decreased $299 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior year same period.  The effective tax rate year-to-date in 2020 was 18 percent compared to 19 percent in the prior year same period.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 50.81 percent for the six months of 2020.  Excluding the $15.7 million impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.21 percent, which was an improvement of 71 basis points from the prior year efficiency ratio of 54.93 percent which was the result of increases in gain on sale of loans and commercial loan interest income that more than offset the decreases in service fee income from the Durbin Amendment and increases in compensation expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning.  These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change.  The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

  • the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
  • changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
  • changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, such as the recently adopted CARES Act addressing the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
  • ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  • the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduced demand for banking products and services;
  • the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
  • the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
  • the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
  • consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
  • natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
  • the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  • the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 24, 2020. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 1773226. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i7pytzz9. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 1773226 by August 7, 2020.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
Assets              
Cash on hand and in banks $ 212,681     204,373     198,639     181,526  
Interest bearing cash deposits 334,929     69,068     132,322     49,683  
Cash and cash equivalents 547,610     273,441     330,961     231,209  
Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,533,950     3,429,890     2,575,252     2,470,634  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity 203,275     203,814     224,611     252,097  
Total debt securities 3,737,225     3,633,704     2,799,863     2,722,731  
Loans held for sale, at fair value 115,345     94,619     69,194     54,711  
Loans receivable 11,453,378     10,088,206     9,512,810     8,841,777  
Allowance for credit losses (162,509 )   (150,190 )   (124,490 )   (129,054 )
Loans receivable, net 11,290,869     9,938,016     9,388,320     8,712,723  
Premises and equipment, net 326,005     324,230     310,309     296,915  
Other real estate owned 4,743     4,748     5,142     7,281  
Accrued interest receivable 77,363     68,525     56,047     58,567  
Deferred tax asset         2,037     3,371  
Core deposit intangible, net 60,733     63,346     63,286     54,646  
Goodwill 513,355     513,355     456,418     330,887  
Non-marketable equity securities 11,592     30,597     11,623     23,031  
Bank-owned life insurance 122,388     121,685     109,428     93,543  
Other assets 99,420     92,118     81,371     86,746  
Total assets $ 16,906,648     15,158,384     13,683,999     12,676,361  
Liabilities              
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 5,043,704     3,875,848     3,696,627     3,265,077  
Interest bearing deposits 8,337,828     7,681,989     7,079,830     6,589,798  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 881,227     580,335     569,824     494,651  
FHLB advances 37,963     513,055     38,611     319,996  
Other borrowed funds 32,546     32,499     28,820     14,765  
Subordinated debentures 139,917     139,916     139,914     139,912  
Accrued interest payable 4,211     4,713     4,686     5,091  
Deferred tax liability 25,213     15,210          
Other liabilities 200,324     178,175     164,954     159,695  
Total liabilities 14,702,933     13,021,740     11,723,266     10,988,985  
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities              
Stockholders’ Equity              
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000  shares authorized, none issued or outstanding              
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500  shares authorized 954     954     923     866  
Paid-in capital 1,492,817     1,491,651     1,378,534     1,139,289  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted 580,035     544,315     541,050     503,773  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 129,909     99,724     40,226     43,448  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,203,715     2,136,644     1,960,733     1,687,376  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,906,648     15,158,384     13,683,999     12,676,361  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months ended   Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2019
Interest Income                  
Debt securities $ 25,833     21,014     21,892     46,847     43,243  
Residential real estate loans 12,098     11,526     11,410     23,624     22,189  
Commercial loans 106,343     98,684     88,043     205,027     171,582  
Consumer and other loans 11,130     11,641     11,040     22,771     21,487  
Total interest income 155,404     142,865     132,385     298,269     258,501  
Interest Expense                  
Deposits 4,587     5,581     5,624     10,168     10,965  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 908     989     886     1,897     1,688  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 268     346     3,847     614     6,902  
Other borrowed funds 172     128     38     300     76  
Subordinated debentures 1,250     1,452     1,694     2,702     3,362  
Total interest expense 7,185     8,496     12,089     15,681     22,993  
Net Interest Income 148,219     134,369     120,296     282,588     235,508  
Credit loss expense 13,552     22,744         36,296     57  
Net interest income after credit loss expense 134,667     111,625     120,296     246,292     235,451  
Non-Interest Income                  
Service charges and other fees 11,366     14,020     20,025     25,386     38,040  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,682     1,285     1,192     2,967     2,159  
Gain on sale of loans 25,858     11,862     7,762     37,720     13,560  
Gain on sale of debt securities 128     863     134     991     347  
Other income 2,190     5,242     1,721     7,432     5,202  
Total non-interest income 41,224     33,272     30,834     74,496     59,308  
Non-Interest Expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits 57,981     59,660     51,973     117,641     104,701  
Occupancy and equipment 9,357     9,219     8,180     18,576     16,617  
Advertising and promotions 2,138     2,487     2,767     4,625     5,155  
Data processing 5,042     5,282     4,062     10,324     7,954  
Other real estate owned 75     112     191     187     330  
Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,037     1,090     1,848     2,127     3,133  
Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,613     2,533     1,865     5,146     3,559  
Other expenses 19,898     11,545     15,284     31,443     27,551  
Total non-interest expense 98,141     91,928     86,170     190,069     169,000  
Income Before Income Taxes 77,750     52,969     64,960     130,719     125,759  
Federal and state income tax expense 14,306     9,630     12,568     23,936     24,235  
Net Income $ 63,444     43,339     52,392     106,783     101,524  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets

  Three Months ended
  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,048,095     $ 12,098     4.62 %   $ 980,647     $ 11,526     4.70 %
Commercial loans 1 9,235,881     107,632     4.69 %   7,809,482     99,956     5.15 %
Consumer and other loans 957,798     11,130     4.67 %   926,924     11,641     5.05 %
Total loans 2 11,241,774     130,860     4.68 %   9,717,053     123,123     5.10 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 2 1,401,603     14,248     4.07 %   930,601     9,409     4.04 %
Taxable investment securities 4 2,266,707     14,730     2.60 %   2,059,581     13,772     2.67 %
Total earning assets 14,910,084     159,838     4.31 %   12,707,235     146,304     4.63 %
Goodwill and intangibles 575,296             539,431          
Non-earning assets 797,403             690,338          
Total assets $ 16,282,783             $ 13,937,004          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 4,733,485     $     %   $ 3,672,959     $     %
NOW and DDA accounts 3,018,706     687     0.09 %   2,675,152     915     0.14 %
Savings accounts 1,687,448     175     0.04 %   1,518,809     239     0.06 %
Money market deposit accounts 2,300,787     1,240     0.22 %   2,031,799     1,624     0.32 %
Certificate accounts 1,013,188     2,408     0.96 %   965,908     2,595     1.08 %
Total core deposits 12,753,614     4,510     0.14 %   10,864,627     5,373     0.20 %
Wholesale deposits 5 68,503     77     0.46 %   57,110     208     1.46 %
FHLB advances 182,061     268     0.58 %   108,672     346     1.26 %
Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 913,744     2,330     1.03 %   712,787     2,569     1.45 %
Total funding liabilities 13,917,922     7,185     0.21 %   11,743,196     8,496     0.29 %
Other liabilities 180,935             147,361          
Total liabilities 14,098,857             11,890,557          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock 954             933          
Paid-in capital 1,492,230             1,417,004          
Retained earnings 575,455             562,951          
Accumulated other comprehensive income 115,287             65,559          
Total stockholders’ equity 2,183,926             2,046,447          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,282,783             $ 13,937,004          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 152,653             $ 137,808      
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         4.10 %           4.34 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         4.12 %           4.36 %

______________________________

Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale.  Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3   Includes tax effect of $2.9 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
4   Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
5   Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

