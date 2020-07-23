Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $1.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $2.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.

“With solid growth in loans and deposits, a significant decline in deposit costs, and disciplined expense management, Atlantic Capital grew earnings before taxes and provision for potential credit losses at a strong pace from the first quarter of 2020 and from the second quarter of 2019. These solid operating results, along with another substantial addition to the allowance for credit losses, further buttress Atlantic Capital’s fortress balance sheet for the uncertain economic environment ahead. As the second quarter progressed, our borrowers generally reported improved business results and are cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2020,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter Highlights(1)

  • Capital ratios remained strong, with a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.0% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.8%.
  • Tangible book value per share increased to $14.72 from $14.54 at March 31, 2020.
  • Total loans held for investment increased $251.8 million, or 52.1% annualized, from March 31, 2020. Included in the increase are $234 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
  • Average deposits from continuing operations increased $155.4 million, or 27.6% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2020.
  • Cost of deposits from continuing operations decreased to 0.22% from 0.75% in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 53.8% compared to 55.0% in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.61% of loans held for investment compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2020 was 1.80% of total loans held for investment.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income from continuing operations totaled $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.0 million, or 10.1%, from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of $782,000, or 14.8% annualized, from the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was primarily driven by the addition of the PPP loans during the second quarter.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin from continuing operations was 3.23% in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 38 basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 18 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. The linked quarter decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in loan yields and the addition of the lower yielding PPP loans, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing deposits. The PPP loans had an adverse impact of approximately 14 basis points on the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020.

The yield on loans from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020 was 3.87%, a decrease of 147 basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 90 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in loan yields was due primarily to the repricing of variable rate loans from declines in short term interest rates and the addition of lower yielding PPP loans. The PPP loans had an adverse impact of approximately 22 basis points on loan yields for the second quarter of 2020.

The cost of deposits from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020 was 0.22%, a decrease of 93 basis points from the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 53 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. The cost of interest bearing deposits from continuing operations decreased 133 basis points to 0.33% from the second quarter of 2019, and decreased 76 basis points from the first quarter of 2020.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 13.

The provision for credit losses for continuing operations was $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $698,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2020 included an $8.2 million provision for loan losses and a $642,000 provision for unfunded commitments. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.29% of average loans in the second quarter of 2020 and 0.17% for the first six months of 2020.

Noninterest income from continuing operations totaled $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. Service charge income in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $1.1 million, an increase of $211,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $151,000 from the first quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease in service charge income was primarily due to the COVID-19 related impact on ACH volumes in our payments business. SBA income totaled $768,000, a decrease from $1.10 million in the second quarter of 2019 and an increase from $414,000 in the first quarter of 2020, primarily from an increase in loans sold during the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations totaled $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $350,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019 and unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, unchanged from the previous quarter as the seasonal decrease in first quarter benefits costs were offset by higher salaries and an increase in incentive accruals. Approximately $293,000 in incentive expense was incurred in the second quarter of 2020 related to COVID-19 pay for employees.

The year-to-date 2020 effective tax rate from continuing operations was 14.7% compared to 21.3% for the full year of 2019, and was impacted by lower pretax earnings as well as increased non-taxable securities income from municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $2.18 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $395.0 million, or 22.0%, from June 30, 2019 and an increase of $251.8 million, or 52.1% annualized, from March 31, 2020. Excluding the $234.0 million in PPP loans funded during the second quarter of 2020, loans held for investment increased $17.7 million, or 3.7% annualized. Consumer loans increased $55.0 million from March 31, 2020 to $113.1 million at June 30, 2020, due to the growth in a partnership with a fintech firm that offers CD-secured loans to its customers.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.61% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2020 was 1.80% of total loans held for investment. Non-performing assets totaled $7.2 million, or 0.25% of total assets, as of June 30, 2020, compared to $7.3 million, or 0.27% of total assets, as of March 31, 2020.

Total average deposits from continuing operations were $2.41 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $507.9 million, or 26.7%, from the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of $155.5 million, or 27.6% annualized, from the first quarter of 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits were 33.8% of total average deposits from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 30.9% in the second quarter of 2019 and 31.6% in the first quarter of 2020.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.0% at June 30, 2020, a decrease from 11.6% at March 31, 2020 due to the increase in PPP loans in the second quarter. The estimated total risk based capital ratio was 14.8% at June 30, 2020 compared to 16.5% at June 30, 2019 and 14.9% at March 31, 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Friday, July 24, 2020, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 877-270-2148 from the United States. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.atlanticcapitalbank.com. A presentation will be used during the earnings conference call and is available at http://www.snl.com/IRW/CorporateProfile/4155740.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net

interest income; (iii) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (iv) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (v) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (vi) tangible assets; (vii) tangible common equity; (viii) tangible book value per common share; and (ix) allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations, and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strive,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on operations, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward- looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our Current Report on Form 8- K filed on April 23, 2020, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.9 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Media Contact:

Ashley Carson
Email: ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404-995-6050

Financial Contact:
Patrick Oakes
Email: patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404-995-6050



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                            
Selected Financial Information                                            
                                             
            For the six months ended  
    2020   2019   June 30,  
(in thousands, except share and per share data;   Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second              
taxable equivalent)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2020   2019  
INCOME SUMMARY (1)                                            
Interest income (2)   $ 24,151   $ 26,246   $ 26,699   $ 26,624   $ 26,686   $ 50,397   $ 52,983  
Interest expense     2,166     5,043     5,965     6,536     6,709     7,209     12,482  
Net interest income     21,985     21,203     20,734     20,088     19,977     43,188     40,501  
Provision for credit losses     8,863     8,074     787     413     698     16,937     1,512  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     13,122     13,129     19,947     19,675     19,279     26,251     38,989  
Noninterest income     2,343     2,422     2,679     2,769     2,941     4,765     5,277  
Noninterest expense     12,904     12,877     13,382     12,677     13,254     25,781     27,049  
Income from continuing operations before income taxes     2,561     2,674     9,244     9,767     8,966     5,235     17,217  
Income tax expense     712     550     2,104     2,198     1,957     1,262     3,768  
Net income from continuing operations(2)(3)     1,849     2,124     7,140     7,569     7,009     3,973     13,449  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax                 617     22,143         21,080  
Net income   $ 1,849   $ 2,124   $ 7,140   $ 8,186   $ 29,152   $ 3,973   $ 34,529  
                                             
PER SHARE DATA                                            
Diluted earnings per share - continuing operations   $ 0.09   $ 0.10   $ 0.32   $ 0.33   $ 0.29   $ 0.18   $ 0.55  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - discontinued operations               0.03     0.92         0.86  
Diluted earnings per share     0.09     0.10     0.32     0.36     1.21     0.18     1.41  
Book value per share     15.64     15.47     15.01     14.81     14.46     15.64     14.46  
Tangible book value per common share (3)     14.72     14.54     14.09     13.91     13.60     14.72     13.60  
                                             
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                            
Return on average equity     2.20 %   2.56 %   8.65 %   9.77 %   34.38 %   2.38 %   21.07 %
Return on average assets     0.25     0.32     1.08     1.32     4.79     0.28     2.64  
Taxable equivalent net interest margin - continuing operations     3.23     3.41     3.38     3.52     3.61     3.32     3.73  
Efficiency ratio - continuing operations     53.82     55.03     57.57     55.72     58.06     54.42     59.33  
Average loans to average deposits     88.46     83.84     86.54     92.41     93.05     86.23     94.82  
CAPITAL                                            
Average equity to average assets     11.53 %   12.41 %   12.47 %   13.54 %   13.94 %   11.95 %   12.55 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     11.01     11.57     10.61     12.92     13.37     11.01     13.37  
Tier 1 capital ratio     11.6 (4)   11.7     12.0     12.5     13.4     11.6 (4)   13.4  
Total risk based capital ratio     14.8 (4)   14.9     15.0     15.5     16.5     14.8 (4)   16.5  
                                             
SHARES OUTSTANDING                                            
Number of common shares outstanding - basic     21,477,631     21,479,986     21,751,026     22,193,761     23,293,465     21,477,631     23,293,465  
Number of common shares outstanding - diluted     21,569,050     21,675,934     21,974,959     22,405,141     23,508,442     21,569,050     23,508,442  
Average number of common shares - basic     21,472,462     21,689,038     21,876,487     22,681,904     23,888,381     21,580,855     24,369,106  
Average number of common shares - diluted     21,535,040     21,842,175     22,053,907     22,837,531     24,040,806     21,688,712     24,527,392  
                                             
ASSET QUALITY                                            
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (5)   1.61 %   1.43 %   1.04 %   1.03 %   1.06 %   1.61 %   1.06 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (6)     0.29     0.04     0.07     0.11     0.14     0.17     0.12  
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.24     0.27     0.26     0.29     0.31     0.24     0.31  
                                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                                            
Total loans - continuing operations   $ 2,131,847   $ 1,890,184   $ 1,857,736   $ 1,801,629   $ 1,769,803   $ 2,011,016   $ 1,708,549  
Investment securities     462,850     417,971     389,667     340,872     360,047     440,410     379,964  
Total assets     2,932,716     2,686,266     2,626,388     2,453,438     2,440,502     2,809,491     2,633,713  
Deposits - continuing operations     2,409,958     2,254,505     2,146,626     1,949,657     1,902,076     2,332,231     1,801,874  
Shareholders' equity     338,027     333,480     327,543     332,291     340,119     335,754     330,519  
                                             
