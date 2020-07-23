DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated second quarter sales were $43.2 million, down 41% sequentially and down 61% from Q2 2019, as a collapse in oil and gas demand and well-completion activity drove a sharp sales decline at DynaEnergetics

Gross margin was 15%, down from 33% in Q1 2020 and 38% in Q2 2019

Operating loss was $8.0 million versus operating income of $24.7 million in Q2 2019

Net loss was $5.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share; while adjusted net loss* was $4.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA* was negative $1.8 million versus positive $11.3 million in Q1 2020 and positive $29.0 million in Q2 2019

Net cash* (cash and cash equivalents less total debt) at June 30, 2020, was $4.5 million, up from net cash of $2.9 million at March 31, 2020

Consolidated sales were $43.2 million, down 41% sequentially and down 61% versus the second quarter of 2019. As global energy demand plunged due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a concurrent drop in unconventional drilling and completion activity, which negatively affected sales at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s oilfield products business. Second quarter well completions in the United States fell by nearly 70% versus the second quarter of 2019, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Second quarter gross margin was 15% versus 33% in the 2020 first quarter and 38% in the 2019 second quarter. The decline relates to a 73% year-over-year sales decline at DynaEnergetics, which also was impacted by lower selling prices and an inventory reserve of $1.6 million. The magnitude of DynaEnergetics’ sales decrease led to significant under-absorption of fixed overhead and research and development expenses. In addition, low utilization of DynaEnergetics’ manufacturing facilities resulted in an excess-capacity charge of $2.0 million. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) stipulate that fixed overhead expenses are capitalized as inventory on the balance sheet when incurred, and then expensed to the income statement when the related inventory is sold. However, in periods when manufacturing activity drops significantly below normalized levels, a portion of fixed overhead expenses are required to be recognized in the income statement, rather than carried as inventory on the balance sheet.

Second quarter operating loss was $8.0 million, and included $800,000 of bad debt expense. In the comparable year ago quarter, DMC reported operating income of $24.7 million.

Net loss was $5.6 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, versus net income of $17.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in last year’s second quarter. Adjusted net loss was $4.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.8 million versus a positive $11.3 million in the 2020 first quarter, and a positive $29.0 million in the 2019 second quarter.

Net cash (total cash and cash equivalents less total debt) at June 30, 2020, was $4.5 million, up from net cash of $2.9 million at March 31, 2020.

DynaEnergetics

Second quarter sales at DynaEnergetics were $23.6 million, down 56% sequentially and down 73% from the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin was 8%, down from 37% in the first quarter of 2020 and 41% in last year’s second quarter. Operating loss was $6.9 million versus operating income of $26.8 million in the comparable year-ago quarter. Excluding restructuring charges, adjusted operating loss was $5.0 million versus adjusted operating income of $26.8 million in the 2019 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.3 million versus $28.5 million in last year’s second quarter.

NobelClad

Second quarter sales at NobelClad, DMC's composite metals business, were $19.6 million, down 4% sequentially and 12% versus the 2019 second quarter. Gross margin was 25%, flat versus the 2020 first quarter and down from 26% in last year's second quarter. Operating income was $2.0 million versus $1.9 million in the year-ago second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million versus $3.1 million in last year’s second quarter.

NobelClad’s trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the second quarter was 1.05, and its rolling 12-month bookings were $89 million versus $98 million at March 31, 2020. Order backlog was $42.9 million versus $41.3 million at the end of the first quarter.

Six-month results

Consolidated sales for the six-month period were $116.8 million, down 45% versus the same period a year ago. Gross margin was 27% versus 37% in the 2019 six-month period. Operating loss was $1.6 million versus operating income of $45.1 million in last year’s six-month period. Net loss for the period was $1.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, versus net income of $32.4 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, in the same period a year ago.

Six-month adjusted operating income was $1.5 million and adjusted net income was $684,000, or $0.05 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million versus $52.9 million in last year’s six-month period.

DynaEnergetics

Six-month sales at DynaEnergetics were $76.9 million, down 54% from $168.5 million, in last year’s six-month period. Operating income was $1.7 million versus $49.9 million in the comparable year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million versus $53.0 million in last year’s six-month period.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported six-month sales of $39.9 million, down 6% from $42.6 million at the six-month mark last year. Operating income was $3.5 million versus $3.8 million in the comparable year-ago period, while adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million versus $5.8 million in last year’s six-month period.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Kevin Longe said, “The second quarter decline in unconventional well-completion activity came on faster and was more severe than anticipated. This situation was exacerbated as oilfield service companies utilized excess component inventory to address the limited number of well completions performed during the quarter. In addition, we were not immune to the severe pricing pressure impacting the entire oilfield services industry.

