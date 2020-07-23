Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Jefferies 2020 Virtual Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that David M. Gandossi, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

Jefferies 2020 Industrials Conference

August 5-6, 2020

Presentation at 3:00 PM EDT, Thursday, August 6

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - Current Documents” section on the Company’s web site (https://mercerint.com/investors/current-documents/) on the morning of the event.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million fbm of softwood lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://mercerint.com/.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

FOR:  Mercer International Inc. 
APPROVED BY:  David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA 
  President & CEO
  604-684-1099
   
  David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
  Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
  604-684-1099

 

