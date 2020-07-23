Latest Advanced Wound Care Innovations and Research from Organogenesis to be Highlighted at SAWC Spring | WHS 2020 Virtual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the latest advanced wound care research on its Apligraf®, Affinity®, Dermagraft®, Nushield® and PuraPly® AM product lines will be showcased at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society Virtual Experience, held July 24-26.



As a Platinum Sponsor for this year’s event, Organogenesis will support the Innovation Theater event, “Elevating the Standard of Care with Innovative Solutions” on Sunday, July 26 from 11:10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET. The virtual event will be led by Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS; Nicholas Todd, DPM; and Shaun Carpenter, MD, FAPWCA, CWSP.

Organogenesis will also host several virtual Private Networking Suites where attendees can watch product applications and ask industry experts questions. Additionally, visitors to the Organogenesis virtual exhibit booth will have the opportunity to learn about the Company's product portfolio and its latest advances in wound care.

“As a leading sponsor of this year’s meeting, we are excited to share the latest research from our innovative product portfolio and support a dynamic lineup of virtual education events,” said Patrick Bilbo, Chief Operating Officer at Organogenesis. “We look forward to this opportunity to connect with other thought leaders who are advancing the science and practice of wound healing.”

POSTER PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST INCLUDE:

A Retrospective, Comparative Effectiveness Analysis of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and an Acellular Fetal Bovine Collagen Dressing in the Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers

Gary Gibbons, MD; Michael L. Sabolinski, MD

Comparative Effectiveness of a Bilayered Living Cellular Construct and a Fetal Bovine Collagen Dressing in the Treatment of Pressure Injuries

Oscar M. Alvarez, PhD; Michael L. Sabolinski, MD

A Comparative Effectiveness Research Study of a Purified Native Cross-Linked ECM plus Polyhexamethylene Biguanide (PHMB) Antimicrobial and a Viable Cryopreserved Placental Membrane Allograft for use in Venous Leg Ulcers - a Non-Inferiority Analysis

Michael L. Sabolinski, MD; Tad Archambault, PhD

Effectiveness of a Native Type I Collagen Matrix plus Polyhexamethylene Biguanide (PHMB) Antimicrobial in the Treatment of Cutaneous Wounds in a Real-World Setting

Michael Bain, MD, MMS; George J Koullias, MD, PhD; Andrew J Applewhite, MD, CWSP, FUHM; Mark Iafrati, MD, FACS; Paula Pons, MD, CWS; Amanda Estapa, NP, CWS; Adam Teichman, DPM, FACFAS; Terry Treadwell, MD, FACS; Santina Wendling, CCRA; Michael L. Sabolinski, MD

An Evaluation of the Angiogenic Properties of Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Grafts

John P. McQuilling, PhD; Miranda Burnette, PhD; Kelly Kimmerling, PhD; MaryRose Kammer, MS; Katrina Marmon, PhD; Katie C. Mowry, PhD

Detailed Immunohistochemical and Proteomic Characterization of a Dehydrated Amnion Chorion Graft

John P McQuilling, PhD; Miranda Burnette, PhD; Kelly Kimmerling, PhD; MaryRose Kammer, MS; Katie C. Mowry, PhD

Hypothermically Stored Human Amniotic Membrane (HSAM) for the Management of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Thomas E. Serena, MD; Raphael Yaakov, MS; Sarah Moore, MS; Windy Cole, DPM; Stacey Coe, CCRP; Robert Snyder, DPM; Keyur Petal, DO; Bryan Doner, DO; Maria A. Kasper, DO; Rachel Hamil, MD; Santina Wendling, CCRA, Michael L. Sabolinski, MD

Value-Based Healthcare: Using Human Fibroblast-Derived Dermal Substitute in the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Aseel Bin Sawad, Pharm D, MSc, MCR, MS, PhD; Antonio S. Montecalvo, CPA; Vipul Dev, MD; Quan Pho, Pharm D, MBA (FACHE)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” “extend,” “continue” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

