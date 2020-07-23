Vale Renews Support for Skills/Compétences Canada

Vale, in partnership with Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) and its Member Organizations in Manitoba, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador, are working together to promote skilled trade and technology careers.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCC and Vale are pleased to announce Vale’s renewed sponsorship support. This partnership includes Skills/Compétences Canada, Skills Canada Manitoba, Skills Canada Ontario and Skills Canada Newfoundland and Labrador. In these unprecedented times we’re proud to continue our partnership with Vale nationally and provincially, promoting Vale’s mandate of recruitment, supporting women in non-traditional trade careers, and workplace safety. This partnership has continued to grow since its initial inception in 2015.



“Skills/Compétences Canada, in partnership with Vale, will continue to promote the incredibly important careers in skilled trades and technologies. Thanks to partners like Vale we are able to deliver programs and information that profile the many challenging and diverse career options that exist in the mining industry,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.

“Vale is proud to renew its partnership with Skills Canada as a demonstration of our commitment to helping shape the professional journey of Canadian youth,” said Christine Marcelino, Global Talent Manager for Vale’s Base Metals Business. “As mining is an essential service in Canada, we rely on a robust skilled trade and technology talent pool. We strive to empower today’s youth by providing opportunities for successful and exciting careers in the mining industry.”

Vale is committed to supporting the continuous development and education of a diverse, skilled and qualified workforce, especially in the areas of skilled trades and technologies. There are many great careers and bright futures for youth, but many are not aware of the full range of opportunities or the skills and training required to be successful. Programming and events like those offered by Skills/Compétences Canada ensure that youth will experience a broader range of career possibilities and will be acknowledged for their efforts and learning relative to skilled trades and technologies.

About Vale

With a mission to transform natural resources into prosperity and sustainable development, Vale is a global mining company with headquarters in Brazil. Vale is a leading producer of iron ore and nickel. Canadians have been working in, and benefitting from, the mining industry for more than a century. Vale is proud of their accomplishments in Canada and is excited about what the future holds. For more information, visit www.vale.com .

About SCC

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trades awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