“Despite these challenges, DynaEnergetics is capitalizing on the slowdown in activity. Management currently is engaged with several operators and service companies seeking to strengthen their business models before the next up cycle by transitioning away from field-assembled components in favor of our Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured™ perforating systems.

“In recent weeks, DynaEnergetics introduced a series of products that are designed for new well-perforating applications and collectively increase its addressable market by more than 20%. The DS Echo™ perforating system positions DynaEnergetics in the emerging re-frac market, while DS MicroSet™ and DS Liberator™ address plug setting and tool-string disengagement applications. Each of these tools is the lightest and most compact in its respective product category, not to mention Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured and Intrinsically Safe™.

“NobelClad achieved a modest sequential improvement in its order backlog, but is beginning to see effects of the global pandemic on booking activity. Customers in the downstream energy industry have delayed various repair and maintenance projects; and the award of a large prospective petrochemical order has been slowed by international travel restrictions that have held up customer site visits. Despite these challenges, NobelClad currently is pursuing more opportunities in a broader range of end markets than at any time in its history.

“In light of the unprecedented downturn in global economic activity, we have made the necessary adjustments to our activity-based cost structure. However, we will continue to invest in technology, product and market development initiatives that will ensure we maintain our competitive advantages and future growth. As well-completion activity resumes and the perforating sector works through an inventory overhang, we are confident demand for DynaEnergetics’ systems will recover. We also believe bookings activity at NobelClad will accelerate once the pandemic-related project delays are behind us.

“I’m extremely proud of our employees around the world, and want to thank them for their determination and collaborative spirit during a very challenging period. DMC is in a much better position than it was during the last downturn. We have a compelling business model supported by industry-leading products and applications, and also have built a highly efficient cost structure and strong balance sheet. We will continue to capitalize on the market slowdown by working closely with customers to address their operational challenges and strengthen their business models. I remain confident we will emerge from this period a stronger company than we were when the downturn began.”

Guidance

Michael Kuta, CFO, said third quarter 2020 sales are expected to be in a range of $45 million to $50 million versus the $43.2 million reported in the 2020 second quarter. At the business level, DynaEnergetics is expected to report sales in a range of $27 million to $30 million versus the $23.6 million reported in 2020 second quarter, while NobelClad’s sales are expected in a range of $18 million to $20 million versus the $19.6 million reported in the 2020 second quarter. Consolidated gross margin is expected to be in a range of 20% to 24% versus 15% in the 2020 second quarter.

Third quarter selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense is expected in a range of $11 million to $11.5 million versus the $12.2 million reported in the 2020 second quarter, while amortization expense is expected to be approximately $350,000. Interest expense is expected to be in a range of $150,000 to $200,000.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $1.5 million to $4.0 million versus the negative $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Kuta said management expects to end the third quarter in a neutral to slightly positive net cash position, and minimal to zero borrowings on its $50 million revolving credit facility.

Third quarter capital expenditures are expected in a range of $2 million to $3 million.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and net cash are non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures used by management to measure operating performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of DMC’s financial performance, but no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided within the schedules attached to this release.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) plus restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income plus restructuring and impairment charges and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance. Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents less total debt. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA in its operational and financial decision-making, believing that it is useful to eliminate certain items in order to focus on what it deems to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance. As a result, internal management reports used during monthly operating reviews feature adjusted EBITDA measures. Management believes that investors may find this non-GAAP financial measure useful for similar reasons, although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP disclosures. In addition, management incentive awards are based, in part, on the amount of adjusted EBITDA achieved during relevant periods. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are also used by research analysts, investment bankers and lenders to assess operating performance. For example, a measure similar to adjusted EBITDA is required by the lenders under DMC’s credit facility.

Net cash is used by management to supplement GAAP financial information and evaluate DMC’s performance, and management believes this information may be similarly useful to investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) are presented because management believes these measures are useful to understand the effects of restructuring and impairment charges on DMC’s operating income (loss) and net income (loss), respectively.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles and stock-based compensation) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing DMC’s operating performance (e.g., income taxes, restructuring and impairment charges). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the company’s operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect DMC’s ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business. For example, by adjusting for depreciation and amortization in computing EBITDA, users can compare operating performance without regard to different accounting determinations such as useful life. In the case of the other items, management believes that investors can better assess operating performance if the measures are presented without these items because their financial impact does not reflect ongoing operating performance.

