Macatawa Bank Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC) today announced its results for the second quarter of 2020.

  • Net income of $7.6 million in second quarter 2020 versus $8.0 million in second quarter 2019 – down 5%
  • Loan charge-off of $4.1 million recorded in second quarter 2020 caused increase in provision for loan losses
  • Provision for loan losses of $1.0 million in second quarter 2020, up from negative $200,000 in second quarter 2019
  • Net interest margin decreased to 2.74% in second quarter 2020 versus 3.45% in second quarter 2019 due to Fed rate decreases since then and high on-balance sheet liquidity
  • Origination of $336 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in second quarter 2020
  • Growth in noninterest income of $756,000 (15%) driven by increased residential mortgage volume
  • Reduction in total non-interest expense – down $830,000 (7%) from second quarter 2019
  • Loan portfolio balances up by $219.2 million (16%) from second quarter 2019, driven by PPP loans
  • Core deposit balances up by $457.2 million (28%) from second quarter 2019
  • Capital and liquidity levels remain strong

Macatawa reported net income of $7.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2020 compared to $8.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2019. 

"We are pleased to report solid profitability for the second quarter of 2020,” said Ronald L. Haan, President and CEO of the Company.  “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our community, but the Bank has proven resilient and consistent in serving the financial needs of our customers and our community.  We were active participants in the Small Business Adminstration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and originated 1,635 PPP loans totaling $336 million in the second quarter of 2020.  The loans were distributed to many local small businesses in order to protect jobs and allow continued paychecks to employees in those companies.  Despite the challenging environment in the second quarter of 2020, we produced $7.6 million in earnings for the quarter.  Mortgage gains in the second quarter of 2020 were three times higher than a year ago and more than offset the reduction in net interest income caused by the significant decrease in market interest rates in 2020. An increase in provision for loan losses was the primary cause for the reduction in net income in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.  We experienced a chargeoff of $4.1 million on a single loan relationship in the second quarter of 2020.  This was a bankruptcy liquidation, and the COVID-19 environment significantly impacted the level of bids on the borrower’s properties, which were primarily movie theatres.  This was our only borrower in that particular industry, so we believe this to be an isolated loss incident.” 

Mr. Haan concluded:  "We will continue to experience challenges relating to the impact of COVID-19 on our customers and our business.  We have actively worked with our borrowers to provide payment relief where possible while protecting the Bank’s position.  We provided short-term modifications on $248.8 million of loans in the second quarter of 2020.  Our capital levels significantly exceed regulatory requirements, and our strong balance sheet should ensure the strength and stability to weather these difficult times.”

Operating Results
Net interest income for the second quarter 2020 totaled $15.0 million, a decrease of $256,000 from the first quarter 2020 and an decrease of $908,000 from the second quarter 2019.  Net interest margin for the second quarter 2020 was 2.74 percent, down 51 basis points from the first quarter 2020, and down 71 basis points from the second quarter 2019.  Net interest income for the second quarter 2020 benefitted from amortization of $938,000 in fees from loans issued under the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in the second quarter 2020.  These fees are amortized over the loans’ contractual maturity, which is 24 months.  Upon SBA  forgiveness, the remaining unamortized fees will be recognized into interest income.  Forgiveness applications are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020 and, as such, the Bank expects the related fee income amortization to accelerate in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, positively impacting net interest income.  Net interest margin was negatively impacted in the second quarter 2020 by these same loans carrying an interest rate of 1.00 percent.  These low-yielding loans caused a six basis point decrease in net interst margin in the second quarter 2020.  Even more significant was the impact of the 225 basis point decrease in the federal funds rate between second quarter 2019 and second quarter 2020.  Floor rates established by the Bank on its variable rate loans over recent years served to soften the negative impact on net interst income of these Fed rate decreases.  Without these floors net interst income would have been lower than stated by approximately $1 million.   Higher balances of overnight funds receiving interest at just 10 basis points also negatively impacted net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020.  Positively impacting net interest margin for the second quarter 2020 were prepayment fees on commercial loans of $113,000, primarily related to one commercial relationship.  Prepayment fees on commercial loans were only $70,000 in the first quarter 2020 and $6,000 in the second quarter 2019.

Average interest earning assets for the second quarter 2020 increased $319.0 million from the first quarter 2020 and were up $355.8 million from the second quarter 2019.  The addition of $344 million in PPP loans in the second quarter 2020 was the primary reason for the increase in average interest earning assets between quarters. 

Non-interest income increased $895,000 in the second quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 2020 and increased $756,000 from the second quarter 2019.  These changes were largely due to fluctuations in gains on sales of mortgage loans.  Gains on sales of mortgage loans in the second quarter 2020 were up $1.2 million compared to the first quarter 2020 and were up $1.2 million from the second quarter 2019.  The Bank originated $50.1 million in mortgage loans for sale in the second quarter 2020 compared to $29.4 million in the first quarter 2020 and $21.4 million in the second quarter 2019.  Deposit service charges were down $250,000 in the second quarter 2020 compared to the first quarter 2020 and were down $218,000 compared to the second quarter 2019 due to lower overdraft fees as customers have generally retained higher deposit balances due to uncertaintly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest expense was $10.5 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to $11.7 million for the first quarter 2020 and $11.3 million for the second quarter 2019.  The largest component of non-interest expense was salaries and benefit expenses.  Salaries and benefit expenses were down $925,000 compared to the first quarter 2020 and were down $613,000 compared to the second quarter 2019.  The decreases compared to the first quarter 2020 and second quarter 2019 were due to a combination of actions taken to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 shutdown on the economy including personnel freezes, salary reductions for senior management, and halting of 401k matching contributions and bonus accruals.  Also causing expense decreases were lower claims experience in the medical insurance plan and higher cost deferrals from commercial loan production of 1,635 PPP loans.  The table below identifies the primary components of the changes in salaries and benefits between periods.

    Q2 2020   Q2 2020
Dollars in 000s to To
  Q1 2020 Q2 2019
           
Salaries and other compensation   $ (117 )   $ 56  
Salary deferral from commercial loans     (388 )     (310 )
Bonus accrual     (215 )     (228 )
Mortgage production – variable comp     150       202  
401k matching contributions     (155 )     (120 )
Medical insurance costs     (200 )     (213 )
Total change in salaries and benefits   $ (925 )   $ (613 )
             

Nonperforming asset expenses remained low in the second quarter 2020 at just $17,000 compared to $61,000 in the first quarter 2020 and $15,000 in the second quarter 2019.  There were no sales of foreclosed properties in the first two quarters of 2020, while net gains of $34,000 were incurred on sales in the second quarter 2019.   FDIC assessment expense was $76,000 in the second quarter 2020.  There was no FDIC assessment expense in the first quarter 2020 as the FDIC assessment credits fully covered the assessment in the first quarter 2020.  All of the Bank’s FDIC assessment credits have been applied in the second quarter 2020, so expense will increase slightly in the third quarter 2020.  Other categories of non-interest expense were relatively flat compared to the first quarter 2020 and the second quarter 2019 due to a continued focus on expense management. 

Federal income tax expense was $1.8 million for the second quarter 2020 compared to $1.4 million for the first quarter 2020 and $1.9 million for the second quarter 2019.  The effective tax rate was 18.7 percent for the second quarter 2020, compared to 18.2 percent for the first quarter 2020 and 19.3 percent for the second quarter 2019. 

Asset Quality
A provision for loan losses of $1.0 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2020.  There was a negative provision of $200,000 in the second quarter 2019.  Net loan chargeoffs for the second quarter 2020 were $4.0 million, compared to first quarter 2020 net loan recoveries of $989,000 and second quarter 2019 net loan recoveries of $194,000.  The large provision in the second quarter 2020 was primarily due to a $4.1 million charge-off on a single loan relationship in the movie theater business.  The Bank has no other borrowers in that particular industry, so Management believes the loss was an isolated incident.  At June 30, 2020, the Company had experienced net loan recoveries in twenty of the past twenty-two quarters.  Partially offsetting the downward impact on the allowance for loan losses of the large charge-off was the significant reduction in total loan balances which decreased by $168 million, excluding PPP loans, during the second quarter 2020.  Delinquencies were up at June 30, 2020 due primarily to the remaining balance of the movie theater loan being in the process of liquidation.  Total loans past due on payments by 30 days or more amounted to $3.3 million at June 30, 2020, up from $513,000 at March 31, 2020 and up from $360,000 at June 30, 2019.  Delinquency as a percentage of total loans was 0.21 percent at June 30, 2020, still well below the Company’s peer level.

The allowance for loan losses of $15.9 million was 1.01 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.35 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020, and 1.26 percent at June 30, 2019.  The ratio at June 30, 2020 is skewed by the $336 million in PPP loans originated during the quarter.  These loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and receive no allowance allocation.  The ratio at June 30, 2020 excluding these loans was 1.29%.  The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans continued to be strong and significantly exceeded 1-to-1 coverage at 536 percent as of June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, the Company's nonperforming loans were $3.0 million, representing 0.19 percent of total loans.  This compares to $7.2 million (0.52 percent of total loans) at March 31, 2020 and $293,000 (0.02 percent of total loans) at June 30, 2019.  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets were $2.6 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $2.6 million at March 31, 2020 and $3.1 million at June 30, 2019. Total nonperforming assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, increased by $2.2 million from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020 due to the addition of a single commercial loan relationship to nonaccrual status in the first quarter 2020, $4.1 million of which was charged-off in the second quarter 2020.  The remaining balance of this single commercial loan relationship is deemed fully collectible. 

A break-down of non-performing loans is shown in the table below.

Dollars in 000s   Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
                             
Commercial Real Estate   $ 2,857   $ 5,908   $ 98   $ 102   $ 102
Commercial and Industrial     ---     1,211     ---     ---     ---
Total Commercial Loans     2,857     7,119     98     102     102
Residential Mortgage Loans     100     103     105     109     191
Consumer Loans     ---     8     ---     ---     ---
Total Non-Performing Loans   $ 2,957   $ 7,230   $ 203   $ 211   $ 293

Total non-performing assets were $5.6 million, or 0.23 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2020.  A break-down of non-performing assets is shown in the table below.

Dollars in 000s   Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
                             
Non-Performing Loans   $ 2,957   $ 7,230   $ 203   $ 211   $ 293
Other Repossessed Assets     ---     ---     ---     ---     ---
Other Real Estate Owned     2,624     2,626     2,748     3,109     3,067
Total Non-Performing Assets   $ 5,581   $ 9,856   $ 2,951   $ 3,320   $ 3,360

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $2.45 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $420.1 million from $2.03 billion at March 31, 2020 and an increase of $472.7 million from $1.98 billion at June 30, 2019.  Assets were elevated at June 30, 2020 due to a higher level of deposits from customers holding a higher level of liquid deposits during the COVID-19 pandemic, including unused balances from PPP loan proceeds.  Total loans were $1.56 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $167.3 million from $1.40 billion at March 31, 2020 and an increase of $219.2 million from $1.34 billion at June 30, 2019.

Commercial loans increased by $279.6 million from June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020, partially offset by a decrease of $50.1 million in the residential mortgage portfolio, and a decrease of $10.9 million in the consumer loan portfolio.  Commercial real estate loans increased by $6.0 million while commercial and industrial loans increased by $273.5 million during the same period.  The growth in commercial and industrial loans was due to PPP loan originations during the second quarter 2020.

The composition of the commercial loan portfolio is shown in the table below:

Dollars in 000s   Jun 30,
2020		   Mar 31,
2020		   Dec 31,
2019		   Sept 30,
2019		   Jun 30,
2019
                             
Construction and Development   $ 127,094   $ 135,648   $ 134,710   $ 117,782   $ 102,516
Other Commercial Real Estate     442,862     457,003     463,748     462,686     461,427
Commercial Loans Secured by Real Estate     569,956     592,651     598,458     580,468     563,943
Commercial and Industrial (1)     740,761     527,590     499,572     492,085     467,222
Total Commercial Loans   $ 1,310,717   $ 1,120,241   $ 1,098,030   $ 1,072,553   $ 1,031,165
                               