AT PERIOD END                                            
Loans and loans held for sale   $ 2,185,847   $ 1,932,909   $ 1,873,524   $ 1,836,589   $ 1,789,740   $ 2,185,847   $ 1,789,740  
Investment securities     457,749     466,405     399,433     329,648     348,723     457,749     348,723  
Total assets     2,890,622     2,719,658     2,910,379     2,410,198     2,389,680     2,890,622     2,389,680  
Deposits     2,407,631     2,225,119     2,499,046     1,854,272     1,851,531     2,407,631     1,851,531  
Shareholders’ equity     335,980     332,300     326,495     328,711     336,715     335,980     336,715  
                                             
(1)On April 5, 2019, Atlantic Capital completed the sale to FirstBank of its Tennessee and northwest Georgia banking operations, including 14 branches and the mortgage business. The mortgage business and branches sold
to FirstBank are reported as discontinued operations.
(2)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles.                                            
(4)Amounts are estimates as of June 30, 2020.                                            
(5)The ratios for the second and third quarters of 2019 are calculated on a continuing operations basis.                              
(6)Annualized.                                            



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                          
Financial Information from Discontinued Operations                                          
                                           
Components of Net Income from Discontinued Operations                                        
                                           
                                  For the six months ended
    2020   2019     June 30,
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second              
(in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2020   2019
Net interest (loss) income   $   $   $   $     $ (39 )   $   $ 3,086  
Provision for credit losses                                  
Net interest (loss) income after provision                       (39 )         3,086  
Service charges                       46           527  
Mortgage income                                 288  
Gain on sale of branches                       34,475           34,475  
Other income                       (22 )         (1 )
Total noninterest income                       34,499           35,289  
Salaries and employee benefits                       330           2,757  
Occupancy                       71           410  
Equipment and software                       8           131  
Amortization of intangibles                                 247  
Communications and data processing                       197           586  
Divestiture expense                       3,646           5,095  
Other noninterest expense                       101           459  
Total noninterest expense                       4,353           9,685  
Net income before provision for income taxes                       30,107           28,690  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes                 (617 )     7,964           7,610  
Net income from discontinued operations   $   $   $   $ 617     $ 22,143     $   $ 21,080  
                                           



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                        
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)                        
                         
    June 30,    March 31,    December 31,    June 30, 
(in thousands, except share data)   2020     2020     2019     2019  
ASSETS                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 33,759     $ 27,536     $ 45,249     $ 24,206  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     33,038       114,829       421,079       52,932  
Cash and cash equivalents     66,797       142,365       466,328       77,138  
Investment securities available for sale     271,829       280,390       282,461       348,723  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $13 and $14 at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively     185,920       186,015       116,972        
Other investments     28,811       27,140       27,556       31,912  
Loans held for sale     1,153             370        
Loans held for investment     2,184,694       1,932,909       1,873,524       1,789,740  
Less: allowance for loan losses     (31,605 )     (24,896 )     (18,535 )     (18,186 )
Loans held for investment, net     2,153,089       1,908,013       1,854,989       1,771,554  
Premises and equipment, net     22,494       22,533       22,536       20,037  
Bank owned life insurance     67,127       66,761       66,421       65,874  
Goodwill - continuing operations     19,925       19,925       19,925       19,925  
Other intangibles, net     2,731       2,785       3,027       3,095  
Other real estate owned     779       779       278       971  
Other assets     69,967       62,952       49,516       50,451  
Total assets   $ 2,890,622     $ 2,719,658     $ 2,910,379     $ 2,389,680  
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Deposits:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 883,662     $ 712,919     $ 824,646     $ 569,693  
Interest-bearing checking     449,737       368,463       373,727       309,709  
Savings     583       567       1,219       1,090  
Money market     879,863       982,109       1,173,218       802,973  
Time     131,353       66,793       44,389       33,902  
Brokered deposits     62,433       94,268       81,847       134,164  
Total deposits     2,407,631       2,225,119       2,499,046       1,851,531  
Federal funds purchased     6,000       75,000             35,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     50,000                   82,000  
Long-term debt     49,958       49,916       49,873       49,789  
Other liabilities     41,053       37,323       34,965       34,645  
Total liabilities     2,554,642       2,387,358       2,583,884       2,052,965  
                         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019                        
Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 21,477,631, 21,479,986, 21,751,026, and 23,293,465 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively     224,520       224,233       230,265       256,791  
Retained earnings     95,570       93,721       91,669       76,343  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     15,890       14,346       4,561       3,581  
Total shareholders’ equity     335,980       332,300       326,495       336,715  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 2,890,622     $ 2,719,658     $ 2,910,379     $ 2,389,680  
                                 



