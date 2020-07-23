Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- 2nd Quarter 2020 Highlights:



Net income of $63.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.1 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year second quarter net income of $52.4 million.

Current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.66, an increase of 8 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61.

The Company originated U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans for businesses in its communities. The Company funded 15,291 PPP loans in the amount of $1.427 billion.

The loan portfolio organically increased $1.365 billion, or 14 percent, in the current quarter and increased $1.545 billion, or 17 percent, from the prior year second quarter.

Core deposits increased $1.818 billion, or 16 percent, during the current quarter, with non-interest bearing deposit growth of $1.168 billion, or 30 percent.

Debt security income of $25.8 million increased $4.8 million, or 23 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $3.9 million, or 18 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

Gain on sale of loans of $25.9 million, increased $14.0 million, or 118 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $18.1 million, or 233 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter.

Interest expense of $7.2 million decreased $1.3 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $4.9 million, or 41 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.27 percent, which compared to 0.26 percent in the prior quarter and 0.41 percent in the prior year second quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans in the current quarter was 0.22 percent, which compared to 0.41 percent in the prior quarter and 0.43 percent in the prior year second quarter.

During the current quarter, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the Company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600® to the S&P MidCap 400®.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share. The Company has declared 141 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 45 times.

First Half 2020 Highlights:

Net income of $106.8 million for the first half of 2020, an increase of $5.3 million, or 5 percent, over the first half of 2019 net income of $101.5 million.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.13, a decrease of 5 percent from the prior year first six months diluted earnings per share of $1.19.

The loan portfolio organically grew $1.489 billion, or 16 percent, during the first six months of 2020.

Core deposits organically increased $2.0 billion, or 19 percent, during the first half of 2020, with non-interest bearings deposit growth of $1.2 billion, or 33 percent.

Gain on sale of loans of $37.7 million, increased $24.2 million, or 178 percent, compared to the prior year first half.

Dividends declared of $0.58 per share, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, over the prior year first six months dividends of $0.53.

On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona with total assets of $744 million.

Financial Highlights

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Operating results Net income $ 63,444 43,339 52,392 106,783 101,524 Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 0.46 0.61 1.13 1.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 0.46 0.61 1.13 1.19 Dividends declared per share 1 $ 0.29 0.29 0.27 0.58 0.53 Market value per share Closing $ 35.29 34.01 40.55 35.29 40.55 High $ 46.54 46.10 43.44 46.54 45.47 Low $ 30.30 26.66 38.65 26.66 37.58 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 95,409,061 95,408,274 86,637,394 95,409,061 86,637,394 Average outstanding shares - basic 95,405,493 93,287,670 85,826,290 94,346,582 85,191,658 Average outstanding shares - diluted 95,430,403 93,359,792 85,858,286 94,395,930 85,241,238 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.57 % 1.25 % 1.69 % 1.42 % 1.68 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.68 % 8.52 % 12.82 % 10.15 % 12.91 % Efficiency ratio 49.29 % 52.55 % 54.50 % 50.81 % 54.93 % Dividend payout ratio 43.28 % 63.04 % 44.26 % 51.33 % 44.54 % Loan to deposit ratio 86.45 % 88.10 % 90.27 % 86.45 % 90.27 % Number of full time equivalent employees 2,954 2,955 2,703 2,954 2,703 Number of locations 192 192 175 192 175 Number of ATMs 251 247 228 251 228

KALISPELL, Mont., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $63.4 million for the current quarter, an increase of $11.1 million, or 21 percent, from the $52.4 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.66 per share, an increase of 8 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.61. Included in the current quarter was $3.7 million of acquisition-related expenses. “The Glacier team delivered outstanding results despite the continuing pandemic and the resulting challenging environment. The team did an exceptional job servicing our customers and communities by making over 15,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans for over $1.5 billion,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain confident that our significant liquidity, high quality loan portfolio, strong balance sheet and solid core business, positions us to successfully respond to a full range of future possible economic conditions.”

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $106.8 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 5 percent, from the $101.5 million net income from the first six months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of the current year was $1.13 per share, a decrease of 5 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.19 for the same period last year.

The Company continues to navigate through the coronavirus disease of 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic to ensure the safety of its employees and customers along with monitoring credit quality and protecting shareholder value. The Company’s pandemic team remains flexible in responding to the changing conditions in all the markets that it serves.

In order to meet the needs of customers impacted by the pandemic, the Company has contacted customers to assess their needs and provide funding, flexible repayment options or modifications as necessary. During the current quarter, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion primarily with short-term payment deferrals under six months.

In addition, the Company originated SBA PPP loans for businesses in its communities. The Company funded 15,291 PPP loans in the amount of $1.427 billion during the current quarter. These loans provided an additional $7.3 million of interest income (including net deferred fees and costs) during the current quarter and $8.4 million of deferred compensation costs for a total increase in income of $15.7 million ($11.7 million net of tax).

During the current quarter, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the Company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600® to the S&P MidCap 400® effective prior to the opening trading on Monday, June 22, 2020. The S&P MidCap 400® index consists of 400 companies that are chosen with regard to market capitalization, liquidity and industry representation.

On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, “SBAZ”). SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott. Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ merged into the Company's Foothills Bank division, which expanded the Company's footprint in Arizona to cover all major markets in the state and be a leading community bank in Arizona.