(1)  Includes $335.7 million in PPP loans at June 30, 2020

Total deposits were $2.12 billion at June 30, 2020, up $412.9 million, or 24 percent, from $1.71 billion at March 31, 2020 and were up $457.2 million, or 28 percent, from $1.66 billion at June 30, 2019.  The increase in total deposits from March 31, 2020 was primarily in demand deposits (up $348.9 million) as business customers account balances increased from proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loans providing additional liquidity to those customers.  Demand deposits were up $372.0 million in the second quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2019.  Money market deposits and savings deposits were up $74.6 million from the first quarter 2020 and were up $97.7 million from the second quarter 2019.  Certificates of deposit were down $10.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020 and were down $12.7 million compared to June 30, 2019 as customers reacted to changes in market interest rates.  As deposit rates have dropped, the Bank has experienced some shifting between deposit types and overall, deposit customers are holding higher levels of liquid deposit balances during this pandemic and low interest rate environment.  The Bank continues to be successful at attracting and retaining core deposit customers.  Customer deposit accounts remain insured to the highest levels available under FDIC deposit insurance.

The Bank's total risk-based regulatory capital ratio at June 30, 2020 was higher than the ratios at both March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019.  The Bank’s risk-based regulatory capital ratios continue to be at levels comfortably above those required to be categorized as “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.  As such, the Bank was categorized as "well capitalized" at June 30, 2020.

About Macatawa Bank
Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties.  The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for ten years as “West Michigan’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”. For more information, visit www.macatawabank.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:  This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates, plans and intentions.  Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “anticipates,” "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "will," ”intend,” "continue," "improving," "additional," "focus," "forward," "future," "efforts," "strategy," "momentum," "positioned," and other similar words or phrases.  Such statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  These statements include, among others, statements related to risks and uncertainties related to, and the impact of, the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the businesss, financial condition and results of operations of our company and our customers, trends in our key operating metrics and financial performance, future levels of earnings and profitability, future levels of earning assets, future asset quality, future growth, and future net interest margin.  All statements with references to future time periods are forward-looking.  Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses, the appropriate carrying value of intangible assets (including deferred tax assets) and other real estate owned and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment) involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. Our ability to sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, reduce non-performing asset expenses, utilize our deferred tax asset, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, maintain liquidity, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, improve profitability, and produce consistent core earnings is not entirely within our control and is not assured.  The future effect of changes in the real estate, financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Macatawa Bank Corporation, specifically, are also inherently uncertain.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Macatawa Bank Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.  These and other factors are representative of the risk factors that may emerge and could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement.

 
 
MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share information)
                             
            Quarterly   Six Months Ended
            2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   2nd Qtr   June 30
EARNINGS SUMMARY             2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
Total interest income           $ 16,507     $ 17,494     $ 19,239     $ 34,001     $ 38,429  
Total interest expense             1,460       2,191       3,284       3,651       6,453  
  Net interest income             15,047       15,303       15,955       30,350       31,976  
Provision for loan losses             1,000       700       (200 )     1,700       (450 )
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses             14,047       14,603       16,155       28,650       32,426  
                             
NON-INTEREST INCOME                            
Deposit service charges             860       1,110       1,078       1,970       2,128  
Net gains on mortgage loans             1,849       650       614       2,499       825  
Trust fees             945       935       1,003       1,880       1,893  
Other             2,200       2,264       2,403       4,464       4,580  
  Total non-interest income             5,854       4,959       5,098       10,813       9,426  
                             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Salaries and benefits             5,766       6,691       6,379       12,457       12,623  
Occupancy             949       1,009       996       1,958       2,089  
Furniture and equipment             882       855       866       1,737       1,710  
FDIC assessment             76       -       119       76       239  
Problem asset costs, including losses and (gains)             17       61       15       78       68  
Other             2,814       3,106       2,959       5,920       5,844  
  Total non-interest expense             10,504       11,722       11,334       22,226       22,573  
Income before income tax             9,397       7,840       9,919       17,237       19,279  
Income tax expense             1,759       1,429       1,916       3,188       3,630  
Net income           $ 7,638     $ 6,411     $ 8,003     $ 14,049     $ 15,649  
                             
Basic earnings per common share           $ 0.22     $ 0.19     $ 0.24     $ 0.41     $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings per common share           $ 0.22     $ 0.19     $ 0.24     $ 0.41     $ 0.46  
Return on average assets             1.31 %     1.27 %     1.62 %     1.29 %     1.59 %
Return on average equity             13.50 %     11.63 %     15.94 %     12.58 %     15.87 %
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)             2.74 %     3.25 %     3.45 %     2.98 %     3.50 %
Efficiency ratio             50.26 %     57.85 %     53.84 %     54.00 %     54.52 %
                             
BALANCE SHEET DATA                   June 30   March 31   June 30
Assets                     2020       2020       2019  
Cash and due from banks                   $ 33,079     $ 25,861     $ 30,943  
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments                     426,926       181,334       199,940  
Debt securities available for sale                     229,489       243,368       222,825  
Debt securities held to maturity                     89,195       82,514       79,054  
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock                     11,558       11,558       11,558  
Loans held for sale                     1,677       1,966       1,016  
Total loans                     1,562,688       1,395,341       1,343,512  
Less allowance for loan loss                     15,855       18,889       16,886  
  Net loans                     1,546,833       1,376,452       1,326,626  
Premises and equipment, net                     43,052       43,461       44,424  
Bank-owned life insurance                     42,654       42,411       41,695  
Other real estate owned                     2,624       2,626       3,067  
Other assets                     24,061       19,539       17,257  
                             
Total Assets                   $ 2,451,148     $ 2,031,090     $ 1,978,405  
                             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits                   $ 748,624     $ 492,409     $ 476,700  
Interest-bearing deposits                     1,369,667       1,212,971       1,184,406  
  Total deposits                     2,118,291       1,705,380       1,661,106  
Other borrowed funds                     70,000       70,000       60,000  
Long-term debt                     20,619       20,619       41,238  
Other liabilities                     12,900       11,511       10,542  
Total Liabilities                     2,221,810       1,807,510       1,772,886  
                             
Shareholders' equity                     229,338       223,580       205,519  
                             
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                   $ 2,451,148     $ 2,031,090     $ 1,978,405  
                             
                             
MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share information)
                             
    Quarterly   Year to Date
                             
    2nd Qtr   1st Qtr   4th Qtr   3rd Qtr   2nd Qtr        
      2020       2020       2019       2019       2019       2020       2019  
EARNINGS SUMMARY                            
Net interest income   $ 15,047     $ 15,303     $ 15,675     $ 15,836     $ 15,955     $ 30,350     $ 31,976  
Provision for loan losses     1,000       700       -       -       (200 )     1,700       (450 )
Total non-interest income     5,854       4,959       5,089       5,213       5,098       10,813       9,426  
Total non-interest expense     10,504       11,722       10,643       11,009       11,334       22,226       22,573  
Federal income tax expense     1,759       1,429       1,949       1,882       1,916       3,188       3,630  
Net income   $ 7,638     $ 6,411     $ 8,172     $ 8,158     $ 8,003     $ 14,049     $ 15,649  
                             
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.22     $ 0.19     $ 0.24     $ 0.24     $ 0.24     $ 0.41     $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.22     $ 0.19     $ 0.24     $ 0.24     $ 0.24     $ 0.41     $ 0.46  
                             
MARKET DATA                            
Book value per common share   $ 6.72     $ 6.56     $ 6.38     $ 6.22     $ 6.04     $ 6.72     $ 6.04  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 6.72     $ 6.56     $ 6.38     $ 6.22     $ 6.04     $ 6.72     $ 6.04  
Market value per common share   $ 7.82     $ 7.12     $ 11.13     $ 10.39     $ 10.26     $ 7.82     $ 10.26  
Average basic common shares     34,108,982       34,106,719       34,080,275       34,060,796       34,042,886       34,108,057       34,041,628  
Average diluted common shares     34,108,982       34,106,719       34,080,275       34,060,796       34,042,886       34,108,057       34,041,628  
Period end common shares     34,114,901       34,107,995       34,103,542       34,061,080       34,042,331       34,114,901       34,042,331  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                            
Return on average assets     1.31 %     1.27 %     1.59 %     1.59 %     1.62 %     1.29 %     1.59 %
Return on average equity     13.50 %     11.63 %     15.27 %     15.69 %     15.94 %     12.58 %     15.87 %
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)     2.74 %     3.25 %     3.24 %     3.29 %     3.45 %     2.98 %     3.50 %
Efficiency ratio     50.26 %     57.85 %     51.26 %     52.30 %     53.84 %     54.00 %     54.52 %
Full-time equivalent employees (period end)     335       331       325       327       338       335       338  
                             