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 43,203 $ 73,564 $ 110,954 -41 % -61 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 36,599 49,094 68,881 -25 % -47 % Gross profit 6,604 24,470 42,073 -73 % -84 % Gross profit percentage 15.3 % 33.3 % 37.9 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 6,707 8,126 9,460 -17 % -29 % Selling and distribution expenses 5,488 8,527 7,239 -36 % -24 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 353 354 397 — % -11 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,046 1,116 324 83 % 531 % Total costs and expenses 14,594 18,123 17,420 -19 % -16 % OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (7,990 ) 6,347 24,653 -226 % -132 % OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other (expense) income, net (85 ) 115 343 -174 % -125 % Interest expense, net (156 ) (238 ) (409 ) 34 % 62 % (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (8,231 ) 6,224 24,587 -232 % -133 % INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (2,583 ) 2,069 7,343 -225 % -135 % NET (LOSS) INCOME (5,648 ) 4,155 17,244 -236 % -133 % NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (0.38 ) $ 0.28 $ 1.17 -236 % -132 % Diluted $ (0.38 ) $ 0.28 $ 1.15 -236 % -133 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,832,242 14,697,164 14,647,019 1 % 1 % Diluted 14,832,242 14,717,836 14,899,987 1 % — % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ — $ 0.125 $ 0.020





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 116,766 $ 211,089 -45 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 85,696 132,611 -35 % Gross profit 31,070 78,478 -60 % Gross profit percentage 26.6 % 37.2 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 14,831 18,628 -20 % Selling and distribution expenses 14,015 13,548 3 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 707 795 -11 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,162 402 687 % Total costs and expenses 32,715 33,373 -2 % OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (1,645 ) 45,105 -104 % OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income, net 32 322 -90 % Interest expense, net (394 ) (782 ) 50 % (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,007 ) 44,645 -104 % INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (514 ) 12,231 -104 % NET (LOSS) INCOME (1,493 ) 32,414 -105 % NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 2.20 -105 % Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 2.17 -105 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 14,745,661 14,624,718 1 % Diluted 14,745,661 14,849,816 -1 % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.04







DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 23,643 $ 53,220 $ 88,628 -56 % -73 % Gross profit 1,967 19,476 36,341 -90 % -95 % Gross profit percentage 8.3 % 36.6 % 41.0 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 3,157 3,832 4,591 -18 % -31 % Selling and distribution expenses 3,595 5,840 4,637 -38 % -22 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 259 260 300 — % -14 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,851 938 — 97 % n/a Operating (loss) income (6,895 ) 8,606 26,813 -180 % -126 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,272 ) $ 11,316 $ 28,532 -129 % -111 %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Year-on-year Net sales $ 76,863 $ 168,464 -54 % Gross profit 21,442 67,573 -68 % Gross profit percentage 27.9 % 40.1 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 6,988 8,313 -16 % Selling and distribution expenses 9,435 8,736 8 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 519 601 -14 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,789 — n/a Operating income 1,711 49,923 -97 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,044 $ 53,041 -85 %





NobelClad

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 19,560 $ 20,344 $ 22,326 -4 % -12 % Gross profit 4,802 5,154 5,884 -7 % -18 % Gross profit percentage 24.6 % 25.3 % 26.4 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 797 974 1,102 -18 % -28 % Selling and distribution expenses 1,731 2,551 2,438 -32 % -29 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 94 94 97 — % -3 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 195 59 324 231 % -40 % Operating income 1,985 1,476 1,923 34 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,061 $ 2,369 $ 3,082 29 % -1 %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Year-on-year Net sales $ 39,903 $ 42,625 -6 % Gross profit 9,954 11,244 -11 % Gross profit percentage 24.9 % 26.4 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,771 2,346 -25 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,282 4,549 -6 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 188 194 -3 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 254 402 -37 % Operating income 3,459 3,753 -8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,428 $ 5,787 -6 %









Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sequential From year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,248 $ 16,451 $ 20,353 5 % -15 % Accounts receivable, net 33,684 51,011 60,855 -34 % -45 % Inventory, net 59,760 61,445 53,728 -3 % 11 % Other current assets 8,419 9,534 9,417 -12 % -11 % Total current assets 119,111 138,441 144,353 -14 % -17 % Property, plant and equipment, net 106,453 106,817 108,234 — % -2 % Purchased intangible assets, net 4,784 5,199 5,880 -8 % -19 % Other long-term assets 21,669 18,483 18,954 17 % 14 % Total assets $ 252,017 $ 268,940 $ 277,421 -6 % -9 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 21,473 $ 29,020 $ 34,758 -26 % -38 % Contract liabilities 5,226 4,367 2,736 20 % 91 % Dividend payable — 1,883 1,866 -100 % -100 % Accrued income taxes 5,727 8,666 9,651 -34 % -41 % Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 3,125 3,125 — % — % Other current liabilities 14,340 16,032 19,287 -11 % -26 % Total current liabilities 49,891 63,093 71,423 -21 % -30 % Long-term debt 9,595 10,406 11,147 -8 % -14 % Deferred tax liabilities 2,747 3,692 3,786 -26 % -27 % Other long-term liabilities 19,501 18,060 18,924 8 % 3 % Stockholders’ equity 170,283 173,689 172,141 -2 % -1 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 252,017 $ 268,940 $ 277,421 -6 % -9 %









Three months ended Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (5,648 ) $ 4,155 $ 17,244 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,364 2,352 2,157 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 353 354 397 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 59 40 36 Stock-based compensation 1,441 1,118 1,495 Deferred income taxes (1,200 ) (160 ) 81 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (14 ) 13 317 Restructuring expenses and asset impairment 2,046 1,116 324 Change in working capital, net 6,807 (4,068 ) (5,746 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,208 4,920 16,305 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,355 ) (5,121 ) (9,682 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 14 — 1,054 Net cash used in investing activities (2,341 ) (5,121 ) (8,628 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on revolving loans, net — — (6,749 ) Repayments on capital expenditure facility (781 ) (781 ) (781 ) Payment of dividends (1,883 ) (1,866 ) (300 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs (84 ) — — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 263 — 358 Treasury stock purchases (34 ) (1,034 ) (103 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,519 ) (3,681 ) (7,575 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (551 ) (20 ) (95 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 797 (3,902 ) 7 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 16,451 20,353 14,874 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 17,248 $ 16,451 $ 14,881





Six months ended Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income (1,493 ) 32,414 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) Income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,716 3,955 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 707 795 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 99 83 Stock-based compensation 2,559 2,666 Deferred income taxes (1,360 ) 424 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1 ) 317 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,162 402 Change in working capital, net 2,739 (17,754 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,128 23,302 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (7,476 ) (16,283 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 14 1,258 Net cash used in investing activities (7,462 ) (15,025 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on revolving loans, net — (3,999 ) Repayments on capital expenditure facility (1,562 ) (1,562 ) Payment of dividends (3,749 ) (598 ) Payment of deferred debt issuance costs (84 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 263 358 Treasury stock purchases (1,068 ) (956 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,200 ) (6,757 ) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (571 ) (14 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,105 ) 1,506 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 20,353 13,375 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 17,248 $ 14,881





DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Net (loss) income $ (5,648 ) $ 4,155 $ 17,244 -236 % -133 % Interest expense, net 156 238 409 -34 % -62 % Income tax (benefit) provision (2,583 ) 2,069 7,343 -225 % -135 % Depreciation 2,364 2,352 2,157 1 % 10 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 353 354 397 — % -11 % EBITDA (5,358 ) 9,168 27,550 -158 % -119 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,046 1,116 324 83 % 531 % Stock-based compensation 1,441 1,118 1,495 29 % -4 % Other expense (income), net 85 (115 ) (343 ) 174 % 125 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,786 ) $ 11,287 $ 29,026 -116 % -106 %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Year-on-year Net (loss) income (1,493 ) 32,414 -105 % Interest expense, net 394 782 -50 % Income tax (benefit) provision (514 ) 12,231 -104 % Depreciation 4,716 3,955 19 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 707 795 -11 % EBITDA 3,810 50,177 -92 % Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,162 402 687 % Stock-based compensation 2,559 2,666 -4 % Other (income), net (32 ) (322 ) 90 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,499 $ 52,923 -82 %





Adjusted operating income

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (7,990 ) $ 6,347 $ 24,653 -226 % -132 % Restructuring programs: NobelClad 195 59 324 231 % -40 % DynaEnergetics 1,851 938 — 97 % n/a Corporate — 119 — -100 % n/a Adjusted operating (loss) income $ (5,944 ) $ 7,463 $ 24,977 -180 % -124 %





