Joint Statement of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala

Governor Roy Cooper and NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. with Claudia Velasco-Osorio, Consul General of Mexico in Raleigh, and Jorge Archila, Consul General of Guatemala, released the following statement on the effect of COVID-19 on the Latinx/Hispanic Community.

We are deeply grateful to our Latino community for their hard work and recognize the vital role this community plays in keeping North Carolina running. Many in our Latino community work in essential jobs in food, construction, manufacturing and other industries that are the backbone of the state’s economy. The nature of these jobs puts our Latino community at higher risk of getting COVID-19 both at work and in our neighborhoods.

Unfortunately, there has been a notable increase in COVID-19 cases among the Latino community living in North Carolina. The Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala join Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to make an urgent call to the Latino community to take prevention measures against this virus. COVID-19 is highly contagious and, unfortunately, it is strongly affecting Hispanics.

Please get tested if you have symptoms such as headache, sore throat, fever or chills, cough, nausea, vomiting, congestion or runny nose, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, muscle pain, fatigue, among others. You can visit our online Symptom Checker available in English and Spanish, to see if you might need a test. North Carolina is making free testing sites available to everyone, regardless of your immigration status. Taking care of your health is a priority. For more information, dial 2-1-1 or visit nccare360.org.

The pandemic is not over and we must be very careful. If it is necessary to leave your house, we reiterate the importance of practicing your "Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash”: wear a cloth face covering; wait 6 feet apart and avoid close contact; and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Remember, this is not a time for large gatherings or parties. Protect and care for your loved ones.

North Carolina and the Consulates General of Mexico and Guatemala can support all of you during this difficult time. Follow us on our social media. If you need food, please send a text message to 877-877.

Let's help our Latino community overcome the pandemic.