  Three Months ended
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,048,095     $ 12,098     4.62 %   $ 938,467     $ 11,410     4.86 %
Commercial loans 1 9,235,881     107,632     4.69 %   6,803,541     89,191     5.26 %
Consumer and other loans 957,798     11,130     4.67 %   868,733     11,040     5.10 %
Total loans 2 11,241,774     130,860     4.68 %   8,610,741     111,641     5.20 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,401,603     14,248     4.07 %   957,177     9,982     4.17 %
Taxable debt securities 4 2,266,707     14,730     2.60 %   1,911,173     14,246     2.98 %
Total earning assets 14,910,084     159,838     4.31 %   11,479,091     135,869     4.75 %
Goodwill and intangibles 575,296             351,466          
Non-earning assets 797,403             584,459          
Total assets $ 16,282,783             $ 12,415,016          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 4,733,485     $     %   $ 3,084,404     $     %
NOW and DDA accounts 3,018,706     687     0.09 %   2,394,505     985     0.17 %
Savings accounts 1,687,448     175     0.04 %   1,389,548     253     0.07 %
Money market deposit accounts 2,300,787     1,240     0.22 %   1,662,545     1,125     0.27 %
Certificate accounts 1,013,188     2,408     0.96 %   902,134     2,222     0.99 %
Total core deposits 12,753,614     4,510     0.14 %   9,433,136     4,585     0.19 %
Wholesale deposits 5 68,503     77     0.46 %   162,495     1,039     2.56 %
FHLB advances 182,061     268     0.58 %   476,204     3,847     3.20 %
Repurchase agreements and  other borrowed funds 913,744     2,330     1.03 %   593,990     2,618     1.77 %
Total funding liabilities 13,917,922     7,185     0.21 %   10,665,825     12,089     0.45 %
Other liabilities 180,935             109,480          
Total liabilities 14,098,857             10,775,305          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock 954             860          
Paid-in capital 1,492,230             1,110,138          
Retained earnings 575,455             500,015          
Accumulated other comprehensive  income 115,287             28,698          
Total stockholders’ equity 2,183,926             1,639,711          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,282,783             $ 12,415,016          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 152,653             $ 123,780      
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         4.10 %           4.30 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         4.12 %           4.33 %

______________________________

Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale.  Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3   Includes tax effect of $2.9 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
4   Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $294 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
5   Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

  Six Months ended
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance   Interest & Dividends   Average Yield/ Rate   Average Balance   Interest & Dividends   Average Yield/ Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,014,371     $ 23,624     4.66 %   $ 927,953     $ 22,189     4.78 %
Commercial loans 1 8,522,681     207,588     4.90 %   6,664,637     173,804     5.26 %
Consumer and other loans 942,361     22,771     4.86 %   853,954     21,487     5.07 %
Total loans 2 10,479,413     253,983     4.87 %   8,446,544     217,480     5.19 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,166,102     23,657     4.06 %   958,864     19,932     4.16 %
Taxable debt securities 4 2,163,144     28,502     2.64 %   1,878,606     27,975     2.98 %
Total earning assets 13,808,659     306,142     4.46 %   11,284,014     265,387     4.74 %
Goodwill and intangibles 557,363             344,752          
Non-earning assets 743,871             552,583          
Total assets $ 15,109,893             $ 12,181,349          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 4,203,222     $     %   $ 3,014,476     $     %
NOW and DDA accounts 2,846,928     1,602     0.11 %   2,357,920     1,946     0.17 %
Savings accounts 1,603,129     414     0.05 %   1,374,759     487     0.07 %
Money market deposit accounts 2,166,293     2,864     0.27 %   1,676,348     2,135     0.26 %
Certificate accounts 989,548     5,003     1.02 %   903,562     4,236     0.95 %
Total core deposits 11,809,120     9,883     0.17 %   9,327,065     8,804     0.19 %
Wholesale deposits 5 62,806     285     0.91 %   165,909     2,161     2.63 %
FHLB advances 145,366     614     0.84 %   414,830     6,902     3.31 %
Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 813,266     4,899     1.21 %   575,262     5,126     1.80 %
Total funding liabilities 12,830,558     15,681     0.25 %   10,483,066     22,993     0.44 %
Other liabilities 164,148             112,793          
Total liabilities 12,994,706             10,595,859          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock 944             853          
Paid-in capital 1,454,617             1,080,861          
Retained earnings 569,203             485,898          
Accumulated other comprehensive income 90,423             17,878          
Total stockholders’ equity 2,115,187             1,585,490          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,109,893             $ 12,181,349          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 290,461             $ 242,394      
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         4.21 %           4.30 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         4.23 %           4.33 %

