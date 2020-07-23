Adamas to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the company will report 2020 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after market close. Subsequently, Adamas’ management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 350-1318 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (236) 738-2277 for international callers. All callers must provide the following Conference ID: 4795503. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at https://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay until November 5, 2020.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas, our purpose and vision are clear: deliver innovative medicines that make a clinically meaningful difference for patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. In 2018, Adamas successfully launched GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. GOCOVRI is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

