Department of Energy Announces $12 Million for Particle Accelerators for Science & Society

Projects to Benefit Medicine, Industrial Applications, and Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $12 million in funding for advanced research projects in Particle Accelerator Science and Technology.

The 12 research projects involve scientists at 23 U.S. institutions, including 8 universities, 10 National Laboratories, and 5 companies, which are working together to solve some of the most challenging problems in medical, industrial, and security applications of accelerator technology.

“Originally developed as tools of scientific research, particle accelerators have found wide application in medicine, industry, and national security,” said Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar. “The Department of Energy has led the way in the development of this technology, and these projects will continue to sustain that leadership.”

Projects include efforts to develop accelerators for cancer therapy, industrial-scale accelerators, and compact superconducting accelerators, as well as efforts to increase the power of ultrafast lasers, among other topics. Awards will also enable university and industry researchers to access DOE national laboratory capabilities to study new types of electron sources for accelerators.

The Accelerator Stewardship Program serves to advance accelerator technology in a manner that is broadly beneficial to both science and society. The Program is coordinated between DOE, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Science Foundation to inform a Federal-Government-wide investment strategy in accelerator science and technology that provides the best impact for the taxpayer dollar.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for Research Opportunities in Accelerator Stewardship, sponsored by the Office of High Energy Physics (HEP) within DOE’s Office of Science.

Total funding is $12 million for projects lasting up to three years, with $5 million in Fiscal Year 2020 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The list of awards can be found on the HEP website under the heading, “What’s New.”