______________________________

Includes tax effect of $2.6 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale.  Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3   Includes tax effect of $4.8 million and $4.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
4   Includes tax effect of $532 thousand and $587 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
5   Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 177,172     $ 172,238     $ 143,479     $ 140,186     3 %   23 %   26 %
Pre-sold and spec construction 161,964     180,799     180,539     171,464     (10 )%   (10 )%   (6 )%
Total residential construction 339,136     353,037     324,018     311,650     (4 )%   5 %   9 %
Land development 94,667     101,644     101,592     120,052     (7 )%   (7 )%   (21 )%
Consumer land or lots 120,015     121,082     125,759     128,544     (1 )%   (5 )%   (7 )%
Unimproved land 63,459     65,355     62,563     74,244     (3 )%   1 %   (15 )%
Developed lots for operative builders 26,647     32,661     17,390     14,117     (18 )%   53 %   89 %
Commercial lots 60,563     59,023     46,408     57,447     3 %   31 %   5 %
Other construction 477,922     453,403     478,368     453,782     5 %   %   5 %
Total land, lot, and other construction 843,273     833,168     832,080     848,186     1 %   1 %   (1 )%
Owner occupied 1,855,994     1,813,284     1,667,526     1,418,190     2 %   11 %   31 %
Non-owner occupied 2,238,586     2,200,664     2,017,375     1,780,988     2 %   11 %   26 %
Total commercial real estate 4,094,580     4,013,948     3,684,901     3,199,178     2 %   11 %   28 %
Commercial and industrial 2,342,081     1,151,817     991,580     1,024,828     103 %   136 %   129 %
Agriculture 714,227     694,444     701,363     697,893     3 %   2 %   2 %
1st lien 1,227,514     1,213,232     1,186,889     1,154,221     1 %   3 %   6 %
Junior lien 47,121     49,071     53,571     53,055     (4 )%   (12 )%   (11 )%
Total 1-4 family 1,274,635     1,262,303     1,240,460     1,207,276     1 %   3 %   6 %
Multifamily residential 343,870     352,379     342,498     278,539     (2 )%   —  %   23 %
Home equity lines of credit 655,492     656,953     617,900     592,355     %   6 %   11 %
Other consumer 181,402     180,832     174,643     167,964     %   4 %   8 %
Total consumer 836,894     837,785     792,543     760,319     %   6 %   10 %
States and political subdivisions 581,673     566,953     533,023     454,085     3 %   9 %   28 %
Other 198,354     116,991     139,538     114,534     70 %   42 %   73 %
Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 11,568,723     10,182,825     9,582,004     8,896,488     14 %   21 %   30 %
Less loans held for sale 1 (115,345 )   (94,619 )   (69,194 )   (54,711 )   22 %   67 %   111 %
Total loans receivable $ 11,453,378     $ 10,088,206     $ 9,512,810     $ 8,841,777     14 %   20 %   30 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