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                    
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)                                    
                                           
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,    March 31,    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2020     2020   2019   2019     2019     2020   2019  
INTEREST INCOME                                          
Loans, including fees   $ 20,496     $ 22,426   $ 23,175   $ 23,541     $ 23,554     $ 42,922   $ 46,306  
Investment securities     3,041       2,732     2,413     2,176       2,339       5,773     4,970  
Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets   260       865     944     803       705       1,125     1,519  
Total interest income     23,797       26,023     26,532     26,520       26,598       49,820     52,795  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                          
Interest on deposits     1,299       4,182     4,890     5,223       5,448       5,481     10,279  
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances     38           157     390       270       38     270  
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     6       32     94     99       168       38     286  
Interest on long-term debt     823       829     824     824       823       1,652     1,647  
Total interest expense     2,166       5,043     5,965     6,536       6,709       7,209     12,482  
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     21,631       20,980     20,567     19,984       19,889       42,611     40,313  
Provision for credit losses     8,863       8,074     787     413       698       16,937     1,512  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     12,768       12,906     19,780     19,571       19,191       25,674     38,801  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                          
Service charges     1,081       1,232     998     925       870       2,313     1,664  
Gains (losses) on sale of securities                   253       654           654  
Gains (losses) on sale of other assets           5         140       (10 )     5     (13 )
Derivatives income     (10 )     246     315     (293 )     (233 )     236     (344 )
Bank owned life insurance     367       362     375     422       389       729     749  
SBA lending activities     782       414     846     1,150       1,096       1,196     2,182  
Other noninterest income     123       163     145     172       175       286     385  
Total noninterest income     2,343       2,422     2,679     2,769       2,941       4,765     5,277  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     8,466       8,476     8,500     8,295       8,529       16,942     17,742  
Occupancy     883       794     838     722       689       1,677     1,328  
Equipment and software     763       779     769     842       753       1,542     1,492  
Professional services     792       705     577     764       792       1,497     1,567  
Communications and data processing     670       897     1,066     796       662       1,567     1,337  
Marketing and business development     79       153     143     243       233       232     459  
Travel, meals and entertainment     34       140     175     152       186       174     352  
FDIC premiums     175               (193 )     175       175     410  
Other noninterest expense     1,042       933     1,314     1,056       1,235       1,975     2,362  
Total noninterest expense     12,904       12,877     13,382     12,677       13,254       25,781     27,049  
                                           
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     2,207       2,451     9,077     9,663       8,878       4,658     17,029  
Provision for income taxes     358       327     1,937     2,094       1,869       685     3,580  
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS     1,849       2,124     7,140     7,569       7,009       3,973     13,449  
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS                                          
Income (loss) from discontinued operations   $     $   $   $     $ 30,107     $   $ 28,690  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes                   (617 )     7,964           7,610  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations                   617       22,143           21,080  
NET INCOME   $ 1,849     $ 2,124   $ 7,140   $ 8,186     $ 29,152     $ 3,973   $ 34,529  
                                           
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Basic                                          
Net income per common share - continuing operations   $ 0.09     $ 0.10   $ 0.33   $ 0.33     $ 0.29     $ 0.18   $ 0.55  
Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations                   0.03       0.93           0.87  
Net Income per Common Share - Basic     0.09       0.10     0.33     0.36       1.22       0.18     1.42  
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted                                          
Net income per common share - continuing operations   $ 0.09     $ 0.10   $ 0.32   $ 0.33     $ 0.29     $ 0.18   $ 0.55  
Net income (loss) per common share - discontinued operations                   0.03       0.92           0.86  
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted     0.09       0.10     0.32     0.36       1.21       0.18     1.41  
                                           
Weighted average shares - basic     21,472,462       21,689,038     21,876,487     22,681,904       23,888,381       21,580,855     24,369,106  
Weighted average shares - diluted     21,535,040       21,842,175     22,053,907     22,837,531       24,040,806       21,688,712     24,527,392  
                                           


Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                                  
Selected Financial Information                                    
    Three months ended  
    June 30, 2020     March 31, 2020  
          Interest   Tax           Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 129,989   $ 23   0.07 %   $ 177,063   $ 668   1.52 %
Other short-term investments                 110        
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     247,668     1,581   2.57       253,937     1,680   2.66  
Non-taxable investment securities(1)     215,182     1,814   3.39       164,034     1,275   3.13  
Total investment securities     462,850     3,395   2.95       417,971     2,955   2.84  
Loans     2,131,847     20,496   3.87       1,890,184     22,426   4.77  
FHLB and FRB stock     16,842     237   5.66       12,678     197   6.25  
Total interest-earning assets     2,741,528     24,151   3.54       2,498,006     26,246   4.23  
Non-earning assets     191,188                 188,260            
Total assets   $ 2,932,716               $ 2,686,266            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,415,069     1,115   0.32       1,393,541     3,767   1.09  
Time deposits     96,362     58   0.24       55,775     52   0.37  
Brokered deposits     83,228     126   0.61       92,188     363   1.58  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,594,659     1,299   0.33       1,541,504     4,182   1.09  
Total borrowings     97,769     44   0.18       11,703     32   1.10  
Total long-term debt     49,930     823   6.63       49,888     829   6.68  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,742,358     2,166   0.50       1,603,095     5,043   1.27  
Demand deposits     815,299                 713,001            
Other liabilities     37,032                 36,690            
Shareholders’ equity     338,027                 333,480            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,932,716               $ 2,686,266            
Net interest spread               3.04 %               2.96 %
Net interest income and net interest margin(2)         $ 21,985   3.23 %         $ 21,203   3.41 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               3.17 %               3.38 %
                                     
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.
                                     
    Three months ended  
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
        Interest   Tax           Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 129,989   $ 23   0.07   $ 70,628   $ 450   2.56 %
Other short-term investments                 3,993     32   3.21  
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     247,668     1,581   2.57       280,639     1,848   2.64  
Non-taxable investment securities(1)     215,182     1,814   3.39       79,408     579   2.92  
Total investment securities     462,850     3,395   2.95       360,047     2,427   2.70  
Loans - continuing operations     2,131,847     20,496   3.87       1,769,803     23,554   5.34  
FHLB and FRB stock     16,842     237   5.66       14,435     223   6.20  
Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations     2,741,528     24,151   3.54       2,218,906     26,686   4.82  
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations                 30,198     47   0.62  
Total interest-earning assets     2,741,528     24,151   3.54       2,249,104     26,733   4.77  
Non-earning assets     191,188                 191,398            
Total assets   $ 2,932,716               $ 2,440,502            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,415,069     1,115   0.32       1,175,237     4,733   1.62  
Time deposits     96,362     58   0.24       32,358     50   0.62  
Brokered deposits     83,228     126   0.61       106,524     665   2.50  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,594,659     1,299   0.33       1,314,119     5,448   1.66  
Total borrowings     97,769     44   0.18       70,770     438   2.48  
Total long-term debt     49,930     823   6.63       49,761     823   6.63  
Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations     1,742,358     2,166   0.50       1,434,650     6,709   1.88  
Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations                 36,255     86   0.95  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,742,358     2,166   0.50       1,470,905     6,795   1.85  
Demand deposits     815,299                 587,957            
Demand deposits - discontinued operations                     9,851            
Other liabilities     37,032                 31,670            
Shareholders’ equity     338,027                 340,119            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,932,716               $ 2,440,502            
Net interest spread - continuing operations               3.04               2.94 %
Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations(2)         $ 21,985   3.23         $ 19,977   3.61 %
Net interest income and net interest margin(2)         $ 21,985   3.23         $ 19,938   3.56 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               3.17               3.54 %
                                     
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.
                                     



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                    
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                                  
Selected Financial Information      
    Six months ended  
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019  
        Interest   Tax         Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 153,526   $ 691   0.91 %   $ 81,339   $ 913   2.26 %
Other short-term investments     55             7,815     118   3.04  
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     250,802     3,261   2.61       300,255     3,962   2.66  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)     189,608     3,089   3.28       79,709     1,196   3.03  
Total investment securities     440,410     6,350   2.90       379,964     5,158   2.74  
Loans - continuing operations     2,011,016     42,922   4.29       1,708,549     46,306   5.47  
FHLB and FRB stock     14,760     434   5.91       13,487     488   7.30  
Total interest-earning assets - continuing operations     2,619,767     50,397   3.87       2,191,154     52,983   4.88  
Loans held for sale - discontinued operations           -       235,384     4,588   3.93  
Total interest-earning assets     2,619,767     50,397   3.87       2,426,538     57,571   4.78  
Non-earning assets     189,724                 207,175            
Total assets   $ 2,809,491               $ 2,633,713            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,404,305     4,882   0.70       1,125,253     8,988   1.61  
Time deposits     76,068     111   0.29       11,049     88   1.61  
Brokered deposits     87,708     488   1.12       93,903     1,203   2.58  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,568,081     5,481   0.70       1,230,205     10,279   1.68  
Total borrowings     54,736     76   0.28       43,798     556   2.56  
Total long-term debt     49,909     1,652   6.66       49,740     1,647   6.68  
Total interest-bearing liabilities - continuing operations     1,672,726     7,209   0.87       1,323,743     12,482   1.90  
Interest-bearing liabilities - discontinued operations           -       290,515     1,502   1.04  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,672,726     7,209   0.87       1,614,258     13,984   1.75  
Demand deposits     764,150                 571,669            
Demand deposits - discontinued operations     -                 79,156            
Other liabilities     36,861                 38,111            
Shareholders’ equity     335,754                 330,519            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,809,491               $ 2,633,713            
Net interest spread - continuing operations               3.00 %               2.98 %
Net interest income and net interest margin - continuing operations (2)         $ 43,188   3.32 %         $ 40,501   3.73 %
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)         $ 43,188   3.32 %         $ 43,587   3.62 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               3.27 %               3.61 %
                                     
