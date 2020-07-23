Altair to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing, and data analytics, will release its financial results for the second quarter 2020, ended June 30, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com .



What: Altair’s Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Friday, August 7, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic (636) 812-6621, International Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 5072406, Domestic (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 5072406, International Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