 
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		   Non-
Accrual
Loans		   Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		   Other
Real Estate
Owned
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 440     188     185     283     440          
Pre-sold and spec construction     96     743     1,261              
Total residential construction 440     284     928     1,544     440          
Land development 659     1,432     852     1,272     411         248  
Consumer land or lots 427     471     330     1,075     239     26     162  
Unimproved land 663     680     1,181     8,864     387         276  
Commercial lots 529     529     529     575             529  
Other construction             241              
Total land, lot and other construction 2,278     3,112     2,892     12,027     1,037     26     1,215  
Owner occupied 9,424     5,269     4,608     6,998     7,770     209     1,445  
Non-owner occupied 5,482     5,133     8,229     7,198     5,482          
Total commercial real estate 14,906     10,402     12,837     14,196     13,252     209     1,445  
Commercial and industrial 5,039     5,438     5,297     5,690     4,609     265     165  
Agriculture 11,087     7,263     2,288     4,228     6,288     4,799      
1st lien 7,634     8,410     8,671     10,211     5,426     401     1,807  
Junior lien 746     640     569     592     567     179      
Total 1-4 family 8,380     9,050     9,240     10,803     5,993     580     1,807  
Multifamily residential 92     402     201         92          
Home equity lines of credit 3,048     2,617     2,618     2,474     2,879     80     89  
Other consumer 412     520     837     597     290     100     22  
Total consumer 3,460     3,137     3,455     3,071     3,169     180     111  
Other 289     290     299     380     277     12      
Total $ 45,971     39,378     37,437     51,939     35,157     6,071     4,743  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
Custom and owner occupied construction $     $ 2,176     $ 637     $ 49     (100 )%   (100 )%   (100 )%
Pre-sold and spec construction     328     148     219     (100 )%   (100 )%   (100 )%
Total residential construction     2,504     785     268     (100 )%   (100 )%   (100 )%
Land development     840         1,990     (100 )%   n/m   (100 )%
Consumer land or lots 248     321     672     206     (23 )%   (63 )%   20 %
Unimproved land 411     934     558     658     (56 )%   (26 )%   (38 )%
Developed lots for operative builders         2         n/m   (100 )%   n/m
Commercial lots 153     216             (29 )%   n/m   n/m
Other construction                 n/m   n/m   n/m
Total land, lot and other construction 812     2,311     1,232     2,854     (65 )%   (34 )%   (72 )%
Owner occupied 1,512     3,235     3,052     5,322     (53 )%   (50 )%   (72 )%
Non-owner occupied 966     4,764     1,834     11,700     (80 )%   (47 )%   (92 )%
Total commercial real estate 2,478     7,999     4,886     17,022     (69 )%   (49 )%   (85 )%
Commercial and industrial 4,127     6,122     2,036     3,006     (33 )%   103 %   37 %
Agriculture 12,084     6,210     4,298     3,125     95 %   181 %   287 %
1st lien 656     7,419     4,711     2,776     (91 )%   (86 )%   (76 )%
Junior lien 160     795     624     1,302     (80 )%   (74 )%   (88 )%
Total 1-4 family 816     8,214     5,335     4,078     (90 )%   (85 )%   (80 )%
Home equity lines of credit 3,330     5,549     2,352     3,931     (40 )%   42 %   (15 )%
Other consumer 739     1,456     1,187     1,683     (49 )%   (38 )%   (56 )%
Total consumer 4,069     7,005     3,539     5,614     (42 )%   15 %   (28 )%
States and political subdivisions 124                 n/m   n/m   n/m
Other 715     1,010     1,081     372     (29 )%   (34 )%   92 %
Total $ 25,225     $ 41,375     $ 23,192     $ 37,937     (39 )%   9 %   (34 )%

______________________________
n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		   Charge-Offs   Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		 Jun 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2020		   Jun 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction $         98            
Pre-sold and spec construction (12 )   (6 )   (18 ) (6 )       12  
Total residential construction (12 )   (6 )   80   (6 )       12  
Land development (50 )   (38 )   (30 ) 15         50  
Consumer land or lots (17 )   3     (138 ) (2 )   7     24  
Unimproved land (287 )   (274 )   (311 ) (54 )       287  
Developed lots for operative builders         (18 ) (18 )        
Commercial lots (3 )   (1 )   (6 ) (3 )       3  
Other construction         (142 ) (32 )        
Total land, lot and other construction (357 )   (310 )   (645 ) (94 )   7     364  
Owner occupied (49 )   (16 )   (479 ) 139     30     79  
Non-owner occupied 115     (20 )   2,015   7     150     35  
Total commercial real estate 66     (36 )   1,536   146     180     114  
Commercial and industrial 576     61     1,472   37     1,034     458  
Agriculture 33     36     21   (32 )   37     4  
1st lien     14     (12 ) 56     21     21  
Junior lien (129 )   (110 )   (303 ) (222 )   27     156  
Total 1-4 family (129 )   (96 )   (315 ) (166 )   48     177  
Multifamily residential (43 )   (43 )             43  
Home equity lines of credit 24     (103 )   19   (11 )   166     142  
Other consumer 161     88     603   313     281     120  
Total consumer 185     (15 )   622   302     447     262  
Other 1,727     1,222     4,035   2,055     3,482     1,755  
Total $ 2,046     813     6,806   2,242     5,235     3,189  


Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706

Primary Logo

You just read:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.