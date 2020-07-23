Aviation Week Network Wins Five Distinguished Aerospace Media Awards

John Morris awarded prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network , serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, has won five 2020 Aerospace Media Awards. The annual awards honor individuals who have made a significant contribution to aerospace journalism and publishing. The winners were announced in an online presentation from London on July 21.



The recognized work includes:

Reporter of the Year: Sean Broderick was recognized for his coverage of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis in Aviation Week & Space Technology and Aviation Daily.

Best Propulsion Submission: France Bureau Chief Thierry won for Propeller Manufacturers Aim For Technology Improvements, Aviation Week & Space Technology

Best Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Submission: Victoria Moores, Air Transport World’s European Bureau Chief, was recognized for a feature on how to prepare for the unpredictability of lease returns that appeared in Inside MRO

Best Image: Photographer Mark Wagner took the top prize for a picture of a Chinese J-10 fighter team in Show News.

John Morris, Editor-in-Chief of ShowNews, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing a career in journalism that spans 50 years, John has edited 560 issues of the onsite show daily since 1994.



Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network said, “Helping the aviation and aerospace community make critical decisions and grow requires above-and-beyond journalistic achievement. Our editors are committed to serving the essential and complex community with the trusted and actionable information it needs to succeed. It’s an honor to receive these prestigious awards."



The Aerospace Media Awards are an annual event that celebrates excellence in aerospace journalism and publishing. Founded in 2012 the awards take place in London or Paris on the eve of the Farnborough or Paris air shows.

