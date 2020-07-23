Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,932 in the last 365 days.

BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on July 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its second quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, July 30 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The BioTelemetry quarterly conference call will be held at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, Thursday, July 30, 2020.  The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website www.gobio.com.  If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on the website for two weeks.

About BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care.  We provide remote cardiac monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers.  More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

Contact:
BioTelemetry, Inc.
Heather C. Getz
Investor Relations
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
800-908-7103
InvestorRelations@biotelinc.com

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on July 30, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.