The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the SBAZ acquisition and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:

State Bank (Dollars in thousands) February 29,

2020 Total assets $ 744,109 Debt securities 142,174 Loans receivable 451,702 Non-interest bearing deposits 141,620 Interest bearing deposits 461,669 Borrowings 10,904





Asset Summary



$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 547,610 273,441 330,961 231,209 274,169 216,649 316,401 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,533,950 3,429,890 2,575,252 2,470,634 104,060 958,698 1,063,316 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 203,275 203,814 224,611 252,097 (539 ) (21,336 ) (48,822 ) Total debt securities 3,737,225 3,633,704 2,799,863 2,722,731 103,521 937,362 1,014,494 Loans receivable Residential real estate 903,198 957,830 926,388 920,715 (54,632 ) (23,190 ) (17,517 ) Commercial real estate 6,047,692 5,928,303 5,579,307 4,959,863 119,389 468,385 1,087,829 Other commercial 3,547,249 2,239,878 2,094,254 2,076,605 1,307,371 1,452,995 1,470,644 Home equity 654,392 652,942 617,201 596,041 1,450 37,191 58,351 Other consumer 300,847 309,253 295,660 288,553 (8,406 ) 5,187 12,294 Loans receivable 11,453,378 10,088,206 9,512,810 8,841,777 1,365,172 1,940,568 2,611,601 Allowance for credit losses (162,509 ) (150,190 ) (124,490 ) (129,054 ) (12,319 ) (38,019 ) (33,455 ) Loans receivable, net 11,290,869 9,938,016 9,388,320 8,712,723 1,352,853 1,902,549 2,578,146 Other assets 1,330,944 1,313,223 1,164,855 1,009,698 17,721 166,089 321,246 Total assets $ 16,906,648 15,158,384 13,683,999 12,676,361 1,748,264 3,222,649 4,230,287

Total debt securities of $3.737 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $104 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.014 billion, or 37 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 22 percent of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 20 percent at December 31, 2019 and 21 percent of total assets at June 30, 2019.

Excluding $1.427 billion of the PPP loans, the loan portfolio of $11.453 billion decreased $61.6 million, or 61 basis points, during the current quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the notable changes during the current quarter included other commercial loans which decreased $119 million, or 5 percent, and commercial real estate which increased $119 million or 2 percent. Excluding the PPP loans, the current year SBAZ acquisition and the prior year acquisition of Heritage Bank of Nevada, the loan portfolio increased $118 million, or 1 percent, since the prior year second quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $204 million, or 4 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Six Months ended At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended At or for the Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 124,490 124,490 131,239 131,239 Impact of adopting CECL 3,720 3,720 — — Acquisitions 49 49 — — Credit loss expense 36,296 22,744 57 57 Charge-offs (5,235 ) (2,567 ) (15,178 ) (6,200 ) Recoveries 3,189 1,754 8,372 3,958 Balance at end of period $ 162,509 150,190 124,490 129,054 Other real estate owned $ 4,743 4,748 5,142 7,281 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 6,071 6,624 1,412 3,463 Non-accrual loans 35,157 28,006 30,883 41,195 Total non-performing assets $ 45,971 39,378 37,437 51,939 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.41 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 394 % 434 % 385 % 289 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.31 % 1.46 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.03 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 25,225 41,375 23,192 37,937 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 41,759 44,371 34,055 25,019 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 8,204 6,911 3,346 6,041 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 3,305 3.204 1,786 2,785

Non-performing assets of $46.0 million at June 30, 2020 increased $6.6 million, or 17 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $6.0 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2020 was 0.27 percent. Excluding the government guaranteed PPP loans, the non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2020 was 0.30 percent at June 30, 2020, an increase of 4 basis points from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 11 basis points from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $25.2 million at June 30, 2020 decreased $16.2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $12.7 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2020 was 0.22 percent, which was a decrease of 19 basis points from prior quarter and a 21 basis points decrease from prior year second quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense was $13.6 million, a decrease of $9.2 million from the prior quarter credit loss expense of $22.7 million. The increase in the ACL during the first six months was primarily attributable to the Company recognizing $37.6 million of credit loss expense related to COVID-19 and an additional $4.8 million of credit loss expense related to the SBAZ acquisition. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2020 was 1.42 percent, which was a 7 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was the result of originating $1.427 billion of government guaranteed PPP loans for which no ACL was recorded. Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.62 percent, a 13 basis points increase over the prior quarter and was primarily the result of changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19.

Credit Quality Trends and Credit Loss Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Credit Loss

Expense Net

Charge-Offs ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Second quarter 2020 $ 13,552 $ 1,233 1.42 % 0.22 % 0.27 % First quarter 2020 22,744 813 1.49 % 0.41 % 0.26 % Fourth quarter 2019 — 1,045 1.31 % 0.24 % 0.27 % Third quarter 2019 — 3,519 1.32 % 0.31 % 0.40 % Second quarter 2019 — 732 1.46 % 0.43 % 0.41 % First quarter 2019 57 1,510 1.56 % 0.44 % 0.42 % Fourth quarter 2018 1,246 2,542 1.58 % 0.41 % 0.47 % Third quarter 2018 3,194 2,223 1.63 % 0.31 % 0.61 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.2 million compared to $813 thousand for the prior quarter and $732 thousand from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the credit loss expense.

COVID-19 Total Loan Modifications and PPP Loans

June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Number of Loan Modifications Amount of Loan Modifications Number of PPP Loans Amount of PPP Loans Loans

Receivable, Net of PPP Loans Loan Modifications (Amount) as a Percent of Loans

Receivable, Net of PPP Loans PPP Loans (Amount) as a Percent of Loans

Receivable, Net of PPP Loans Residential real estate 227 $ 66,395 — $ — $ 903,198 7.35 % — % Commercial real estate and other commercial Real estate rental and leasing 607 587,609 1,072 62,382 3,244,073 18.11 % 1.92 % Accommodation and food services 413 395,882 1,373 144,036 644,648 61.41 % 22.34 % Healthcare 264 126,808 1,752 263,259 792,272 16.01 % 33.23 % Manufacturing 134 49,338 728 69,370 202,151 24.41 % 34.32 % Retail and wholesale trade 159 46,623 1,532 159,433 476,841 9.78 % 33.44 % Construction 122 38,751 2,045 193,606 765,539 5.06 % 25.29 % Other 580

192,060

6,789

534,660

2,042,671

9.40

% 26.17

% Home equity and other consumer 548 11,326 — — 955,239 1.19 % — % Total 3,054 $ 1,514,792 15,291 $ 1,426,746 $ 10,026,632 15.11 % 14.23 %

In response to COVID-19, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion during the current quarter. These modifications were primarily short-term payment deferrals under six months.

The PPP loan originations generated $53.6 million of SBA processing fees, or an average of 3.75 percent, and $8.4 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $45.2 million. Net deferred fees remaining on the PPP loans at June 30, 2020 were $40.6 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the life of the loans, generally two years, or when the loans are forgiven by the SBA.

COVID-19 Higher Risk Industries - Enhanced Monitoring

June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Loans

Receivable, Net of PPP Loans Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans Average

Loan-To-

Value on Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans Amount of Loan Modifications Loan Modifications as a Percent of Loans

Receivable, Net of PPP Loans Amount of PPP Loans Hotel and motel $ 421,569 4.20 % 50.75 % $ 300,747 71.34 % $ 36,933 Restaurant 150,515 1.50 % 68.97 % 76,632 50.91 % 93,853 Travel and tourism 20,758 0.21 % 52.66 % 7,845 37.79 % 9,969 Gaming 15,118 0.15 % 72.13 % 9,214 60.95 % 1,084 Oil and gas 22,748 0.23 % 57.61 % 6,013 26.43 % 24,315 Total $ 630,708 6.29 % $ 400,451 63.49 % $ 166,154

Excluding the PPP loans, the Company has $631 million, or 6 percent, of its loan portfolio with direct exposure to industries for which it has identified as higher risk, requiring enhanced monitoring. The Company modified 63 percent of the higher risk loans which accounted for 26 percent of the total loan modifications during the current quarter. The Company also originated $166 million in PPP loans to support these customers which was 12 percent of the total PPP loans originated during the current quarter. Although there is limited exposure, the Company is conducting enhanced portfolio reviews and monitoring for potential credit deterioration related to COVID-19.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 5,043,704 3,875,848 3,696,627 3,265,077 1,167,856 1,347,077 1,778,627 NOW and DDA accounts 3,113,863 2,860,563 2,645,404 2,487,806 253,300 468,459 626,057 Savings accounts 1,756,503 1,578,062 1,485,487 1,412,046 178,441 271,016 344,457 Money market deposit accounts 2,403,641 2,155,203 1,937,141 1,647,372 248,438 466,500 756,269 Certificate accounts 995,536 1,025,237 958,501 897,625 (29,701 ) 37,035 97,911 Core deposits, total 13,313,247 11,494,913 10,723,160 9,709,926 1,818,334 2,590,087 3,603,321 Wholesale deposits 68,285 62,924 53,297 144,949 5,361 14,988 (76,664 ) Deposits, total 13,381,532 11,557,837 10,776,457 9,854,875 1,823,695 2,605,075 3,526,657 Repurchase agreements 881,227 580,335 569,824 494,651 300,892 311,403 386,576 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 37,963 513,055 38,611 319,996 (475,092 ) (648 ) (282,033 ) Other borrowed funds 32,546 32,499 28,820 14,765 47 3,726 17,781 Subordinated debentures 139,917 139,916 139,914 139,912 1 3 5 Other liabilities 229,748 198,098 169,640 164,786 31,650 60,108 64,962 Total liabilities $ 14,702,933 13,021,740 11,723,266 10,988,985 1,681,193 2,979,667 3,713,948

Core deposits of $13.313 billion as of June 30, 2020 increased $1.818 billion or 16 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, increased customer savings rate, and federal stimulus deposits. Excluding current and prior year acquisitions, core deposits increased $2.278 billion, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing $1.341 billion, or 41 percent. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2020 compared to 34 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2019.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $38.0 million at June 30, 2020 decreased $475 million from the prior quarter and decreased $282 million from the prior year second quarter. These decreases were the result of the significant increase in core deposits that more than funded the loans and debt security growth. FHLB advances will continue to fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Common equity $ 2,073,806 2,036,920 1,920,507 1,643,928 36,886 153,299 429,878 Accumulated other comprehensive income 129,909 99,724 40,226 43,448 30,185 89,683 86,461 Total stockholders’ equity 2,203,715 2,136,644 1,960,733 1,687,376 67,071 242,982 516,339 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (574,088 ) (576,701 ) (519,704 ) (385,533 ) 2,613 (54,384 ) (188,555 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,629,627 1,559,943 1,441,029 1,301,843 69,684 188,598 327,784 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.03 % 14.10 % 14.33 % 13.31 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 9.98 % 10.70 % 10.95 % 10.59 % Book value per common share $ 23.10 22.39 21.25 19.48 0.71 1.85 3.62 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.08 16.35 15.61 15.03 0.73 1.47 2.05

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.630 billion at June 30, 2020 increased $70 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of earnings retention and an increase in other comprehensive income. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $328 million over the prior year second quarter which was the result of $342 million of Company stock issued for the acquisitions of SBAZ and Heritage Bank of Nevada, an increase in other comprehensive income and earnings retention. These increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the acquisitions. The current quarter decrease in both the stockholder’s equity to total assets ratio and the tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets ratio was the result of adding $1.427 billion in the PPP loans. Both ratios would have increased if the PPP loans were excluded from total assets. Tangible book value per common share of $17.08 at current quarter end increased $0.73 per share from the prior quarter and increased $2.05 per share from a year ago.

Cash Dividends

On June 24, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. The dividend was payable July 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 7, 2020. The dividend was the 141st consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.





Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Compared to March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Net interest income Interest income $ 155,404 142,865 132,385 12,539 23,019 Interest expense 7,185 8,496 12,089 (1,311 ) (4,904 ) Total net interest income 148,219 134,369 120,296 13,850 27,923 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 11,366 14,020 20,025 (2,654 ) (8,659 ) Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,682 1,285 1,192 397 490 Gain on sale of loans 25,858 11,862 7,762 13,996 18,096 Gain on sale of investments 128 863 134 (735 ) (6 ) Other income 2,190 5,242 1,721 (3,052 ) 469 Total non-interest income 41,224 33,272 30,834 7,952 10,390 Total income 189,443 167,641 151,130 21,802 38,313 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.12 % 4.36 % 4.33 %

Net Interest Income

The current quarter net interest income of $148 million increased $13.9 million, or 10 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $27.9 million, or 23 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The current quarter interest income of $155 million increased $12.5 million, or 9 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven by an increase debt security income and an increase in income from the PPP loans. The current quarter interest income increased $23.0 million, or 17 percent, over prior year second quarter and was due to an increase in income from commercial loans and an increase in income on debt securities.

The current quarter interest expense of $7.2 million decreased $1.3 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit and borrowing interest rates. Current quarter interest expense decreased $4.9 million, or 41 percent, over prior year second quarter which was due to the decrease in higher cost FHLB advances. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 8 basis points to 21 basis points compared to 29 basis points for the prior quarter primarily as a result of a decrease in rates on both deposits and borrowings. The total cost of funding decreased 24 basis points from the prior year second quarter of 45 basis points and was attributable to a decrease in rates and a shift from higher cost borrowings to low cost deposits.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 4.12 percent compared to 4.36 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest income reversals, and 11 basis points of income from the PPP loans was 4.21 percent compared to 4.30 in the prior quarter and 4.27 percent in the prior year second quarter. The Company experienced a 9 basis points decrease in the core net interest margin during the current quarter from decreased yields on loans that more than offset the increase in yields on debt securities and the decrease in the cost of funding. The core net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from the prior year second quarter primarily from a decrease in earning asset yields, primarily loan yields, that were more than the decrease in funding costs. “The 6 basis points reduction in the cost of core deposit funding is a tribute to the Bank divisions focus on increasing non-interest bearing deposits, while also reducing the cost of interest bearing deposits,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “The reduction in rates paid on repurchase agreements and the current quarter reduction in higher cost FHLB advances contributed to the 8 basis points reduction in the total cost of funding.”

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $41.2 million which was an increase of $8.0 million, or 24 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $10.4 million, or 34 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $11.4 million for the current quarter decreased $2.7 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter as a result of decreased overdraft activity as customers received federal stimulus funds and had decreased activity during the second quarter of 2020. Service charges and other fees decreased $8.7 million from the prior year second quarter due to the decrease in overdraft activity and the decrease in interchange fees as a result of the Durbin Amendment. As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing. Gain on the sale of loans of $25.9 million for the current quarter increased $14.0 million, or 118 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $18.1 million, or 233 percent, from the prior year second quarter due to the significant increase in refinance activity driven by the decrease in interest rates. Other income of $2.2 million decreased $3.1 million, or 58 percent, from the prior quarter primarily as a result of a $2.4 million gain on the sale of a former branch building in the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Compensation and employee benefits $ 57,981 59,660 51,973 (1,679 ) 6,008 Occupancy and equipment 9,357 9,219 8,180 138 1,177 Advertising and promotions 2,138 2,487 2,767 (349 ) (629 ) Data processing 5,042 5,282 4,062 (240 ) 980 Other real estate owned 75 112 191 (37 ) (116 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,037 1,090 1,848 (53 ) (811 ) Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,613 2,533 1,865 80 748 Other expenses 19,898 11,545 15,284 8,353 4,614 Total non-interest expense $ 98,141 91,928 86,170 6,213 11,971

Total non-interest expense of $98.1 million for the current quarter increased $6.2 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $12.0 million, or 14 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits decreased by $1.7 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and included a decrease of $8.4 million from deferring compensation on originating the PPP loans with offsetting increases in commission expense and increases in compensation expense as result of increased employees from the SBAZ acquisition. Compensation and employee benefits increased $6.0 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an increased number of employees driven by acquisitions and organic growth which more than offset the impact from originating the PPP loans. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $1.2 million, or 14 percent, over the prior year second quarter primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions. Data processing expense increased $980 thousand, or 24 percent, over the prior year second quarter as a result of the current and prior year acquisitions along with general cost increases. Regulatory assessment and insurance decreased $811 thousand from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an accrual adjustment for the State of Montana regulatory semi-annual assessment which was waived for the first half of 2020. Other expenses of $19.9 million, increased $8.4 million, or 72 percent, from the prior quarter and was largely due to a $6.9 million increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments. In the current quarter, there was a $3.4 million expense related to unfunded loan commitments compared to the prior quarter which had a $3.5 million reversal of expense related to unfunded loan commitments. The current quarter unfunded loan commitment expense reflects changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Other expenses increased $4.6 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was due to the increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments and $1.9 million increase in acquisition-related expenses. Other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $3.7 million in the current quarter compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the prior year second quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the second quarter of 2020 was $14.3 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 49 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.7 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 18 percent which compares 19 percent prior year second quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The current quarter efficiency ratio was 49.29 percent. Excluding the $15.7 million impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 55.73 percent, which was a 318 basis points increase from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 52.55 percent and was primarily due to an increase in expenses related to unfunded loan commitments and increases in compensation that were greater than the increase in gain on sale of loans. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, the current quarter efficiency ratio increased 123 basis points from the prior year second quarter efficiency ratio of 54.50 percent which was driven by the increased compensation costs and decreases in service fee income from the Durbin Amendment that outpaced the increases in commercial loan interest income and gain on sale of loans.

