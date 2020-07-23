Plus Therapeutics to Present at the YAFO Access China Partnering Conference on July 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”) today announced that it will be presenting at the YAFO ACCESS CHINA - 2020 Summer Online Partnering Day on Thursday, July 30 at 10:00 pm EST. Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.



To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

YAFO ACCESS CHINA Partnering Conference

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020 Time: 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

If you would like to register for the event, you may purchase a free Live Day Attendee Ticket or Video on Demand Attendee Ticket here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/access-china-2020-summer-online-partnering-day-tickets-106868540682

If investors are unable to make the live presentation, a replay-day will be arranged one week later and a link will be posted to the Company’s website.

About YAFO Life Science

YAFO Life Science is the healthcare division of YAFO Capital, a Shanghai-based investment bank boutique and investment firm focused on Life Sciences. YAFO organizes every year ACCESS CHINA Forum event series providing online corporate access through its proprietary deal-making platform, which covers 2,000+ BD directors and executives from Chinese biopharma, healthcare, and investment firms. ACCESS CHINA creates invaluable BD opportunities by directly connecting and meeting with the right partners for development, licensing, or commercial collaborations. Together with its co-organizers and partners, YAFO Life Science helps Western biopharma companies efficiently present their assets online in front of 500+ healthcare companies and VCs in China.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionucleotides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at www.plustherapeutics.com and at www.respect-trials.com

Contact: