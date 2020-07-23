GC3 Sustainable Chemistry Alliance Lauds Progress on Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GC3 Sustainable Chemistry Alliance applauds the strong bipartisan effort, led by Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Susan Collins (R-ME) along with Representatives John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Dan Lipinski (D-IL), that resulted in the inclusion of the Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act of 2019 in both Senate and House versions of the National Defense Authorization Act that were passed this week. The provision will create an integrated federal effort to help address barriers to the development and commercialization of sustainable chemistry in the US. There is surging global market demand for the use of sustainable chemistry in the development and manufacturing of products across consumer, commercial and military markets. The Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act helps coordinate efforts across all federal agencies to accelerate US innovation in this exciting emerging area of market growth, and has been a top GC3 Alliance policy priority for the last two years.

Sustainable chemistry innovation can offer improved human and ecological health impacts, enhanced energy efficiency, reduced environmental emissions and reduced waste generation while delivering high-quality products at competitive cost. Strategically coordinating and leveraging federal investment in sustainable chemistry research, development, technology transfer, commercialization, education, training and support for private-academic partnerships can not only accelerate progress – it also has a multiplier effect for private sector investment in this area.

The burgeoning market demand for more sustainable chemistry in products across all sectors is sparking global competition in response. Effective policy, like that in The Sustainable Chemistry Research & Development Act, can help to ensure US companies and workers seize this innovation challenge and manufacturing opportunity. The GC3 Sustainable Chemistry Alliance applauds the bipartisan effort that came together in support of the progress on the bill thus far and looks forward to working with Members of Congress throughout the conference process to enact this bill into law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