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Compared to June 30, 2019

Income Summary

Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 298,269 $ 258,501 $ 39,768 15 % Interest expense 15,681 22,993 (7,312 ) (32 )% Total net interest income 282,588 235,508 47,080 20 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 25,386 38,040 (12,654 ) (33 )% Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,967 2,159 808 37 % Gain on sale of loans 37,720 13,560 24,160 178 % Gain on sale of investments 991 347 644 186 % Other income 7,432 5,202 2,230 43 % Total non-interest income 74,496 59,308 15,188 26 % $ 357,084 $ 294,816 $ 62,268 21 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.23 % 4.33 %

Net Interest Income

Net-interest income of $283 million for the first half of 2020 increased $47.1 million, or 20 percent, over the first half of 2019. Interest income of $298 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $39.8 million, or 15 percent, from the first six months of 2019 and was primarily attributable to a $33.4 million increase in income from commercial loans. Interest expense of $15.7 million for the first six months of 2020 decreased $7.3 million, or 32 percent over the prior year same period primarily as a result of decreased higher cost FHLB advances and the decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first six months of 2020 was 25 basis points compared to 44 basis points for the first six months of 2019.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first six months of 2020 was 4.23 percent, a 10 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.33 percent for the first six months of 2019. The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion and 6 basis points of income from the PPP loans was 4.26 which was the same as the prior year first half core margin. The Company has benefited this year with a reduction in higher cost FHLB advances and decreases in interest rates that has lowered the cost of funds, the combination of which offset the decrease in yields on the earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $74.5 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $15.2 million, or 26 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $25.4 million for 2020 year to date decreased $12.7 million, or 33 percent, from the same period prior year as a result of a decrease in overdraft activity and the impact of the Durbin Amendment. Gain on the sale of loans of $37.7 million for the first six months of 2020, increased $24.2 million, or 178 percent, compared to the prior year as a result of increased refinance activity. Other income increased $2.2 million from the prior year and was the result of a gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 117,641 $ 104,701 $ 12,940 12 % Occupancy and equipment 18,576 16,617 1,959 12 % Advertising and promotions 4,625 5,155 (530 ) (10 )% Data processing 10,324 7,954 2,370 30 % Other real estate owned 187 330 (143 ) (43 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 2,127 3,133 (1,006 ) (32 )% Core deposit intangibles amortization 5,146 3,559 1,587 45 % Other expenses 31,443 27,551 3,892 14 % Total non-interest expense $ 190,069 $ 169,000 $ 21,069 12 %

Total non-interest expense of $190 million for the first six months of 2020 increased $21.1 million, or 12 percent, over the prior year same period. Compensation and employee benefits for the first six months of 2020 increased $12.9 million, or 12 percent, from the same period last year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth and annual salary increases which more than offset the deferral of compensation cost from the PPP loans. Occupancy and equipment expense for the first six months of 2020 increased $2.0 million, or 12 percent from the prior year primarily from increased cost from acquisitions. Data processing expense for the first six months of 2020 increased $2.4 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year as a result of recent acquisitions along with general cost increases. Regulatory assessments and insurance decreased $1.0 million from the prior year primarily as a result of the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank Assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses of $31.4 million, increased $3.9 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase in acquisition-related expenses which were $6.5 million in the current year first half compared to $2.0 million in the prior year first half.

Credit Loss Expense

The credit loss expense was $36.3 million for the first six months of 2020, an increase of $36.2 million from the same period in the prior year, this increase was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs during the first six months of 2020 were $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the same period in 2019.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $23.9 million in the first six months of 2020 decreased $299 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate year-to-date in 2020 was 18 percent compared to 19 percent in the prior year same period.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 50.81 percent for the six months of 2020. Excluding the $15.7 million impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.21 percent, which was an improvement of 71 basis points from the prior year efficiency ratio of 54.93 percent which was the result of increases in gain on sale of loans and commercial loan interest income that more than offset the decreases in service fee income from the Durbin Amendment and increases in compensation expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;

changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;

legislative or regulatory changes, such as the recently adopted CARES Act addressing the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;

ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduced demand for banking products and services;

the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;

the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;

the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;

consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;

natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;

the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and

the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 212,681 204,373 198,639 181,526 Interest bearing cash deposits 334,929 69,068 132,322 49,683 Cash and cash equivalents 547,610 273,441 330,961 231,209 Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,533,950 3,429,890 2,575,252 2,470,634 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 203,275 203,814 224,611 252,097 Total debt securities 3,737,225 3,633,704 2,799,863 2,722,731 Loans held for sale, at fair value 115,345 94,619 69,194 54,711 Loans receivable 11,453,378 10,088,206 9,512,810 8,841,777 Allowance for credit losses (162,509 ) (150,190 ) (124,490 ) (129,054 ) Loans receivable, net 11,290,869 9,938,016 9,388,320 8,712,723 Premises and equipment, net 326,005 324,230 310,309 296,915 Other real estate owned 4,743 4,748 5,142 7,281 Accrued interest receivable 77,363 68,525 56,047 58,567 Deferred tax asset — — 2,037 3,371 Core deposit intangible, net 60,733 63,346 63,286 54,646 Goodwill 513,355 513,355 456,418 330,887 Non-marketable equity securities 11,592 30,597 11,623 23,031 Bank-owned life insurance 122,388 121,685 109,428 93,543 Other assets 99,420 92,118 81,371 86,746 Total assets $ 16,906,648 15,158,384 13,683,999 12,676,361 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 5,043,704 3,875,848 3,696,627 3,265,077 Interest bearing deposits 8,337,828 7,681,989 7,079,830 6,589,798 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 881,227 580,335 569,824 494,651 FHLB advances 37,963 513,055 38,611 319,996 Other borrowed funds 32,546 32,499 28,820 14,765 Subordinated debentures 139,917 139,916 139,914 139,912 Accrued interest payable 4,211 4,713 4,686 5,091 Deferred tax liability 25,213 15,210 — Other liabilities 200,324 178,175 164,954 159,695 Total liabilities 14,702,933 13,021,740 11,723,266 10,988,985 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized 954 954 923 866 Paid-in capital 1,492,817 1,491,651 1,378,534 1,139,289 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 580,035 544,315 541,050 503,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income 129,909 99,724 40,226 43,448 Total stockholders’ equity 2,203,715 2,136,644 1,960,733 1,687,376 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,906,648 15,158,384 13,683,999 12,676,361





