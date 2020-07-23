For Immediate Release: July 23, 2020

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published the proposed rule, Annual Summary Reporting Requirements Under the Right to Try Act, that when finalized, will implement a statutory requirement for sponsors and manufacturers to provide an annual summary to the FDA for any eligible investigational drug they provide to eligible patients under the Right to Try Act.

“The FDA is dedicated to achieving the goals that Congress set forth in the Right to Try Act, so that patients facing terminal conditions have another avenue to access investigational medicines,” said Anand Shah, M.D., Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs. “Today’s proposed rule builds on the FDA’s long-standing dedication to enhancing access for patients who are facing life-threatening diseases or conditions and our continued commitment to transparency.”

The Right to Try Act, or the Trickett Wendler, Frank Mongiello, Jordan McLinn and Matthew Bellina Right to Try Act of 2017, provides a pathway for patients who have been diagnosed with life-threatening diseases or conditions who have tried all approved treatment options and who are unable to participate in a clinical trial, to access certain unapproved treatments. Ultimately, the sponsor or manufacturer who is developing the drug or biologic, not the FDA, is responsible for determining whether to make their product available to patients who qualify for access under the Right to Try Act.