Six months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Year-on-year Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (1,645 ) $ 45,105 -104 % Restructuring programs: NobelClad 254 402 -37 % DynaEnergetics 2,789 — n/a Corporate 119 — n/a Adjusted operating income $ 1,517 $ 45,507 -97 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Three months ended June 30, 2020 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net loss, as reported $ (8,231 ) $ (2,583 ) $ (5,648 ) $ (0.38 ) Restructuring programs: NobelClad 195 65 130 0.01 DynaEnergetics 1,851 728 1,123 0.08 Adjusted net loss $ (6,185 ) $ (1,790 ) $ (4,395 ) $ (0.29 )





Three months ended March 31, 2020 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 6,224 $ 2,069 $ 4,155 $ 0.28 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 59 — 59 — DynaEnergetics 938 — 938 0.06 Corporate 119 — 119 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 7,340 $ 2,069 $ 5,271 $ 0.35





Three months ended June 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 24,587 $ 7,343 $ 17,244 $ 1.15 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 324 — 324 0.02 Adjusted net income $ 24,911 $ 7,343 $ 17,568 $ 1.17





Six months ended June 30, 2020 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net loss, as reported $ (2,007 ) $ (514 ) $ (1,493 ) $ (0.10 ) Restructuring programs: NobelClad 254 78 176 0.01 DynaEnergetics 2,789 882 1,907 0.13 Corporate 119 25 94 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 1,155 $ 471 $ 684 $ 0.05





Six months ended June 30, 2019 Pretax Tax Net Diluted EPS Net income, as reported $ 44,645 $ 12,231 $ 32,414 $ 2.17 Restructuring programs: NobelClad 402 — 402 0.03 Adjusted net income $ 45,047 $ 12,231 $ 32,816 $ 2.20

Return on Invested Capital

Three months ended Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) 24,653 $ 12,821 $ 499 $ 6,347 $ (7,990 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (1) 7,371 5,782 5,227 2,107 (2,509 ) Net operating profit (loss) after taxes (NOPAT) 17,282 7,039 (4,728 ) 4,240 (5,481 ) Trailing Twelve Months NOPAT 23,833 1,070 Balances as of Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Allowance for doubtful accounts 574 428 405 967 2,320 2,882 Deferred tax assets (3,843 ) (3,656 ) (3,431 ) (3,836 ) (3,902 ) (4,157 ) Deferred tax liabilities 880 458 1,469 3,786 3,692 2,747 Accrued income taxes 5,367 9,419 10,427 9,651 8,666 5,727 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,122 2,016 1,944 1,716 1,618 1,846 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 6,157 9,506 9,487 9,777 9,454 10,430 Current portion of long-term debt 3,125 3,125 3,125 3,125 3,125 3,125 Long-term debt 40,239 32,744 25,010 11,147 10,406 9,595 Total stockholders' equity 148,911 163,501 167,076 172,141 173,689 170,283 Total invested capital 203,532 217,541 215,512 208,474 209,068 202,478 Average invested capital 195,276 206,300 210,010 Trailing Twelve Months Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 29 % 18 % 12 % 1 %





(1) Tax calculation for NOPAT: Three months ended Twelve months ended Three months ended Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Income (loss) before income taxes 24,587 12,604 (547 ) 56,702 6,224 (8,231 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 7,343 5,689 4,741 22,661 2,069 (2,583 ) Effective tax rate 29.9 % 45.1 % (866.7 ) % 40.0 % 33.2 % 31.4 %





DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (6,895 ) $ 8,606 $ 26,813 -180 % -126 % Adjustments: Restructuring 1,851 938 — 97 % n/a Adjusted operating (loss) income (5,044 ) 9,544 26,813 -153 % -119 % Depreciation 1,513 1,512 1,419 — % 7 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 259 260 300 — % -14 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,272 ) $ 11,316 $ 28,532 -129 % -111 %





Six months ended Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 1,711 $ 49,923 -97 % Adjustments: Restructuring 2,789 — n/a Adjusted operating income 4,500 49,923 -91 % Depreciation 3,025 2,517 20 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 519 601 -14 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,044 $ 53,041 -85 %





NobelClad

Three months ended Change Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 1,985 $ 1,476 $ 1,923 34 % 3 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 195 59 324 231 % -40 % Adjusted operating income 2,180 1,535 2,247 Depreciation 787 740 738 6 % 7 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 94 94 97 — % -3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,061 $ 2,369 $ 3,082 29 % -1 %





Six months ended Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 3,459 $ 3,753 -8 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 254 402 -37 % Adjusted operating income 3,713 4,155 Depreciation 1,527 1,438 6 % Amortization of purchased intangibles 188 194 -3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,428 $ 5,787 -6 %