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.
                                 



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                        
Period End Loans                                          
                                           
                              Linked   Year Over
    June 30,    March 31,    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    Quarter   Year
(dollars in thousands)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019     Change   Change
Loans held for sale                                          
Loans held for sale   $ 1,153     $     $ 370     $ 916     $     $ 1,153     $ 1,153  
Total loans held for sale   $ 1,153     $     $ 370     $ 916     $     $ 1,153     $ 1,153  
                                           
Loans held for investment                                          
Commercial loans:                                          
Commercial and industrial   $ 973,818     $ 760,062     $ 705,115     $ 697,412     $ 701,566     $ 213,756     $ 272,252  
Commercial real estate:                                          
Multifamily     58,909       73,654       98,378       60,398       43,907       (14,745 )     15,002  
Owner occupied     366,847       359,026       357,912       352,842       313,310       7,821       53,537  
Investment     474,565       477,451       460,038       452,285       409,629       (2,886 )     64,936  
Construction and land:                                          
1‑4 family residential construction     11       2,706       4,009       5,186       3,696       (2,695 )     (3,685 )
Other construction, development, and land     128,980       124,116       123,531       139,991       195,260       4,864       (66,280 )
Mortgage warehouse loans                 13,941       23,256       10,665             (10,665 )
Total commercial loans     2,003,130       1,797,015       1,762,924       1,731,370       1,678,033       206,115       325,097  
                                           
Residential:                                          
Residential mortgages     32,327       31,761       31,315       31,903       31,338       566       989  
Home equity     23,689       23,479       25,002       25,638       24,303       210       (614 )
Total residential loans     56,016       55,240       56,317       57,541       55,641       776       375  
                                           
Consumer     113,149       58,164       37,765       27,168       34,618       54,985       78,531  
Other     22,160       25,488       19,552       22,533       24,126       (3,328 )     (1,966 )
      2,194,455       1,935,907       1,876,558       1,838,612       1,792,418       258,548       402,037  
Less net deferred fees and other unearned income     (9,761 )     (2,998 )     (3,034 )     (2,939 )     (2,678 )     (6,763 )     (7,083 )
Total loans held for investment   $ 2,184,694     $ 1,932,909     $ 1,873,524     $ 1,835,673     $ 1,789,740     $ 251,785     $ 394,954  
                                           
Total loans   $ 2,185,847     $ 1,932,909     $ 1,873,894     $ 1,836,589     $ 1,789,740     $ 252,938     $ 396,107  
                                           
PPP loans (1)   $ 234,049     $     $     $     $     $ 234,049     $ 234,049  
Total unfunded commitments   $ 749,321     $ 689,620     $ 743,958     $ 687,295     $ 637,559     $ 59,701     $ 111,762  
                                           
           
(1) PPP loans are included in total loans held for investment.          


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                
Allowance for Credit Losses Activity and Credit Quality                              
                                 
    2020     2019
 		 
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second
 		 
(dollars in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter
 		 
Allowance for loan losses                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 24,896     $ 18,535     $ 18,080     $ 18,186     $ 18,107    
Adoption of ASU 2016-13           (854 )                    
Provision for loan losses     8,222       7,409       787       413       698    
Loans charged-off:                                
Commercial and industrial     (1,479 )     (18 )     (344 )     (541 )     (588 )  
Commercial real estate           (78 )                 (47 )  
Construction and land                                
Residential mortgages     (36 )                          
Home equity           (125 )                    
Consumer                       (2 )        
Other                                
Total loans charged-off     (1,515 )     (221 )     (344 )     (543 )     (635 )  
Recoveries on loans previously charged-off:                                
Commercial and industrial     1             5       17          
Commercial real estate           18                      
Construction and land                       1          
Residential mortgages           1       7                
Home equity                                
Consumer     1       8             6       16    
Other                                
Total recoveries     2       27       12       24       16    
Net charge-offs   $ (1,513 )   $ (194 )   $ (332 )   $ (519 )   $ (619 )  
Balance at period end   $ 31,605     $ 24,896     $ 18,535     $ 18,080     $ 18,186    
                                 