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months ended Six Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 Interest Income Debt securities $ 25,833 21,014 21,892 46,847 43,243 Residential real estate loans 12,098 11,526 11,410 23,624 22,189 Commercial loans 106,343 98,684 88,043 205,027 171,582 Consumer and other loans 11,130 11,641 11,040 22,771 21,487 Total interest income 155,404 142,865 132,385 298,269 258,501 Interest Expense Deposits 4,587 5,581 5,624 10,168 10,965 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 908 989 886 1,897 1,688 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 268 346 3,847 614 6,902 Other borrowed funds 172 128 38 300 76 Subordinated debentures 1,250 1,452 1,694 2,702 3,362 Total interest expense 7,185 8,496 12,089 15,681 22,993 Net Interest Income 148,219 134,369 120,296 282,588 235,508 Credit loss expense 13,552 22,744 — 36,296 57 Net interest income after credit loss expense 134,667 111,625 120,296 246,292 235,451 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 11,366 14,020 20,025 25,386 38,040 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,682 1,285 1,192 2,967 2,159 Gain on sale of loans 25,858 11,862 7,762 37,720 13,560 Gain on sale of debt securities 128 863 134 991 347 Other income 2,190 5,242 1,721 7,432 5,202 Total non-interest income 41,224 33,272 30,834 74,496 59,308 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 57,981 59,660 51,973 117,641 104,701 Occupancy and equipment 9,357 9,219 8,180 18,576 16,617 Advertising and promotions 2,138 2,487 2,767 4,625 5,155 Data processing 5,042 5,282 4,062 10,324 7,954 Other real estate owned 75 112 191 187 330 Regulatory assessments and insurance 1,037 1,090 1,848 2,127 3,133 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,613 2,533 1,865 5,146 3,559 Other expenses 19,898 11,545 15,284 31,443 27,551 Total non-interest expense 98,141 91,928 86,170 190,069 169,000 Income Before Income Taxes 77,750 52,969 64,960 130,719 125,759 Federal and state income tax expense 14,306 9,630 12,568 23,936 24,235 Net Income $ 63,444 43,339 52,392 106,783 101,524





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets

Three Months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,048,095 $ 12,098 4.62 % $ 980,647 $ 11,526 4.70 % Commercial loans 1 9,235,881 107,632 4.69 % 7,809,482 99,956 5.15 % Consumer and other loans 957,798 11,130 4.67 % 926,924 11,641 5.05 % Total loans 2 11,241,774 130,860 4.68 % 9,717,053 123,123 5.10 % Tax-exempt investment securities 2 1,401,603 14,248 4.07 % 930,601 9,409 4.04 % Taxable investment securities 4 2,266,707 14,730 2.60 % 2,059,581 13,772 2.67 % Total earning assets 14,910,084 159,838 4.31 % 12,707,235 146,304 4.63 % Goodwill and intangibles 575,296 539,431 Non-earning assets 797,403 690,338 Total assets $ 16,282,783 $ 13,937,004 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 4,733,485 $ — — % $ 3,672,959 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 3,018,706 687 0.09 % 2,675,152 915 0.14 % Savings accounts 1,687,448 175 0.04 % 1,518,809 239 0.06 % Money market deposit accounts 2,300,787 1,240 0.22 % 2,031,799 1,624 0.32 % Certificate accounts 1,013,188 2,408 0.96 % 965,908 2,595 1.08 % Total core deposits 12,753,614 4,510 0.14 % 10,864,627 5,373 0.20 % Wholesale deposits 5 68,503 77 0.46 % 57,110 208 1.46 % FHLB advances 182,061 268 0.58 % 108,672 346 1.26 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 913,744 2,330 1.03 % 712,787 2,569 1.45 % Total funding liabilities 13,917,922 7,185 0.21 % 11,743,196 8,496 0.29 % Other liabilities 180,935 147,361 Total liabilities 14,098,857 11,890,557 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 954 933 Paid-in capital 1,492,230 1,417,004 Retained earnings 575,455 562,951 Accumulated other comprehensive income 115,287 65,559 Total stockholders’ equity 2,183,926 2,046,447 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,282,783 $ 13,937,004 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 152,653 $ 137,808 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.10 % 4.34 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.12 % 4.36 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $2.9 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.







Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Three Months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,048,095 $ 12,098 4.62 % $ 938,467 $ 11,410 4.86 % Commercial loans 1 9,235,881 107,632 4.69 % 6,803,541 89,191 5.26 % Consumer and other loans 957,798 11,130 4.67 % 868,733 11,040 5.10 % Total loans 2 11,241,774 130,860 4.68 % 8,610,741 111,641 5.20 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,401,603 14,248 4.07 % 957,177 9,982 4.17 % Taxable debt securities 4 2,266,707 14,730 2.60 % 1,911,173 14,246 2.98 % Total earning assets 14,910,084 159,838 4.31 % 11,479,091 135,869 4.75 % Goodwill and intangibles 575,296 351,466 Non-earning assets 797,403 584,459 Total assets $ 16,282,783 $ 12,415,016 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 4,733,485 $ — — % $ 3,084,404 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 3,018,706 687 0.09 % 2,394,505 985 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,687,448 175 0.04 % 1,389,548 253 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 2,300,787 1,240 0.22 % 1,662,545 1,125 0.27 % Certificate accounts 1,013,188 2,408 0.96 % 902,134 2,222 0.99 % Total core deposits 12,753,614 4,510 0.14 % 9,433,136 4,585 0.19 % Wholesale deposits 5 68,503 77 0.46 % 162,495 1,039 2.56 % FHLB advances 182,061 268 0.58 % 476,204 3,847 3.20 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 913,744 2,330 1.03 % 593,990 2,618 1.77 % Total funding liabilities 13,917,922 7,185 0.21 % 10,665,825 12,089 0.45 % Other liabilities 180,935 109,480 Total liabilities 14,098,857 10,775,305 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 954 860 Paid-in capital 1,492,230 1,110,138 Retained earnings 575,455 500,015 Accumulated other comprehensive income 115,287 28,698 Total stockholders’ equity 2,183,926 1,639,711 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,282,783 $ 12,415,016 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 152,653 $ 123,780 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.10 % 4.30 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.12 % 4.33 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.1 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $2.9 million and $2.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $294 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Six Months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest & Dividends Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest & Dividends Average Yield/ Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,014,371 $ 23,624 4.66 % $ 927,953 $ 22,189 4.78 % Commercial loans 1 8,522,681 207,588 4.90 % 6,664,637 173,804 5.26 % Consumer and other loans 942,361 22,771 4.86 % 853,954 21,487 5.07 % Total loans 2 10,479,413 253,983 4.87 % 8,446,544 217,480 5.19 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,166,102 23,657 4.06 % 958,864 19,932 4.16 % Taxable debt securities 4 2,163,144 28,502 2.64 % 1,878,606 27,975 2.98 % Total earning assets 13,808,659 306,142 4.46 % 11,284,014 265,387 4.74 % Goodwill and intangibles 557,363 344,752 Non-earning assets 743,871 552,583 Total assets $ 15,109,893 $ 12,181,349 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 4,203,222 $ — — % $ 3,014,476 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 2,846,928 1,602 0.11 % 2,357,920 1,946 0.17 % Savings accounts 1,603,129 414 0.05 % 1,374,759 487 0.07 % Money market deposit accounts 2,166,293 2,864 0.27 % 1,676,348 2,135 0.26 % Certificate accounts 989,548 5,003 1.02 % 903,562 4,236 0.95 % Total core deposits 11,809,120 9,883 0.17 % 9,327,065 8,804 0.19 % Wholesale deposits 5 62,806 285 0.91 % 165,909 2,161 2.63 % FHLB advances 145,366 614 0.84 % 414,830 6,902 3.31 % Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds 813,266 4,899 1.21 % 575,262 5,126 1.80 % Total funding liabilities 12,830,558 15,681 0.25 % 10,483,066 22,993 0.44 % Other liabilities 164,148 112,793 Total liabilities 12,994,706 10,595,859 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 944 853 Paid-in capital 1,454,617 1,080,861 Retained earnings 569,203 485,898 Accumulated other comprehensive income 90,423 17,878 Total stockholders’ equity 2,115,187 1,585,490 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,109,893 $ 12,181,349 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 290,461 $ 242,394 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 4.21 % 4.30 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.23 % 4.33 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $2.6 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $4.8 million and $4.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $532 thousand and $587 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 177,172 $ 172,238 $ 143,479 $ 140,186 3 % 23 % 26 % Pre-sold and spec construction 161,964 180,799 180,539 171,464 (10 )% (10 )% (6 )% Total residential construction 339,136 353,037 324,018 311,650 (4 )% 5 % 9 % Land development 94,667 101,644 101,592 120,052 (7 )% (7 )% (21 )% Consumer land or lots 120,015 121,082 125,759 128,544 (1 )% (5 )% (7 )% Unimproved land 63,459 65,355 62,563 74,244 (3 )% 1 % (15 )% Developed lots for operative builders 26,647 32,661 17,390 14,117 (18 )% 53 % 89 % Commercial lots 60,563 59,023 46,408 57,447 3 % 31 % 5 % Other construction 477,922 453,403 478,368 453,782 5 % — % 5 % Total land, lot, and other construction 843,273 833,168 832,080 848,186 1 % 1 % (1 )% Owner occupied 1,855,994 1,813,284 1,667,526 1,418,190 2 % 11 % 31 % Non-owner occupied 2,238,586 2,200,664 2,017,375 1,780,988 2 % 11 % 26 % Total commercial real estate 4,094,580 4,013,948 3,684,901 3,199,178 2 % 11 % 28 % Commercial and industrial 2,342,081 1,151,817 991,580 1,024,828 103 % 136 % 129 % Agriculture 714,227 694,444 701,363 697,893 3 % 2 % 2 % 1st lien 1,227,514 1,213,232 1,186,889 1,154,221 1 % 3 % 6 % Junior lien 47,121 49,071 53,571 53,055 (4 )% (12 )% (11 )% Total 1-4 family 1,274,635 1,262,303 1,240,460 1,207,276 1 % 3 % 6 % Multifamily residential 343,870 352,379 342,498 278,539 (2 )% — % 23 % Home equity lines of credit 655,492 656,953 617,900 592,355 — % 6 % 11 % Other consumer 181,402 180,832 174,643 167,964 — % 4 % 8 % Total consumer 836,894 837,785 792,543 760,319 — % 6 % 10 % States and political subdivisions 581,673 566,953 533,023 454,085 3 % 9 % 28 % Other 198,354 116,991 139,538 114,534 70 % 42 % 73 % Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 11,568,723 10,182,825 9,582,004 8,896,488 14 % 21 % 30 % Less loans held for sale 1 (115,345 ) (94,619 ) (69,194 ) (54,711 ) 22 % 67 % 111 % Total loans receivable $ 11,453,378 $ 10,088,206 $ 9,512,810 $ 8,841,777 14 % 20 % 30 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification



Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other

Real Estate

Owned (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 440 188 185 283 440 — — Pre-sold and spec construction — 96 743 1,261 — — — Total residential construction 440 284 928 1,544 440 — — Land development 659 1,432 852 1,272 411 — 248 Consumer land or lots 427 471 330 1,075 239 26 162 Unimproved land 663 680 1,181 8,864 387 — 276 Commercial lots 529 529 529 575 — — 529 Other construction — — — 241 — — — Total land, lot and other construction 2,278 3,112 2,892 12,027 1,037 26 1,215 Owner occupied 9,424 5,269 4,608 6,998 7,770 209 1,445 Non-owner occupied 5,482 5,133 8,229 7,198 5,482 — — Total commercial real estate 14,906 10,402 12,837 14,196 13,252 209 1,445 Commercial and industrial 5,039 5,438 5,297 5,690 4,609 265 165 Agriculture 11,087 7,263 2,288 4,228 6,288 4,799 — 1st lien 7,634 8,410 8,671 10,211 5,426 401 1,807 Junior lien 746 640 569 592 567 179 — Total 1-4 family 8,380 9,050 9,240 10,803 5,993 580 1,807 Multifamily residential 92 402 201 — 92 — — Home equity lines of credit 3,048 2,617 2,618 2,474 2,879 80 89 Other consumer 412 520 837 597 290 100 22 Total consumer 3,460 3,137 3,455 3,071 3,169 180 111 Other 289 290 299 380 277 12 — Total $ 45,971 39,378 37,437 51,939 35,157 6,071 4,743





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Custom and owner occupied construction $ — $ 2,176 $ 637 $ 49 (100 )% (100 )% (100 )% Pre-sold and spec construction — 328 148 219 (100 )% (100 )% (100 )% Total residential construction — 2,504 785 268 (100 )% (100 )% (100 )% Land development — 840 — 1,990 (100 )% n/m (100 )% Consumer land or lots 248 321 672 206 (23 )% (63 )% 20 % Unimproved land 411 934 558 658 (56 )% (26 )% (38 )% Developed lots for operative builders — — 2 — n/m (100 )% n/m Commercial lots 153 216 — — (29 )% n/m n/m Other construction — — — — n/m n/m n/m Total land, lot and other construction 812 2,311 1,232 2,854 (65 )% (34 )% (72 )% Owner occupied 1,512 3,235 3,052 5,322 (53 )% (50 )% (72 )% Non-owner occupied 966 4,764 1,834 11,700 (80 )% (47 )% (92 )% Total commercial real estate 2,478 7,999 4,886 17,022 (69 )% (49 )% (85 )% Commercial and industrial 4,127 6,122 2,036 3,006 (33 )% 103 % 37 % Agriculture 12,084 6,210 4,298 3,125 95 % 181 % 287 % 1st lien 656 7,419 4,711 2,776 (91 )% (86 )% (76 )% Junior lien 160 795 624 1,302 (80 )% (74 )% (88 )% Total 1-4 family 816 8,214 5,335 4,078 (90 )% (85 )% (80 )% Home equity lines of credit 3,330 5,549 2,352 3,931 (40 )% 42 % (15 )% Other consumer 739 1,456 1,187 1,683 (49 )% (38 )% (56 )% Total consumer 4,069 7,005 3,539 5,614 (42 )% 15 % (28 )% States and political subdivisions 124 — — — n/m n/m n/m Other 715 1,010 1,081 372 (29 )% (34 )% 92 % Total $ 25,225 $ 41,375 $ 23,192 $ 37,937 (39 )% 9 % (34 )%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Jun 30,

2019 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Custom and owner occupied construction $ — — 98 — — — Pre-sold and spec construction (12 ) (6 ) (18 ) (6 ) — 12 Total residential construction (12 ) (6 ) 80 (6 ) — 12 Land development (50 ) (38 ) (30 ) 15 — 50 Consumer land or lots (17 ) 3 (138 ) (2 ) 7 24 Unimproved land (287 ) (274 ) (311 ) (54 ) — 287 Developed lots for operative builders — — (18 ) (18 ) — — Commercial lots (3 ) (1 ) (6 ) (3 ) — 3 Other construction — — (142 ) (32 ) — — Total land, lot and other construction (357 ) (310 ) (645 ) (94 ) 7 364 Owner occupied (49 ) (16 ) (479 ) 139 30 79 Non-owner occupied 115 (20 ) 2,015 7 150 35 Total commercial real estate 66 (36 ) 1,536 146 180 114 Commercial and industrial 576 61 1,472 37 1,034 458 Agriculture 33 36 21 (32 ) 37 4 1st lien — 14 (12 ) 56 21 21 Junior lien (129 ) (110 ) (303 ) (222 ) 27 156 Total 1-4 family (129 ) (96 ) (315 ) (166 ) 48 177 Multifamily residential (43 ) (43 ) — — — 43 Home equity lines of credit 24 (103 ) 19 (11 ) 166 142 Other consumer 161 88 603 313 281 120 Total consumer 185 (15 ) 622 302 447 262 Other 1,727 1,222 4,035 2,055 3,482 1,755 Total $ 2,046 813 6,806 2,242 5,235 3,189





