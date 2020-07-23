HTG Announces Recipients of Its 2020 HTG EdgeSeq Autoimmune Panel Research Grants

Researchers at University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Charité University Hospitals, Berlin recognized for cutting edge work in autoimmune diseases

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced Vinodh Pillai, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Thomas Dörner, MD, Professor of Rheumatology and Hemostaseology at Charité University Hospitals, Berlin, as award recipients of its 2020 HTG EdgeSeq Autoimmune Panel Research Grants.

“We congratulate Dr. Pillai and Dr. Dörner for being the recipients of our 2020 HTG EdgeSeq Autoimmune Panel Research Grants and are pleased to provide these recipients with the grant of VERI/O services for use of the HTG EdgeSeq Autoimmune Panel in their research,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Their exciting work represents cutting edge examples of researchers using our HTG EdgeSeq Autoimmune Panel to help characterize immune dysfunction. We believe their work ultimately will lead to important advancements in autoimmune disorders and may lead to the development of more treatment options for individuals with Castleman Disease and lupus. We look forward to seeing their scientific findings published in future peer-reviewed journals.”

Dr. Pillai was awarded the grant for his research, Autoimmune Basis of Castleman Disease, which examines important questions in this rare disease, with limited sample material, in the areas of novel biomarkers for diagnostics and classification and potential novel therapeutic targets.

Dr. Dörner was awarded the grant for his research, Alterations of key immune pathways in distinct B-cell subsets of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which is intended to identify key pathways and possible biomarkers and therapeutic targets in different B-cell subsets, ultimately helping to refine the understanding of the role and relevance of different B-cell populations in SLE patients.

