Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Big Yellow Box Catering Options

World’s largest barbecue concept debuts five new self-contained pick-up catering options

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This August, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is launching its latest catering innovation with its new Big Yellow Box, designed to conveniently and compactly feed small groups for any occasion.

Designed to serve 12 people, the iconic box offers a convenient, self-contained way for guests to pick-up Dickey’s award-winning catering offerings. The Big Yellow Box options include:

Pulled Pork Party Pack ($85) – 4 lbs. of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

($85) – 4 lbs. of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Classic Sandwich Party Pack ($99) – 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

($99) – 12 Classic Sandwiches, large Caesar salad, large potato salad, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Original Party Pack ($110) – 2 lbs. of brisket, 2 lbs. of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

($110) – 2 lbs. of brisket, 2 lbs. of pulled pork, large cabbage slaw, large potato salad, large barbecue beans, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce. Wings and Ribs Party Pack ($115) – 18 ribs, 24 wings with choice of sauce, large mac & cheese, large cabbage slaw, 12 buttery rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

($115) – 18 ribs, 24 wings with choice of sauce, large mac & cheese, large cabbage slaw, 12 buttery rolls, Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing. Texas Brisket Party Pack ($155) – 4 lbs. of brisket, choice of three large sides, 12 buttery rolls, pickles, onions and Dickey’s Barbecue Sauce.

Dickey’s can tailor each Big Yellow Box to fit any occasion. Plateware, serviceware and meal kits are included. Pricing may vary by location.

“Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup is iconic, which is what inspired us to create the Big Yellow Box,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s catering has always been a popular option among guests, so we wanted to create something that would be perfect for any occasion and can be easily transported and served. Although some special events have been put on hold, the new Big Yellow Box ensures that our guests can celebrate upcoming milestones wherever they feel safe and comfortable.”



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