Allowance for unfunded commitments                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 2,838     $ 892     $ 836     $ 785     $ 631    
Adoption of ASU 2016-13           1,275                      
Provision for unfunded commitments     642       671       56       51       154    
Balance at period end   $ 3,480     $ 2,838     $ 892     $ 836     $ 785    
                                 
Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments   $ 35,085     $ 27,734     $ 19,427     $ 18,916     $ 18,971    
                                 
Provision for credit losses under CECL                                
Provision for loan losses     8,222       7,409       787       413       698    
Provision for securities held to maturity credit losses     (1 )     (6 )     -       -       -    
Provision for unfunded commitments(1)     642       671       -       -       -    
Total provision for credit losses   $ 8,863     $ 8,074     $ 787     $ 413     $ 698    
                                 
Non-performing loans   $ 6,265     $ 6,515     $ 7,293     $ 6,770     $ 6,352    
Foreclosed properties (OREO)     779       779       278       278       971    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,044     $ 7,294     $ 7,571     $ 7,048     $ 7,323    
                                 
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment (2)     1.45   %   1.29   %   0.99   %   0.98   %   1.02   %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)     1.61   %   1.43   %   1.04   %   1.03   %   1.06   %
Net charge-offs to average loans (3)     0.29       0.04       0.07       0.11       0.14    
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans     0.29   %   0.34   %   0.39   %   0.37   %   0.35   %
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets     0.24   %   0.27   %   0.26   %   0.29   %   0.31   %
                                 
(1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the provision for unfunded commitments was included in other expense and totaled $56, $51 and $154 for the fourth, third, and second quarters of 2019, respectively.
(2)The third and second quarters of 2019 ratios are calculated on a continuing operations basis.                          
(3)Annualized.                                


ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                
Period End Deposits                                            
                                             
                                  Linked          
    June 30,    March 31,    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    Quarter   Year Over  
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2019   2019   Change   Year Change  
DDA   $ 883,662   $ 712,919   $ 824,646   $ 599,657   $ 569,693   $ 170,743     $ 313,969    
NOW     449,737     368,463     373,727     240,427     309,709     81,274       140,028    
Savings     583     567     1,219     1,081     1,090     16       (507 )  
Money market     879,863     982,109     1,173,218     921,133     802,973     (102,246 )     76,890    
Time     131,353     66,793     44,389     30,782     33,902     64,560       97,451    
Brokered     62,433     94,268     81,847     61,192     134,164     (31,835 )     (71,731 )  
Total deposits   $ 2,407,631   $ 2,225,119   $ 2,499,046   $ 1,854,272   $ 1,851,531   $ 182,512     $ 556,100    
                                             
Payments clients   $ 344,608   $ 483,585   $ 567,597   $ 286,373   $ 301,413   $ (138,977 )   $ 43,195    
                                             
Average Deposits                                            
                                             
    2020   2019   Linked      
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   Quarter   Q2 2020 vs  
(dollars in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Change   Q2 2019  
DDA   $ 815,299   $ 713,001   $ 718,298   $ 637,809   $ 587,957   $ 102,298     $ 227,342    
NOW     462,051     382,178     320,637     295,106     314,601     79,873       147,450    
Savings     574     650     1,098     1,085     956     (76 )     (382 )  
Money market     952,444     1,010,713     1,006,449     895,102     859,680     (58,269 )     92,764    
Time     96,362     55,775     37,388     32,409     32,358     40,587       64,004    
Brokered     83,228     92,188     62,757     88,146     106,524     (8,960 )     (23,296 )  
Total deposits - continuing operations     2,409,958     2,254,505     2,146,627     1,949,657     1,902,076     155,453       507,882    
Deposits to be assumed - discontinued operations                     45,350           (45,350 )  
Total deposits   $ 2,409,958   $ 2,254,505   $ 2,146,627   $ 1,949,657   $ 1,947,426   $ 155,453     $ 462,532    
                                             
Payments clients   $ 377,923   $ 419,630   $ 362,327   $ 289,526   $ 285,949   $ (41,707 )   $ 91,974    
                                             
Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits - continuing operations     33.8 %   31.6 %   33.5 %   32.7 %   30.9 %            
Cost of interest-bearing deposits - continuing operations     0.33 %   1.09 %   1.36 %   1.58 %   1.66 %            
Cost of deposits - continuing operations     0.22 %   0.75 %   0.90 %   1.06 %   1.15 %            
                                             



ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                      
Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation                                
                                             
                                  For the six months  
    2020     2019     ended June 30,   
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second              
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2020
 		  2019  
                                             
Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation                                            
Interest income - GAAP   $ 23,797     $ 26,023     $ 26,532     $ 26,520     $ 26,598     $ 49,820     $ 52,795    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     354       223       167       104       88       577       188    
Interest income - taxable equivalent   $ 24,151     $ 26,246     $ 26,699     $ 26,624     $ 26,686     $ 50,397     $ 52,983    
                                             
Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation - continuing operations                                            
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 21,631     $ 20,980     $ 20,567     $ 19,984     $ 19,889     $ 42,611     $ 40,313    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     354       223       167       104       88       577       188    
Net interest income - taxable equivalent - continuing operations   $ 21,985     $ 21,203     $ 20,734     $ 20,088     $ 19,977     $ 43,188     $ 40,501    
                                             
Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation - continuing operations                                            
Net interest margin - GAAP - continuing operations     3.17   %   3.38   %   3.35   %   3.51   %   3.60   %   3.27   %   3.71   %
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     0.06       0.03       0.03       0.01       0.01       0.05       0.02    
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent - continuing operations     3.23   %   3.41   %   3.38   %   3.52   %   3.61   %   3.32   %   3.73   %
                                             
Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation                                            
Net interest margin - GAAP     3.17   %   3.38   %   3.35   %   3.51   %   3.54   %   3.27   %   3.61   %
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     0.06       0.03       0.03       0.01       0.02       0.05       0.01    
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent     3.23   %   3.41   %   3.38   %   3.52   %   3.56   %   3.32   %   3.62   %
                                             
Income before income taxes reconciliation                                            
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 2,207     $ 2,451     $ 9,077     $ 9,663     $ 8,878     $ 4,658     $ 17,029    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     354       223       167       104       88       577       188    
Income before income taxes   $ 2,561     $ 2,674     $ 9,244     $ 9,767     $ 8,966     $ 5,235     $ 17,217    
                                             
Income tax reconciliation                                            
Income tax expense - GAAP   $ 358     $ 327     $ 1,937     $ 2,094     $ 1,869     $ 685     $ 3,580    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     354       223       167       104       88       577       188    
Income tax expense   $ 712     $ 550     $ 2,104     $ 2,198     $ 1,957     $ 1,262     $ 3,768    
                                             
Tangible book value per common share reconciliation                                            
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 335,980     $ 332,300     $ 326,495     $ 328,711     $ 336,715     $ 335,980     $ 336,715    
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )  
Total tangible common equity   $ 316,055     $ 312,375     $ 306,570     $ 308,786     $ 316,790     $ 316,055     $ 316,790    
Common shares outstanding     21,477,631       21,479,986       21,751,026       22,193,761       23,293,465       21,477,631       23,293,465    
Book value per common share - GAAP   $ 15.64     $ 15.47     $ 15.01     $ 14.81     $ 14.46     $ 15.64     $ 14.46    
Tangible book value     14.72       14.54       14.09       13.91       13.60       14.72       13.60    
                                             
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                                            
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 335,980     $ 332,300     $ 326,495     $ 328,711     $ 336,715     $ 335,980     $ 336,715    
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )  
Total tangible common equity   $ 316,055     $ 312,375     $ 306,570     $ 308,786     $ 316,790     $ 316,055     $ 316,790    
                                             
Total assets   $ 2,890,622     $ 2,719,658     $ 2,910,379     $ 2,410,198     $ 2,389,680     $ 2,890,622     $ 2,389,680    
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )  
Total tangible assets   $ 2,870,697     $ 2,699,733     $ 2,890,454     $ 2,390,273     $ 2,369,755     $ 2,870,697     $ 2,369,755    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     11.01   %   11.57   %   10.61   %   12.92   %   13.37   %   11.01   %   13.37   %
                                             
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment reconciliation                                            
Total loans held for investment   $ 2,184,694     $ 1,932,909     $ 1,873,524     $ 1,835,673     $ 1,789,740     $ 2,184,694     $ 1,789,740    
PPP loans     (234,049 )                             (234,049 )        
Total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans   $ 1,950,645     $ 1,932,909     $ 1,873,524     $ 1,835,673     $ 1,789,740     $ 1,950,645     $ 1,789,740    
                                             
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment     1.61   % 1.43   %   1.04   %   1.03   %   1.06   %   1.61   % 1.06   %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans     1.80   % 1.43   % 1.04   % 1.03   %   1.06   %   1.80   % 1.06   %
                                             

 

