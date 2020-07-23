Delshah Capital Commences Highly Successful Public Tender Offer
Founded in 2006 by Michael Shah, Delshah Capital LLC has consistently achieved superior risk-adjusted returns at all points in the market cycle.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, New York City-based Delshah Capital under Michael Shah’s leadership, commenced a public tender offer that was highly successful and repurchased the following amounts of its own bonds listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange:
Series A 54,516,043 ILS ( $ 15,781,167) 42.59% of Outstanding Shares
Series C 79,452,646 ILS ( $ 22,999,753) 33.25% of Outstanding Shares
Delshah Capital already owned the following prior to this purchase:
Series A 4,242,713 ILS ( $ 1,228,170)
Series C 2,000,000 ILS ( $ 578,955)
The firm is thrilled with the response to the bond repurchase offering, which was the first of its kind by a US securities issuer in Tel Aviv. Delshah’s entrepreneurial culture and emphasis on detailed fundamental market research and data has allowed the firm to quickly adapt as the market cycles mature, while keeping an eye towards new opportunities to create value and achieve superior risk-adjusted returns.The repurchased bonds have near term maturities in 2021, so Delshah was able to provide the bond market liquidity and also eliminate some of its own carry costs through this tender offer. Delshah was advised on the tender offer by Infin Capital.
Delshah Capital’s investment strategy is based on intensive market research, broad sourcing capabilities, comprehensive due diligence, thorough underwriting, disciplined pricing, detailed financial management and aggressive hands-on enhancement. This strategy, along with their highly successful public tender offer, has allowed the company to grow at a rapid pace.
About Delshah Capital
Delshah Capital was founded by Michael Shah, who oversees all aspects of the company operations including acquisitions, legal strategy, asset management and property management. Using a fundamental, value-driven approach towards its investment’s, and with expertise in identifying, structuring and managing real estate investments on behalf of institutional clients and for its principal account, Delshah Capital’s wide range of skills and functions position them and their clients for success.
Michael Shah
Delshah Capital
+1 917-848-7718
email us here