ASSET QUALITY                            
Gross charge-offs   $ 4,183     $ 39     $ 33     $ 48     $ 41     $ 4,222     $ 198  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 4,034     $ (989 )   $ (55 )   $ (259 )   $ (194 )   $ 3,046     $ (460 )
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)     1.03 %     -0.29 %     -0.02 %     -0.08 %     -0.06 %     0.41 %     -0.07 %
Nonperforming loans   $ 2,957     $ 7,230     $ 203     $ 211     $ 293     $ 2,957     $ 293  
Other real estate and repossessed assets   $ 2,624     $ 2,626     $ 2,748     $ 3,109     $ 3,067     $ 2,624     $ 3,067  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.19 %     0.52 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.19 %     0.02 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.23 %     0.49 %     0.14 %     0.15 %     0.17 %     0.23 %     0.17 %
Allowance for loan losses   $ 15,855     $ 18,889     $ 17,200     $ 17,145     $ 16,886     $ 15,855     $ 16,886  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.01 %     1.35 %     1.24 %     1.24 %     1.26 %     1.01 %     1.26 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)   1.29 %     1.35 %     1.24 %     1.24 %     1.26 %     1.01 %     1.26 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans     536.19 %     261.26 %     8472.91 %     8125.59 %     5763.14 %     536.19 %     5763.14 %
                                                         
CAPITAL                                                        
Average equity to average assets     9.68 %     10.93 %     10.42 %     10.15 %     10.15 %     10.26 %     10.04 %
Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Consolidated)     14.92 %     13.43 %     13.46 %     13.23 %     13.13 %     14.92 %     13.13 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Consolidated)     10.49 %     11.90 %     11.49 %     12.22 %     12.34 %     10.49 %     12.34 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Consolidated)     17.30 %     15.81 %     15.78 %     16.83 %     16.78 %     17.30 %     16.78 %
Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Bank)     15.81 %     14.23 %     14.26 %     15.31 %     15.27 %     15.81 %     15.27 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank)     10.21 %     11.56 %     11.15 %     11.88 %     12.01 %     10.21 %     12.01 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank)     16.87 %     15.39 %     15.33 %     16.39 %     16.36 %     16.87 %     16.36 %
Common equity to assets     9.36 %     11.01 %     10.52 %     9.88 %     10.40 %     9.36 %     10.40 %
Tangible common equity to assets     9.36 %     11.01 %     10.52 %     9.88 %     10.40 %     9.36 %     10.40 %
                                                         
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                                                        
Total portfolio loans   $ 1,562,688     $ 1,395,341     $ 1,385,627     $ 1,377,227     $ 1,343,512     $ 1,562,688     $ 1,343,512  
Earning assets     2,316,213       1,912,400       1,943,356       1,999,817       1,856,962       2,316,213       1,856,962  
Total assets     2,451,148       2,031,090       2,068,770       2,144,498       1,978,405       2,451,148       1,978,405  
Deposits     2,118,291       1,705,380       1,753,294       1,820,140       1,661,106       2,118,291       1,661,106  
Total shareholders' equity     229,338       223,580       217,469       211,785       205,519       229,338       205,519  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Total portfolio loans   $ 1,571,544     $ 1,384,465     $ 1,377,051     $ 1,348,417     $ 1,367,202     $ 1,478,005     $ 1,383,244  
Earning assets     2,216,193       1,897,236       1,931,333       1,921,346       1,860,353       2,056,714       1,847,211  
Total assets     2,338,888       2,017,823       2,055,398       2,049,006       1,978,880       2,178,355       1,963,675  
Deposits     2,007,258       1,701,994       1,727,946       1,728,657       1,667,580       1,854,626       1,656,983  
Total shareholders' equity     226,288       220,538       214,112       208,031       200,888       223,413       197,196  
                                                          

Jon Swets, CFO
616-494-7645

