Associa British Columbia Hires Eric Chen as Business Development Manager

/EIN News/ -- Kelowna, BC, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa British Columbia recently announced the hiring of Eric Chen as a new business developer manager.

A dynamic sales and marketing executive, Mr. Chen joins Associa with 25 years of progressive international leadership experience in various industries. He brings with him demonstrated skills in building, cultivating, and managing highly profitable client relationships across international, regional, and domestic markets, as well as the ability to foster long-term client services retention, accelerate sales, and drive pace-setting growth under challenging market conditions. As the new business development manager, Mr. Chen will focus on building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

“Eric’s strong business acumen and exceptional relationship management skills make him a great new addition to the Associa British Columbia team,” stated Adam Lord, Associa British Columbia president. “We are excited to see Eric leverage his industry knowledge and his customer service abilities to provide crucial guidance to our branch as we continue to expand our service areas.”

Mr. Chen graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and holds his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Adelaide-Australia.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com